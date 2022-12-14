Bill Haisten: The Perfect Possession – reviewing Wagoner's drive to the 4A title

WAGONER — With regard to clock management and clutch playmaking, it’s impossible to do offensive football better than the Wagoner Bulldogs did during the final five minutes and nine seconds of their remarkable victory over previously unbeaten Cushing.

It was such a perfect possession that it deserves capital-letters treatment. From now on, the 2022 Bulldogs will be remembered for having secured the Class 4A championship with the Perfect Possession: a 16-play march that began with the score tied at 21-21.

The drive covered only 48 yards, included three third-down conversions and one fourth-down conversion, and ended with Ethan Muehlenweg’s kick for the ages – a 36-yard field goal as time expired.

In October, Cushing crushed Wagoner 42-0. On Dec. 3, Wagoner prevailed 24-21 over a the previously unbeaten Tigers.

Before the championship-game rematch – and in spite of Wagoner’s recent history of championship-game success – Cushing would have been favored by at least two touchdowns. Instead, Wagoner celebrated its sixth state title in the last 12 seasons.

On Monday, Wagoner head coach Dale Condict and I sat down to watch the 4A championship video. His running commentary was fascinating and reminiscent of the ’80s coaches’ playback shows hosted by OU’s Barry Switzer and Oklahoma State’s Pat Jones.

“There was one key for us going in,” Condict said. “Could we just stay in it enough to make the game still be in question in the fourth quarter?”

Referring to a Cushing squad that had beaten 13 previous opponents by an average of 47 points, Condict added, “And if it is (a close game in the fourth period), and you hadn’t been there before and you hadn’t had to claw your way out of that, it can really make you tense up.”

Before the Perfect Possession, there were perfect examples of how to conquer a favored opponent that had elite weapons like quarterback Blaze Berlowitz and receiver Camden Crooks.

Wagoner finished 7-of-16 on third-down conversions and 4-of-5 on fourth-down attempts. Wagoner committed only two penalties. During the 48 minutes of game action, the Bulldogs possessed the football for 32 minutes.

Before Dec. 3, Cushing hadn’t scored fewer than 42 points against any opponent. During the second half of the championship game, Wagoner’s defense rose to the occasion as Cushing was scoreless and mustered only 20 total yards.

Wagoner offensive tackle Lane Kester deserves a trophy for guts. The 5-foot-10, 235-pound senior played every snap of the four-game postseason in spite of a knee injury – a torn ACL.

Unforgettable week

Wagoner sophomore quarterback Kale Charboneau says he was tense during the championship game, but from the press box he looked to be the most poised person at Chad Richison Stadium.

Charboneau turned 16 on Nov. 27, got his driver’s license on Nov. 28 and executed the Perfect Possession on Dec. 3.

On the final play, Keyton Cole was the snapper, Brayden Skeen the holder and Muehlenweg the kicker. If any one of those three guys had botched his assignment, Wasgoner-Cushing would have been extended to overtime.

As Wagoner’s field goal unit got into position, Charboneau turned his back to the field and closed his eyes. He would let the sound of the moment indicate whether the kick was good. What he heard was happy screams that pierced the cold air in Edmond.

“I think there was a circle of people in Wagoner who believed we would win,” he said this week, “but not very many people outside of that circle.”

After the Wagoner kids and fans returned home from Edmond, several of the Bulldog players convened for a middle-of-the-night bonfire. They were too excited to sleep, so they warmed themselves near the fire and marveled at their performance against an opponent that in October had been responsible for the worst loss of Condict’s 18-season run at Wagoner.

When Wagoner won the 2020 4A title, Kale was an eighth-grade Bulldog ball boy while his older brother Kaden Charboneau was a senior linebacker. Kaden was a state champion wrestler and now is on the Lindenwood University wrestling roster.

After Kale cuts a few football pounds, he’ll wrestle for the Bulldogs. Kaden and Kale’s father is Micco Charboneau, a longtime and well-known Wagoner wrestling and football coach.

The final 5:09

With five minutes remaining in the first half of the 4A title game, Blaze Berlowitz found his brother Brody for a TD pass that gave Cushing a 21-7 lead. Wagoner responded with a methodical march to an important touchdown – Kale Charboneau’s 6-yard toss to Witt Edwards with one second left.

For Condict, a 21-14 halftime deficit felt infinitely better than what would have been a two-score deficit.

“Going into the game,” Condict said as we watched the Wagoner-Cushing video, “the biggest advantage we had was our defensive line. Here are our three down linemen, and we’re dropping eight guys into coverage. Those three linemen – I really believe those are the guys who gave us a chance.”

Those three linemen were end Roman Garcia, nose guard Braylan Roberson and end Alex Shieldnight.

On Cushing’s final offensive play of the season, the Wagoner defense achieved a massive stop.

“It was fourth-and-6,” Condict said, “and to be honest right here, with the way we were playing defense, I was hoping (Cushing) would go for it. I felt like if we had a chance to win in regulation, we had to stop them on fourth down.”

Garcia was tied up in a double-team block before escaping, pursuing and stopping Berlowitz 2 yards shy of the first down. Garcia is a cousin of former Wagoner superstar Malcolm Rodriguez and his younger brother, Bulldog senior Gabe Rodriguez.

“Watch (Garcia’s) effort on this play,” Condict said. “He just keeps fighting. See him use his hands? He’s a wrestler. He ends up making the tackle. Roman Garcia is a college football player. At what level, that’s to be determined. He was a state runner-up in wrestling: 36 wins and 33 pins.”

The Garcia hustle play opened the door for Charboneau to become a Wagoner football legend during the Perfect Possession: 16 plays that consumed the final 5:09, moving the Bulldogs from their own 34-yard line to the Cushing 19 before Muehlenweg coolly converted on his 36-yard, championship-winning kick.

Overall, Charboneau passed for 147 yards and two TDs while rushing for 110 yards and the late-third-period touchdown that tied the score at 21-21. On eight of the 16 plays during the Perfect Possession, he carried the football. On fourth-and-1 from the Cushing 46, he surged forward for 2 yards.

Matt Swanson got 8 yards on a jet-sweep run play. With 26 seconds left, and capitalizing on a tremendous block by Alex Shieldnight, Gabe Rodriguez popped free for a gain of 18 yards to the Cushing 15.

It was apparent then that Muehlenweg, who has recovered from a terrible left-knee injury sustained during the 2021 season-opening game, would get an opportunity to win the 4A championship with his right leg.

Before his kick, 00:03 was displayed on the scoreboard clock. As the ball sailed above the crossbar and inside of the left upright, it was 00:00.

The Perfect Possession was so dramatic that it felt like the final scene of a Disney football movie.

“The one thing I didn’t want is to leave any time on the clock,” Condict said. “If we had come into this thing and you said we’d go into an overtime session for a state title, we’d have said, ‘Yeah, we’ll take that.’ ”

During his postgame interview, Condict stated, “I’d say this might be the greatest victory I’ve ever been a part of.”

Before his Monday video review of the Wagoner-Cushing classic, Condict had a Zoom meeting with a representative of the Jostens company that specializes in championship rings.

Condict and the Jostens person designed Wagoner’s 2022 championship ring. Because there was a Perfect Possession, Bulldog players will receive their rings during the spring.