Bill Haisten: The new thing looks like the old thing – Jenks and Union as reliable contenders

During the 1996-2017 period of Jenks-or-Union championship dominance, there were two certainties: You knew that the Trojans and Union would be in the postseason final four, and you knew that the Trojans or Union would win the gold ball.
Occasionally, there would be an Oklahoma City-area squad that was viewed as an intriguing threat, or a Broken Arrow or an Enid would make a run, but Jenks and Union sustained a duopoly on championships.
Over a span of 21 seasons in the state’s largest classification, Jenks captured 13 titles and Union had eight.
Since Owasso hired Bill Blankenship, there has been variety. There were Owasso state titles in 2017 and 2019. In 2018, there was Broken Arrow’s perfect season and the first state championship in school history.
Last year, in his third season as the Trojan head man, Keith Riggs drove Jenks back to the top.
After eight weeks of this regular season, Jenks is 7-1 and occupies first place in District 6AI-1. Union is 7-1 and leads in 6AI-2.
If I were forced to identify one team as the bet-your-paycheck favorite in Class 6AI, it would be Jenks. Union absolutely is a team to watch, with QB Rovaughn Banks as a game-changing playmaker and as strong a leadership figure as a team can have. With three rushing TDs, Banks was great on Friday at Norman North.
It’s been common for the Backyard Bowl loser to rally for a state-championship season. In the 2021 Backyard Bowl, Jenks blanked Union 22-0 and did it as Trojan freshman QB Shaker Reisig made his first start.
Since that game, Union is 6-0 with an overtime conquest of Owasso and a 38-point blowout of Mustang. Kirk Fridrich’s Union program hasn’t scored a state title since 2016.
Before Friday night, when Owasso lost to Mustang, I believed the Rams were on course for another title. If I had written on this topic two days ago, I would have had Jenks as the favorite, with Owasso just a tiny bit behind on the championship-likelihood scale, and Union as a very capable No. 3.
However, the Friday upset in Owasso was stunning. Obviously better than their three-loss record would suggest, the Mustang Broncos had a 26-point, fourth-quarter lead.
A wild rally gave Owasso a chance to steal what would have been a comeback win for the ages, but there was a turnover — an end-zone interception with one minute left to play. With a touchdown and an extra-point kick, Owasso would have prevailed. Instead, Mustang danced away with a 47-41 victory.
Owasso finished minus-5 on turnovers, and there was an in-game change at quarterback. The same Broncos who lost by 38 to Union had a 26-point cushion on Owasso’s home turf.
Of the 249 11-man high school football teams in Oklahoma, only 20 are unbeaten through eight games. Of the 32 teams combined in 6AI and 6AII, only Bixby has a perfect record.
Jenks has prevailed in 22 of its past 25 games. There were two losses to Bixby and a setback against Owasso in the 2019 6AI title game.
As we approach Halloween, the new thing looks like the old thing. It looks like Jenks and Union are the most reliably good teams in 6AI, but I’ve seen Owasso at its best. Owasso at its best is championship-level strong.
The Rams are loaded with high-end talent, but turnovers are a fatal flaw in football. It’s actually remarkable that Owasso had a chance to beat Mustang in spite of six turnovers.
When a contending team has issues in September, there’s plenty of time for clean-up measures. When a contending team has issues in late October, there’s got to be urgency and a quick fix.
I would buy a ticket to watch Blankenship’s next several practice sessions.