Bill Haisten: UCO gets serious about a long-term run as the host of state championship football

It’s not known whether OU, Oklahoma State or the University of Tulsa plans to get involved with bids. It is known that UCO wants to keep those games and, interestingly, that Union Public Schools is expected to submit a bid for the 2023-25 games.

OSSAA associate director Mike Whaley says Union athletic director Emily Barkley has expressed Union’s interest in hosting championship football games.

On the visitors’ side of Chad Richison Stadium, an additional 1,900 permanent seats will be installed along with new restrooms and concessions stations. The overall capacity will be increased to 12,000. A new turf will be installed.

On the big hill at the south end of UCO’s stadium, according to a press release, new eye candy is planned: “Several hundred boulders will surround a new waterfall feature with new trees and an upgraded video board.”

Of UCO athletic director Stan Wagnon, Whaley said, “Stan has a passion for high school sports and wants UCO to be that place that everybody’s trying to go to.”

Because of Union’s $35 million renovation, 10,000-seat Union-Tuttle Stadium has become by far the state’s best and most attractive high school facility. It would be a fantastic platform for high-stakes football.