Bill Haisten: The new thing looks like the old thing – Jenks and Union as reliable contenders

During the 1996-2017 period of Jenks-or-Union championship dominance, there were two certainties: You knew that the Trojans and Union would be in the postseason final four, and you knew that the Trojans or Union would win the gold ball.

Occasionally, there would be an Oklahoma City-area squad that was viewed as an intriguing threat, or a Broken Arrow or an Enid would make a run, but Jenks and Union sustained a duopoly on championships.

Over a span of 21 seasons in the state’s largest classification, Jenks captured 13 titles and Union had eight.

Since Owasso hired Bill Blankenship, there has been variety. There were Owasso state titles in 2017 and 2019. In 2018, there was Broken Arrow’s perfect season and the first state championship in school history.

Last year, in his third season as the Trojan head man, Keith Riggs drove Jenks back to the top.

After eight weeks of this regular season, Jenks is 7-1 and occupies first place in District 6AI-1. Union is 7-1 and leads in 6AI-2.