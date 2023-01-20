Bill Haisten: The Kirk Francis situation – a brilliant QB and an overlooked recruit

If Kirk Francis were a resident of the Dallas area, and had been as successful in Texas high school football as he was as an Oklahoma Class 3A and 2A quarterback, he would have signed a Power Five letter of intent in December.

In 2½ seasons as the Metro Christian starter, Francis was added to the all-time list of the state’s most prolific passers. He totaled 9,599 passing yards, with a 66% completion rate and 115 touchdown passes.

In the Patriots’ 2022 3A title-game loss to OKC Heritage Hall and Metro’s 2020 2A championship win over Washington, Francis’ combined stat line was remarkable: 993 passing yards and 10 TDs.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Francis as a senior passed for nearly 4,400 yards and 58 touchdowns. There were only six interceptions.

In late November, after passing for 329 yards six TDs in a 3A quarterfinal victory over Cascia Hall, Francis was elevated to the No. 1 position on the Tulsa World’s final All-World ranking of area players.

Francis did not sign a letter of intent in December, however, because there still has not been a scholarship offer from a major-college program.

It’s baffling to anyone who has actually seen him play. Look for yourself. His Hudl video can be easily accessed online.

Watch a few minutes of Francis game film and you’ll ask, “If the quarterback position is the most important position in football, how is this guy still a free agent?”

Having only recently turned 18, Francis seems to be a classic example of a guy who has fallen through the recruiting cracks. He seems to have the arm and football IQ to develop into an FBS quarterback.

Is he overlooked because he attends a small private school with 84 students in its senior class of 2023? You always hear this regarding talent evaluation at the profession and college levels: “It doesn’t matter where you are. If you can play, they’ll find you.”

So far, though, they haven’t found Francis — at least not with an FBS scholarship offer.

There are offers from several FCS and Division II programs, and there are preferred walk-on offers from Oklahoma State, Cal and Memphis. When a preferred walk-on becomes a contributor or clearly is someone who eventually will contribute, he usually winds up with a scholarship by his third or fourth semester in that program.

Francis and OSU quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay have developed a solid relationship, and Francis has met with new TU coach Kevin Wilson and his offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Steve Spurrier Jr.

“I had opportunities to sign. I could have locked in my spot,” Francis said on Friday. “When I made the decision to wait, I feel it was the right decision because I have so many more options now.

“There have been so many coaching changes at the (FBS) levels, and that could create some opportunities. I also think the quarterback movement after the bowl games was big for me.”

At the FBS level, the next letter-of-intent signing window opens on Feb. 1 and closes on April 1.

There are close-to-home examples of the prevalence of quarterback shuffling in college football. Fourteen months ago, Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler were on the OU roster, while Davis Brin was the TU starter and Spencer Sanders was quarterbacking a 12-win OSU team.

Today, Williams is a Southern Cal Trojan and the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, Rattler is a South Carolina Gamecock, Brin is in the transfer portal and Sanders has committed to Ole Miss.

There’s a real chance that an unexpected door may open for Francis, who decided against playing basketball as a Metro senior so that he can do daily strength-and-conditioning work and passing drills.

“You never know who might decide to come watch me throw,” Francis said. “Staying busy keeps me sharp and ready for anything.”

One day last week, Francis’ throw-and-catch partner was former Jenks star Darwin Thompson, now a 25-year-old Seattle Seahawks running back.

“I had never thrown to anyone with that kind of speed before,” Francis said. “I can throw it as far as I can and just lay it out there for him. It makes me throw it better and with more precision.”

When I met with Francis and Metro coach Jared McCoy at the Metro football building, Francis in street clothes was taller and bigger than I had envisioned. If he isn’t 6-foot-2, he’s close. He’s listed at 185 pounds. If he were listed at 195, I’d believe it.

So, with all due respect to the arm talent of Mason Fine, the Francis situation isn’t a Mason Fine situation.

Fine was a Locust Grove superstar, but he was a 5-foot-11 superstar who broke the state record for career passing yards. Because of his lack of height, there were limited options at the next level. Disappointed that there never was an offer from TU, Fine wound up at North Texas and had an excellent career.

McCoy says the better comparison for Francis would be Paul Smith. At Owasso 20 years ago, Smith physically looked like Francis looks today. At TU, Smith became the Golden Hurricane’s career passing leader.

“A lot of athletes, when they hit the age of 19 or 20, they’re able to hold more weight,” McCoy said. “You saw that with Paul Smith and you’ll see it with Kirk.

“There are five games (in the 2A postseason), and Kirk had close to 1,500 passing yards just in the playoffs when he was a sophomore. He should have been on everyone’s radar at that time.”

After one season on the Bixby staff, McCoy took a job with the Metro program. That was 23 years ago. The 2022 season was his 15th as the head coach.

“We do our summer camps for the elementary kids,” McCoy recalled, “and I remember Kirk as a first- or second-grader. His dad coached him through sixth grade.

“Kirk is a Metro lifer. I think he’s proven that he feels a loyalty to his school and his team, and he’s willing to work his way up. I think colleges are looking for those guys who can benefit from the development process, and I always thought that would be Kirk’s niche. Someone would say, ‘Here’s an off-the-radar guy — a guy who can play and has some loyalty about him. Let’s give him a chance.’ ”

After Francis flourished as a 10th-grade QB, he says multiple Tulsa-area public schools made it known that he would be welcomed into their program — if he desired a change of scenery.

“I was never tempted,” said Francis, who has attended Metro Christian for 15 years. Before kindergarten, there were two years of pre-K.

Francis’ NFL quarterback role model is Aaron Rodgers, and Francis has some of the Rodgers ability to convert on passes when he has to escape from a messy pass pocket and roll to either side of the field. Francis can deliver with touch or with heat.

It’s always fun to see how far a talented quarterback can fire the football, just for the heck of it. With witnesses, Francis has launched missiles that traveled more than 70 yards.

Francis’ mom Tanda was an Oklahoma Outlaws cheerleader in 1984, when for one season Tulsa was a United States Football League market. The oldest of Kirk’s siblings is a 35-year-old brother. Francis also has a 33-year-old sister and a 21-year-old sister.

From M.T. Francis, Kirk’s father and a former Wagoner football-basketball athlete, there was this text message: “If you’re going to bet against Kirk, don’t bet all your money.”

Kirk Francis is as locked into football during this offseason as he was during the 2022 season. He knows he’ll be on a college roster in 2023, but not yet knowing what university he'll attend or at what level that school competes — it’s a frustrating test of his patience.

How does he cope with the stress? By being mindful of his nutrition as he trains and throws every day. That’s all Francis can do at this point, plus to hope that college coaches take a closer look at the same game film I’ve seen.

The star of that video looks like he could become an interesting FBS quarterback.