Bill Haisten: The Jenks miracle – if these Trojans are state champs, it’s a movie

JENKS — If Owasso overcomes the absence of two injured stars and captures what would be its third state title in six seasons, or if Union completes a perfect season and wins the Class 6AI gold ball for the first time since 2016, or if Bixby is a state champion for the eighth time in nine years, it’s a big story.

If the 2022 Jenks Trojans are state champions, it’s a movie.

Every team is dealt different forms of adversity, but since the spring, Jenks was rocked by the sort of problems that would doom most programs to a lousy season.

Shaker Reisig, who as a ninth-grader quarterbacked Jenks to the Class 6AI title, moved to archrival Union and has been brilliant for the Redhawks. When Jenks lost 38-3 at Union in September, 10 Trojan starters were injured and unavailable.

At midseason, as Bixby and Union methodically battered all challengers, the Trojans stumbled at home against Norman North. Beyond the Jenks city limits, no one seemed invested in the Trojans as championship contenders.

The Jenks program, however, is the gold standard for finding ways to win, and here we go — senior QB Ike Owens and the Trojans fairly miraculously are making a 17th consecutive semifinal appearance.

At 1 p.m. Friday, at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium, Jenks attempts to do what had been inconceivable: beat Bixby for a second time in a span of three weeks.

As the Trojan buses pulled out of the Spartan Stadium parking lot on Nov. 3, “I knew we see Bixby again,” Jenks quarterback Ike Owens recalls. “I knew we would play them again.”

In the other 6AI semifinal, at 7 p.m. Friday and also at Broken Arrow, unbeaten Union tangles with Owasso. The Jenks-Bixby and Union-Owasso winners are paired in the championship game, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, in Edmond.

Dramatic Jenks movie scenes would include the Oct. 28 Broken Arrow game, the stunning Bixby showdown and last week’s comeback-for-the-ages quarterfinal triumph at Mustang.

With important roles in the Mustang scene would be a pair of Trojan sophomores: 5-foot-8, 135-pound Ashton Cunningham and 6-3, 228-pound Hudson Ball.

As Jenks coach Keith Riggs commented specifically on the Mustang game, he could have been alluding also to the second half of the Trojan season: “Our kids never stopped believing. There is no substitute for that. It starts with execution, no doubt, but there has to be that belief.

“It can’t be done without the belief.”

Against Broken Arrow, Jenks trailed by 14 points with seven minutes left. Owens passed to Jaiden Carroll and Ty Walls for touchdowns. Owens scored on a 1-yard run in overtime. Broken Arrow answered with a TD, but Cunningham blocked the extra-point try. Jenks won 35-34.

At heavily favored Bixby, Jenks controlled the game with tremendous offensive-line play. Against a typically tough Bixby defense, Jenks rushed for 357 yards. Carroll ran for 180 and Owens for 175. Combined, they averaged 11.1 yards per rush attempt.

With a 38-35 victory, the Trojans ended Bixby’s state-record win streak at 58 games.

As time expired on the third period of the Mustang playoff contest, Jenks trailed 31-12. The Trojan rally began on the first play of the fourth period, when Andrew Pursell converted on one of his four field goals — a 52-yarder, the longest in Jenks history.

If that play had been snapped on the final play of the third period, Jenks would have been facing the north wind and likely would have punted.

“Every Thursday, we work on field goals from a significant distance,” Riggs said. “Nearly every week, we end practice on a field goal of 50-plus yards. We knew (Pursell) had the leg to do it. The right opportunity came along.”

Even with Pursell’s 52-yard boomer, Jenks still needed two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions just to tie the score. Jenks delivered with two TDs and two conversions.

During the Mustang live stream, after Jayden Johnson collected an Owens fastball for the tying two-point connection, the analyst said, “Do not count the Jenks Trojans out. They have a special magic in the playoffs.”

Almost immediately after that statement, the Jenks defense made a statement. Tyler Blanco forced a fumble. Jalyn Stanford recovered. With 1:32 left, Pursell capitalized on a go-ahead field.

Mustang drove impressively and, after OU commit Jacobe Johnson executed a beautiful shoestring catch, the Broncos were was positioned for a final-play field goal attempt of 25 yards (only 5 yards longer than an extra-point try).

“I knew we had done it before (gotten a game-winning kick block in the Broken Arrow game),” Owens said this week. “Could we do it again?”

It appeared on the live-stream video that Cunningham, from the left edge of the Jenks formation, roared in to block the Mustang kick. Actually, both he and Ball were involved on a bang-bang play. Cunningham deflected the kick with his right hand and Ball, with his forearm, spiked the ball to the turf.

Owens: “I couldn’t believe it.”

Ballgame. Jenks wins 34-31. The result: Jenks-Bixby II in the semifinals.

Jenks has playmaking sophomores at each level of the defense: Ball as an edge rusher, Sam Stone and Jace Hager as linebackers, and Cunningham as a cornerback. The 2022 sophomore group is Jenks’ deepest and most impactful since 2011, when Steven Parker, Trent Taber and Dylan Harding were 10th-graders.

Cunningham has started in 11 of Jenks’ 12 games. As a middle-school player, Riggs reports, Cunningham was identified as someone who was destined to become a varsity asset.

“He’s very talented and a hard worker,” Riggs said. “He plays with great effort. There has to be great effort to block a kick like that.”

As a ninth-grader, Ball was in northwest Arkansas and on the Shiloh Christian roster. His family moved to Jenks. There is talk that he may be used next season as a running back. Yikes. By the start of the 2023 season, Ball could be a 6-foot-4, 235-pound running back. He could be the Derrick Henry of Oklahoma high school football.

Of this, I am certain: As a defensive player, Ball will become a heavily recruited athlete. If I were to look at ahead at 2024 and envision state Player of the Year candidates, the first guys who come to mind are Shaker Reisig and Hudson Ball.

Having completed 76% of his passes against Broken Arrow, Bixby and Mustang, Owens is playing the best football of his life. Several previously injured teammates have returned to action.

The Jenks of today is completely different than the Jenks that lost by 35 at Union, and the Trojan sophomores now attempt to help Trojan veterans like Owens, Stanford and Walls conquer Bixby again and extend a miraculous season one more week.

While there are countless facts/figures that define Jenks-Bixby II, this one is particularly interesting: In each of the previous 16 seasons, the Trojans were participants in the 6A or 6AI semifinals.

In 13 of those games, Jenks won.