Bill Haisten: ‘This is my town’ – Sand Springs’ Ty Pennington represents a great family tradition

Many Oklahoma high school teams are quarterbacked by athletes who transferred from a different school. If Ty Pennington had transferred to Jenks, Owasso or Stillwater, he by now would have multiple college offers.

While Klinck seems to have Sand Springs on track for sustained success, the Sandite program doesn’t have a history of consistent winning. However, Ty says he never felt any temptation to transfer from his hometown school.

“This is my town,” Ty explained. “When I was a kid, all I ever wanted was to be the quarterback of the Sandites.”

Generations of excellence

The Penningtons are synonymous with Sand Springs sports because they’ve all achieved at high levels.

Scott Pennington (Mike’s son and Ty’s uncle) played for the 1987 Sandite football team that surged to the state semifinals.

Brett Pennington (Mike’s son and Ty’s dad) was an All-State quarterback. Before graduating in 1992, he also was a two-time wrestling state champion.

Amy Pennington (Ty’s mom) was an All-State selection in basketball. After graduating from Charles Page High School in 1990, she played college basketball at East Central University in Ada.