Bill Haisten: The Tulsa-area officiating shortage is on the brink of becoming a crisis

“I know of Oklahoma softball and baseball tournaments that were canceled this year because they couldn’t find umpires. I know of high school baseball games that were played without umpires.”

In some cases because of the insulting and occasionally threatening behavior of parents, established officials are choosing to leave the business. Also, there is an alarming lack of younger people who want to learn how to officiate and want to become certified to work the games we all attend and enjoy.

For a typical high school varsity football game, there is a crew of five officials. Within the Tulsa and Bartlesville areas this season, there were several games for which only four officials were available. If not for last-minute scrambling, there would have been games overseen by only three officials.

“Even the Bixby-Booker T. Washington game — one of the biggest games in the state — was really close to being a four-person game on officials,” said Mykeloff, a 12-season officiating veteran and an active member of the GTOA. “It wasn’t until two days before the game that we found a fifth.”

Scott Johnson was a student football assistant coach at Iowa State and a graduate assistant at the University of Tulsa. Ultimately, he became a Tulsa stock broker and in 1997 got involved in officiating.