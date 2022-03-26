Bill Haisten: The plot thickens – Owasso QB Austin Havens transfers to Bixby

BIXBY – The Bixby football dynasty’s move from Class 6AII to 6AI doesn’t begin during August scrimmaging or the spring-practice period in May.

The move began weeks ago with the start of coach Loren Montgomery’s offseason strength program. Each day after lunch, there is a period during which Bixby football athletes join basketball and track-and-field classmates for strength training. The air is jammed with the combination of music and the sounds of heavy weights being dropped back onto the rack or the floor.

After having been state champions in the seven of their eight seasons of 6AII competition, the football Spartans take a state-record, 49-game win streak into their first season of 6AI membership.

This semester, Havens is one of five varsity football athletes who transferred into the Bixby school district. Also, there was the arrival of a 6-foot-5 eighth-grader from the Dallas area.

One of the new kids – 6-foot-4, 207-pound Austin Havens – is particularly interesting because he’s a quarterback and because he had been at Owasso, where he made 22 starts for the Rams.

A North Carolina native whose family moved to Owasso before his ninth-grade year, Havens has attended Bixby High School for about three weeks and will be a senior during the 2022 season.

In its first trip through 6AI, Bixby’s opening opponent is Owasso. Regardless of the quarterback storyline, this one is remarkably special because Bill Blankenship’s Rams always are good and because Montgomery’s Spartans will attempt to score what would be their 50th consecutive victory.

However, as Havens has switched from the Owasso side to the Bixby side, the plot has thickened.

If Havens happens to be the Bixby starter that night, he’ll be motivated to play the best game of his life. Meanwhile, the Owasso defense will be just as motivated to make him miserable and end the Bixby streak.

High school football, college football, the NFL – it doesn’t matter. In the sport as a whole, there won’t be a more compelling opener than Bixby-Owasso.

“It would be a really big game,” Havens says.

Montgomery’s program is loaded with capable QBs. Nothing is promised to Havens. He’ll have to compete for the right to quarterback the state’s most accomplished program since 2014.

“My family during the offseason – we decided what to do,” Havens explained. “We saw a good opportunity at Bixby. They have a great winning pedigree. We decided it would be in the best interests of me and our family to move here.”

Havens has a seventh-grade brother who also is a football athlete.

“We all love it here at Bixby so far,” said Havens, who, if he does become the Bixby starter, he would be the tallest QB during the Montgomery era that began in 2010.

In addition to actually moving into the Bixby district, part of Havens’ transfer process was sharing the decision with Owasso coaches and teammates.

“The close friends I had on the team – they understood when I explained it to them,” Havens said. “Some people didn’t understand. They felt like I was betraying them.”

In each of its final four seasons of 6AII competition, Bixby was the state champion. There was a senior QB in 2020 (Mason Williams) and in 2021 (Christian Burke).

Montgomery didn’t talk specifically about Havens’ ability or potential impact. Instead, the coach discussed why an athlete might want to be a part of the Bixby culture.

“We’ve got tons of people who’ve moved into the community and are moving into the community,” Montgomery said. “People recognize that Bixby is a great community to live in.

“We’ve got great athletics programs and academic programs. Their kids’ potential is going to be maximized.”

Currently scheduled for Friday, Aug. 26 at Owasso Stadium, the Bixby-Owasso showdown may be moved to Thursday, Aug. 25, may be televised and may be packaged in a manner comparable to the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl (Jenks-Union) and the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl sponsored by the Jim Glover Auto Family (Owasso-Broken Arrow).

Bixby and Owasso officials continue to discuss a possible date change, a possible venue switch to the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium, and the possibility of partnering with a signature sponsor.

“I don’t know that our process is going to change from 6AII to 6AI,” Montgomery said of Bixby’s demanding offseason program. “It’s how we train kids, how we develop kids and how we want to maximize their potential. A big piece of that is here in the weight room. . . . Our kids are going to get only five weeks off in the entire year from the weight room.”

Within the next couple of weeks, there will be the Bixby annual ritual: the presentation of championship rings to the 2021 Spartan players and coaches. To paraphrase a famous quote from a famous former NFL coach, those rings are why you lift all them weights.

On Thursday, Havens and Bixby senior-to-be tight end Luke Hasz were workout partners.

“I’ve seen him play on social media (video) and 7-on-7 tournaments,” said Hasz, an Arkansas commit. “We played against him last summer in a 7-on-7 at Owasso. He has a big arm. I think he’ll help our quarterback room.”

They won’t play real offensive football until spring practice, but Hasz and Havens have been together for passing sessions. Asked to describe the football as it leaves Havens’ right hand, Hasz smiled and replied, “It’s fast and it’s accurate.”

