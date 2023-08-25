Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There’s nothing better than a Good vs. Good rivalry game to launch a football season.

Lincoln Christian’s Dennis Byrd Stadium is carpeted with brand-new turf, and on Friday night the turf was covered with players representing a pair of Class 3A contenders: the fifth-ranked Holland Hall Dutch and the second-ranked Lincoln Christian Bulldogs.

These programs have quite a recent history.

The Dutch defeated Lincoln in the 2020 and 2021 state championship games.

In last year’s opener played at Holland Hall, the Bulldogs prevailed in a resounding manner. Final score: 57-6.

It’s extremely unusual for a defending state champion to be fed a 51-point piece of season-opening humble pie — and to have it occur in a home game — but that’s how the 2022 Dutch season began.

The 2023 season began with a Dutch attempt to get some revenge, and with Lincoln Christian attempting to prove that it is deserving of the No. 2 ranking in a tough class. Top-ranked Oklahoma City Heritage Hall is clearly defined as the 3A favorite.

When Bulldog coach Jerry Ricke and his kids meet on Saturday morning, they’ll reflect on a shutout victory — and they’ll discuss the issues that prevented their performance from being a lot more impressive.

On the surface, Friday’s 33-0 conquest of Holland Hall looks like a strong way to start the season.

As Ricke is the offensive play-caller, however, he could not have been pleased that Lincoln led only 6-0 at halftime and didn’t score an offensive touchdown until the 4:20 mark of the third period.

Each of Lincoln’s first two touchdowns was scored by a defensive Bulldog. Only 27 seconds into the game, Malakai Dillard scooped a fumble and converted on a 15-yard return. During the third period, Sawyer Brooks picked off a Dutch pass and scored on a 38-yard return.

Because of a messy punt snap, there was a 28-yard loss for Holland Hall and a short-field possession for the Bulldogs. Finally, on Moses Fullingim’s 2-yard plunge, there was that elusive first TD for the Lincoln offense.

Two minutes later, the Bulldog defense got another takeaway as Joey Martin forced and recovered a fumble at the Dutch 6. Fullingim followed with a 1-yard dive, extended the Lincoln lead to 26 points and pouring cold water on any chance of a Holland Hall comeback.

There was a bonus Lincoln TD during the fourth period. When pressured, quarterback Luke Milligan beautifully extended the play by dancing to his right and buying time for Dillard to find a soft spot in the Dutch coverage. Milligan fired a 14-yard TD strike.

With less than two minutes to play, Holland Hall popped a big run play and was positioned to avoid a shutout, but there was a fumble. Bulldog defensive back Carter Ricke — Jerry Ricke’s sophomore son — recovered at the Lincoln 14.

It was one of many frustrating moments for Dutch coach Tag Gross and a nice crowd of visiting fans in the south bleachers. Holland Hall had a first-half total of only 45 offensive yards.

On 16 rushing attempts, Fullingim netted 96 yards. The usually potent Lincoln offense finished with a quiet total of 227 yards, while Holland Hall was limited to 176 total yards. Forty-three of the Dutch yards were gained on the late play that ended with the lost fumble.

For the Dutch, Week Zero ended with a zero.

One Holland Hall player deserves a helmet sticker, though: During the 94-degree first half, Davis Knocke made two big-time plays in pass coverage. On each, there was an end-zone interception.

For Lincoln, Week Zero ended in the same way that most weeks have ended since the start of the 2018 season. In 2018-22, and now including the 2023 opener, the Bulldog program’s record is 62-6 with three championship-game appearances and one title (2019).

In a sense, the Friday outcome is ideal for Ricke. His team conquered a rival but did it in spite of below-average execution on offense. The coach should have his players’ attention when they practice on Monday and begin to prepare for next week’s trip to Jones.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 33, HOLLAND HALL 0

Holland Hall;0;0;0;0;—;0

Lincoln Christian;6;0;20;7;—;33

LC: Malakai Dillard 15 fumble return (kick failed)

LC: Sawyer Brooks 38 interception return (Cooper Housley kick)

LC: Moses Fullingim 2 run (kick failed)

LC: Fullingim 1 run (Housley kick)

LC: Dillard 14 pass from Luke Milligan (Housley kick)

Luke Milligan fired a fourth-quarter touchdown pass during Lincoln Christian's shutout victory over Holland Hall on Friday. Holland Hall's Davis Knocke (right) intercepts an end-zone pass intended for Lincoln Christian's Malakai Dillard. Lincoln Christian's Moses Fullingim scored two touchdowns as the Class 3A second-ranked Bulldogs blanked Holland Hall 33-0 on Friday. 