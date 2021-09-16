Bill Haisten: ‘This is my town’ – Sand Springs’ Ty Pennington represents a great family tradition

SAND SPRINGS — When seven people are interviewed for a story, you wind up with quotes that range from pretty good to really good to sensational.
In this piece about quarterback Ty Pennington and his family’s deep-rooted relationship with the Sand Springs community and Charles Page High School athletics, Keaton Campbell gets credit for the sensational quote.
Campbell is Ty Pennington’s best friend, most frequently targeted wide receiver and a baseball teammate. Campbell is the Sandite shortstop. When he throws across the diamond, Ty makes the catch at first base.
When it was mentioned that Ty seems extremely impressive on and off the field, Campbell replied with this: “He’s kind of a hero around here, to be honest. He gets good grades. He’s got a good-looking girlfriend. He’s living the dream, and yet he’s a very humble person.”
The Pennington-Sand Springs lineage dates to the mid-1960s. Before Mike Pennington’s sophomore year in high school, his family moved from east Tulsa to Sand Springs.
Mike became a 159-pound defensive end and a starter for the only Sand Springs football team — the 1966 Sandites — to capture a state championship. Mike watched his sons play on the same field on which he played home games.
Now, Mike is in the bleachers for each of Ty’s games, home and away.
On Friday, Mike and his wife of 52 years, Carolyn, will carpool with Ty’s parents to Springdale, Arkansas, to attend the Sand Springs-Shiloh Christian contest. It’s a big-time meeting of the Sandites (ranked fifth in Class 6AII) and the Saints (the defending champions of Arkansas’ Class 4A).
“When the ball is in Ty’s hands,” Campbell said, “anything is possible. We’re going to get positive yardage.”
Sand Springs second-year coach Bobby Klinck has described Ty as being “the best dang quarterback in the state.”
Considering Ty’s size (6-foot-2 and 195 pounds), his skill set as a dual-threat QB, his leadership qualities and his football IQ — and considering the importance of the quarterback position — it’s unfathomable that he doesn’t have a single scholarship offer in football. Not even from a small-college program.
“In my eyes, Ty’s got all of the tools that you’d want to see in a quarterback,” Klinck said. “He’s a gym rat. He watches film, he understands football and he wants to win.
“In this day and age, he’s a throwback. Great kid. Great player. There’s nothing fake about him.”
Klinck believes college recruiters have been slow to recognize the Sandite quarterback’s viability because Ty’s summers are consumed more by baseball than by football training or camps. To some extent, the profile of a high school QB is shaped by his performances in summer 7-on-7 tournaments and camps.
Many Oklahoma high school teams are quarterbacked by athletes who transferred from a different school. If Ty Pennington had transferred to Jenks, Owasso or Stillwater, he by now would have multiple college offers.
While Klinck seems to have Sand Springs on track for sustained success, the Sandite program doesn’t have a history of consistent winning. However, Ty says he never felt any temptation to transfer from his hometown school.
“This is my town,” Ty explained. “When I was a kid, all I ever wanted was to be the quarterback of the Sandites.”
Generations of excellence
The Penningtons are synonymous with Sand Springs sports because they’ve all achieved at high levels.
Scott Pennington (Mike’s son and Ty’s uncle) played for the 1987 Sandite football team that surged to the state semifinals.
Brett Pennington (Mike’s son and Ty’s dad) was an All-State quarterback. Before graduating in 1992, he also was a two-time wrestling state champion.
Amy Pennington (Ty’s mom) was an All-State selection in basketball. After graduating from Charles Page High School in 1990, she played college basketball at East Central University in Ada.
Since having starred in softball and basketball at Sand Springs, Sydney Pennington (Ty’s sister) has flourished with the Oklahoma State softball program. For one season in the outfield and for three at third base, she’s been a starter in each of the 132 games of her career. She’s on the Cowgirl roster for one more season.
Ty’s predecessor as the Sand Springs QB was his older brother, Caden Pennington, who played football at Northeastern State in Tahlequah and now is in training to become an Army Ranger.
Rex Goad is Amy Pennington’s uncle. When the 1966 Sandites were state football champions, Goad was Mike Pennington’s teammate and the starting fullback. For the Sand Springs track team, Goad was a dynamic hurdler and sprinter.
“The best athlete in the family was probably my daughter Jamie,” Mike says. “We always bragged that I was the only Pennington on a state championship football team, and she was the only one on a state championship basketball team (in 1994). She was the Most Valuable Player in the state tournament. She was a pitcher in softball and went to the state finals her junior year.”
Jamie Pennington signed with the OU softball program, but during her junior year it was determined that she had ovarian cancer. Members of the Sand Springs community raised more than $150,000 to assist the family with medical expenses. Jamie died at 27.
‘Proud to be a Pennington’
As Sydney and her parents answered a few questions, a young man named Ian approached the Penningtons and introduced himself. When Sydney introduced herself to Ian, he replied, “Dude! No way! You’re like the best softball player I’ve ever seen. I’ve seen you on TV. You’re really good.”
It was as if the Tulsa World plotted with Ian to step in and provide a highlight moment during the interview. That’s not how it happened. Ian’s cameo was totally unexpected.
Brett Pennington is the deputy chief of the Sapulpa Fire Department. For 26 years, Amy Pennington has been the librarian at Charles Page High School. She attended Sand Springs schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. Soon, her relationship with the school district will have reached the 40-year mark.
Brett’s reaction to the 40-year statistic was to glance at his wife and ask, “How old are you?”
Amy’s reaction to Brett’s reaction: “Shut up.”
When Amy and Brett started dating, she had a driver’s license. He did not. “When we would go out, I had to pick him up,” she remembers.
Two Sandite athletes got married and had kids who became Sandite athletes.
“If you’re an athlete here and your name is Pennington, you’re expected to perform well,” Sydney said. “I never looked at it as pressure. I always thought it was cool to represent our family name. I was always proud to be a Pennington.”
Ty’s senior year
As a Sand Springs lifer, Ty Pennington seemed excited to promote two local restaurants as his go-to preferences: El Maguey for Mexican food and the Crescent Café for breakfast.
At El Maguey, he always orders the Pollo Bandido “and always with double rice. The salsa is great. It’s the best I’ve had.”
There’s always the chance that the children of Sydney, Caden and Ty will attend Sand Springs schools and play ball. If not, Ty’s senior year could be the final chapter of the Pennington-Sand Springs sports marriage.
The 2015 Sandites advanced to the 6AII title game, falling to Bixby. Ty Pennington and the 2021 Sandites are on a quest for their school’s first football championship since December 1966, when the Sandites were coached by Frank Tillery and had Mike Pennington on the defensive line and Rex Goad in the backfield.
On an ice-caked field at Oklahoma City’s Taft Stadium, Sand Springs completed a 12-0 season by beating El Reno 14-7 in the Class 2A finale. When the Sand Springs Class of 1967 had its 50th reunion four years ago, the championship game film was shown.
For all of the Penningtons and all of Sand Springs, a 6AII championship would be immeasurably special.
“This whole town would go crazy,” Ty said. “It would be unbelievable. A dream come true.”
