Bill Haisten: The Tulsa-area officiating shortage is on the brink of becoming a crisis

Barry Lewis wrote about it in 2018: “Without us,” said Ethan Rolen, the president of the Greater Tulsa Officials Association, “there are no games. We are suffering from a shortage of officials.”
Guerin Emig wrote about it two years ago: Over a period of one year, 18% of all Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association-certified sports officials decided to stop working games.
Today, I’ll provide the latest of the increasingly sobering updates on an issue that is on the brink of becoming a crisis.
In 2020, the Greater Tulsa Officials Association had a pool of 220 certified officials for football, basketball, baseball and other sports. The current total — provided by Kevin Mykeloff — is 180.
Over the course of one year, a 40-person drop.
“Ten years ago, everyone said the officiating shortage would become a problem,” Mykeloff said. “Now, if I look ahead 10 years, I would say this: We’ll be canceling games.
“I know of Oklahoma softball and baseball tournaments that were canceled this year because they couldn’t find umpires. I know of high school baseball games that were played without umpires.”
In some cases because of the insulting and occasionally threatening behavior of parents, established officials are choosing to leave the business. Also, there is an alarming lack of younger people who want to learn how to officiate and want to become certified to work the games we all attend and enjoy.
For a typical high school varsity football game, there is a crew of five officials. Within the Tulsa and Bartlesville areas this season, there were several games for which only four officials were available. If not for last-minute scrambling, there would have been games overseen by only three officials.
“Even the Bixby-Booker T. Washington game — one of the biggest games in the state — was really close to being a four-person game on officials,” said Mykeloff, a 12-season officiating veteran and an active member of the GTOA. “It wasn’t until two days before the game that we found a fifth.”
Scott Johnson was a student football assistant coach at Iowa State and a graduate assistant at the University of Tulsa. Ultimately, he became a Tulsa stock broker and in 1997 got involved in officiating.
Johnson is a fixture on Tulsa-area football fields and basketball courts, and he is a football back judge in the Great America Conference (NCAA Division II football). The age breakdown of Johnson’s current five-man high school football crew: he and three others are in their 50s, and one other is in his 40s.
“There were 17 new (football) officials in my rookie class,” Johnson reports, “and now only three who are still doing it.”
On the subject of bad behavior, Johnson said, “Coaches in varsity games know they’ll get reprimanded if they go too far. Youth league coaches and parents — that’s a whole different ball of wax.”
In 2010-2020, Mykeloff was an umpire. In only his fifth season as an official, he was assigned to the 2014 Jenks-Union Class 6AI championship game. Last year, he worked the Choctaw-Stillwater thriller in a 6AII semifinal.
Mykeloff has done some small-college officiating, but the time demands were too much. He has an 11-year-old son who plays ball, so Mykeloff now commits his officiating time only to local varsity and sub-varsity sports.
Before the 2021 season, the 38-year-old Mykeloff decided to become a white hat-wearing referee and assembled a collection of “outstanding officials and really good guys. We’ve had a nice season.” On Friday night, the Mykeloff crew is at Union for a Class 6AI playoff clash of the Yukon Millers and Union Redhawks.
Known to many as “K-Mac,” Mykeloff has a landscaping and lawn-care business.
“I got into officiating for the same reason as a lot of other guys — I love sports and wanted to make a little extra money,” he said.
Mykeloff is a Collinsville native who was blessed with a nice talent for singing. Before the start of a basketball game at Mason (a tiny community about 60 miles southwest of Tulsa), a Bluetooth speaker malfunctioned. There would be no playing of a recorded version of the "Star-Spangled Banner".
After taking the microphone and announcing “please remove your hats for the singing of our national anthem,” Mykeloff performed the anthem a capella. He then walked to midcourt for the game’s opening tip.
The 5-foot-11, 270-pound Mykeloff is recognized as an Ed Hochuli-Mike Defee type of official: a referee with big, muscular arms.
During a Mykeloff-officiated, second-grade game eight years ago in Tulsa, a mom and a coach started to fight. A literal fight. Mykeloff put a wrestling hold on the coach until a sheriff’s deputy responded.
In spite of those big arms, Mykeloff was confronted last year by the angry father of a youth league football athlete. In a masterful display of restraint, Mykoloff did not flatten the guy.
“He was escorted out a few minutes later, but who wants to be a part of something like that?” Mykeloff said. “When we lose officials, that’s usually the reason why: the lack of security and the behavior of some of the fans or parents. It’s a safety issue.”
It’s sickening that safety concerns would compel an official to quit or be the reason why a person would choose not to pursue a $100-per-varsity-game, part-time job in officiating. At the youth levels, the pay usually is $35 per game.
For anyone who might be interested in officiating, all details can be found at tulsaofficials.com. I hope you get involved because it’s so important to sustain competition options for kids of all ages.
“You want young people — like college-age people — who are eager to learn and can officiate these games for the next 20 or 30 years,” Mykeloff said.
It would be nice to see a pay bump for officials. Beyond that, this could have a positive effect on officiating participation: In all youth leagues in all sports, a one-strike policy on the cursing or threatening of an official.
If you do it once (and there are witnesses and no doubt about your guilt), you’re ejected from the venue and banned for the season. If you come back a year later and do it again, you’re banned for good.
If there’s not a safety consideration, then maybe more good people would become good officials. For future generations of young athletes, maybe there wouldn’t be a disruption in the ability to play real ball with real officials.