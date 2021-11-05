Bill Haisten: The Micah Tease recruiting process: OU is involved with the BTW star, and now, so is Michigan

“We can’t have the mistakes, penalties and turnovers that hurt us in this game last year,” BTW coach Jonathan Brown said. “We’ll be ready to play.”

When asked whether the Bixby win streak provides an extra layer of motivation for players, Brown smiled and rolled into coach-speak mode: “We’re just trying to be 1-0 this week. This has been great for Loren (Bixby coach Loren Montgomery), but our goal is to be 1-0 this week.”

Tease isn’t so tempered. He says he’s never been more excited about a football game.

“With me being at 100% (physically),” he said, “and since I play on both sides of the ball, I know I’ll have opportunities to help our team. I’m very fired up for this one.

“Bixby’s streak is very impressive. I give credit where it’s due, but I’ll piggyback off of what coach Brown said: We’re just trying to go 1-0 this week. If we (dwell) on Bixby’s streak, this is a completely different conversation.”

Tease and Presley have been friends since they were little guys and neighbors.

“We’ve known each other’s families for a long time,” Tease explained. “We used to live near each other (near the BTW campus and before the Presleys moved to Bixby in 2016).