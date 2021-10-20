Bill Haisten: UCO gets serious about a long-term run as the host of state championship football

Oklahoma State had T. Boone Pickens. The University of Central Oklahoma has Chad Richison, a 1993 UCO graduate and the founder and CEO of Paycom.
UCO has announced that its football venue no longer is known as Wantland Stadium. As Richison’s $10 million donation will result in a comprehensive and really cool renovation of the Bronchos’ football home, the stadium now is known as Chad Richison Stadium.
Because of Richison’s generosity, UCO gets serious about its ability to recruit football athletes to Edmond and attract more spectators to home games.
The name change takes effect immediately. On Saturday, the NCAA Division II Bronchos celebrate homecoming by hosting Washburn at Chad Richison Stadium.
UCO also is making a resounding statement that it wants a long-term relationship with Oklahoma high school football.
In 2019 and 2020, championship games in classes 6AI, 6AII, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and A were played at UCO. The 2021 and 2022 seasons also will end with title games on the campus. The dates for this year’s title games: Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 11.
Beyond 2022, it isn’t yet determined where championship contests will be conducted. Next year, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will execute a bid process. That winner gets a three-year block as the host of Oklahoma’s prep championship weekends.
It’s not known whether OU, Oklahoma State or the University of Tulsa plans to get involved with bids. It is known that UCO wants to keep those games and, interestingly, that Union Public Schools is expected to submit a bid for the 2023-25 games.
OSSAA associate director Mike Whaley says Union athletic director Emily Barkley has expressed Union’s interest in hosting championship football games.
On the visitors’ side of Chad Richison Stadium, an additional 1,900 permanent seats will be installed along with new restrooms and concessions stations. The overall capacity will be increased to 12,000. A new turf will be installed.
On the big hill at the south end of UCO’s stadium, according to a press release, new eye candy is planned: “Several hundred boulders will surround a new waterfall feature with new trees and an upgraded video board.”
Of UCO athletic director Stan Wagnon, Whaley said, “Stan has a passion for high school sports and wants UCO to be that place that everybody’s trying to go to.”
Because of Union’s $35 million renovation, 10,000-seat Union-Tuttle Stadium has become by far the state’s best and most attractive high school facility. It would be a fantastic platform for high-stakes football.
The teams of Owasso’s Bill Blankenship (6AI in 2019), Holland Hall’s Tag Gross (3A in 2020), Bixby’s Loren Montgomery (6AII in 2019 and 2020) and Wagoner’s Dale Condict (4A in 2020) captured state titles at the UCO stadium. All four coaches say that UCO’s hospitality and amenities are excellent.
They’re not all on the same page, however, with regard to embracing UCO as a permanent or long-term site.
Gross: “I would support playing at UCO.”
Condict: “I like the games all being at a central location. UCO was a great host for us.”
Montgomery: “(If) the championship was with two eastside schools, it would make more sense to play on the east side.”
Blankenship: “I am not in favor of a long-term agreement that takes away common-sense flexibility if another venue becomes available that might better suit the communities of the teams involved.”
If the 2022 6AI championship game were to match Bixby and Owasso, Montgomery and Blankenship would prefer to play at TU’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.
Blankenship used the word “flexibility.” There is no flexibility with the current UCO hosting contract (a three-year deal that began in 2020). That contract assures UCO of hosting all of the 11-man championship football games. The Class A and B eight-man games are played elsewhere.
For the winner of the OSSAA’s next bid process, there would be the same guarantee of hosting all of the 11-man title games in 2023, 2024 and 2025. There would be no adjustment if two Tulsa-area schools were matched in the same class.
Staging the games at one stadium makes infinitely more sense than what transpired on Nov. 30, 2018, when six championship games were played simultaneously at six different locations.
When all of the 11-man games are at one site, there are enhanced opportunities for branding, marketing and merchandise sales. A Wagoner fan can attend the 6AI game. A Jenks fan can attend the 3A game.
At a central location, there’s a “major event” identity that is impossible when six games are played in six different towns.
While it’s intriguing to envision Union as the host, I suspect that some or perhaps most Oklahoma City-area administrators would object. Tulsa-area schools have captured 25 consecutive titles in the state’s largest classification. The dominance of Tulsa-area schools probably won’t wane any time soon, so maybe the OSSAA feels a little pressured to let the Oklahoma County people keep the championship weekends.
If Union happens to score the 2023-25 contract, it would be great for Union and for Tulsa. I have a feeling, though, that UCO might be positioned for a lengthy relationship with the OSSAA.
Having belted a $10 million home run by unveiling its Chad Richison Stadium plan, UCO seems aggressively committed to sustaining its status as the annual December destination of championship-game participants.