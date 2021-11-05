Bill Haisten: The Micah Tease recruiting process: OU is involved with the BTW star, and now, so is Michigan

Since everyone loves to read about and talk about recruiting, we’ll start there.
Before the 2020 meeting of the Booker T. Washington and Bixby football teams, then-Bixby junior Braylin Presley had only one Power Five scholarship offer (and it was from Kansas).
After a stunning, ESPN-televised performance (more than 400 total yards and five touchdowns) and a stunning outcome (Spartans 70, Hornets 21), Presley zoomed to greater notoriety as a major-college prospect.
Less than a week later, Oklahoma State called Presley with an offer. In April, he committed to the Cowboys.
Micah Tease currently is a Booker T. Washington junior and, as a defensive back and wide receiver, one of the more talented and complete players in the state. At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, he already has 16 FBS offers.
Included on his offer sheet are OU, Oklahoma State, the University of Tulsa, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Florida, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
An additional super heavyweight — Michigan — recently got involved.
The Wolverines scored a huge recruiting victory when they signed Booker T.’s Dax Hill in 2018, and now Tease may be on the verge of becoming a priority target for Jim Harbaugh’s program.
Some have presumed that Tease ultimately is a lock to play in the OU secondary. A senior Hornet teammate — defensive back Gentry Williams — committed to the Sooners last month.
However, Tease does seem to be intrigued by Michigan. On Nov. 27, Michigan hosts Ohio State, while OU visits Oklahoma State for Bedlam. Tease indicated that he “more than likely” will attend the Ohio State-Michigan game.
On Friday, as the top-ranked and defending Class 6AII champion Spartans visit third-ranked Booker T. Washington at S.E. Williams Stadium, Tease has the same opportunity that Presley had a year ago: to make difference-making plays in a huge game, and to take his position in the national recruiting conversation to a higher level.
At stake for Bixby (9-0, 6-0 in District 6AII-2): Sustaining its win streak and a quest for what would be a third consecutive perfect season. If the Spartans prevail, they will have extended their win streak to 46 consecutive games (three shy of breaking Wagoner’s state 11-man football record of 48 consecutive victories).
At stake for the Hornets (8-1, 5-1): Ending the Bixby streak and erasing the scars of last year’s 49-point setback.
“Everybody (within the Hornet program) feels fired up and somewhat disrespected,” Tease said. “Nobody expected last year’s game to go like it did. We haven’t even talked about last year’s game. This is a new chapter, you know.”
While Tease made a tremendous highlight catch in last year’s ESPN showcase at Bixby, “we felt overwhelmed and really down after that game,” he recalled. “Even when we went to Lawton the next week, I was still feeling down about the Bixby game.”
Bixby looks to be unbeatable. Without the injured Presley last week, the Spartans smashed Ponca City 66-13 and had a 605-60 advantage in total yards. Presley has a leg issue and his status for Friday night is uncertain, but Bixby remains loaded with playmakers.
First-year Spartan starting quarterback Christian Burke has completed 72% of his pass attempts, with 29 TD passes against only three interceptions. Presley’s backup, running back Zach Blankenship, averages 6.2 yards per rush attempt.
Since stumbling at Choctaw in the district opener, the Hornets averaged 51 points in five straight wins. Booker T. Washington also has a nice collection of playmakers, and now, on their home turf, the Hornets have a chance to record what would be a historic upset.
“We can’t have the mistakes, penalties and turnovers that hurt us in this game last year,” BTW coach Jonathan Brown said. “We’ll be ready to play.”
When asked whether the Bixby win streak provides an extra layer of motivation for players, Brown smiled and rolled into coach-speak mode: “We’re just trying to be 1-0 this week. This has been great for Loren (Bixby coach Loren Montgomery), but our goal is to be 1-0 this week.”
Tease isn’t so tempered. He says he’s never been more excited about a football game.
“With me being at 100% (physically),” he said, “and since I play on both sides of the ball, I know I’ll have opportunities to help our team. I’m very fired up for this one.
“Bixby’s streak is very impressive. I give credit where it’s due, but I’ll piggyback off of what coach Brown said: We’re just trying to go 1-0 this week. If we (dwell) on Bixby’s streak, this is a completely different conversation.”
Tease and Presley have been friends since they were little guys and neighbors.
“We’ve known each other’s families for a long time,” Tease explained. “We used to live near each other (near the BTW campus and before the Presleys moved to Bixby in 2016).
“In the game, Braylin is the opponent. Away from the game, that’s my guy.”
Presley used his 2020 Booker T. Washington challenge to carry the Spartans to a resounding victory and sweeten his position as a recruit.
In the Friday rematch, Tease gets an opportunity to help the Hornets make a statement that would resonate locally, statewide and even in Ann Arbor, Michigan.