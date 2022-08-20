Bill Haisten: The bottom line on Cole Adams’ process — Alabama outhustled OU

EDITOR’S NOTE: In a series that begins with this Part 1 review of Cole Adams’ recruiting process, the Tulsa World chronicles the senior season of Owasso’s star wide receiver.

OWASSO — While former Memorial and Sperry head man Mike Adams has retired from football coaching, he remains intensely connected to the game.

He is the father of three football sons, one of whom — Owasso receiver Cole Adams — has been at the center of a recruiting process that pleased Alabama fans and baffled OU fans.

Mike Adams shares his memory of a January exchange with Cole.

Cole: “Dad, you won’t believe this. Guess who I just got an offer from. Alabama!”

Mike: “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

Cole: “Dad, did they make a mistake? Did they have me mixed up with somebody else?”

Mike: “This is fantastic. Let’s see what happens.”

Cole: “People are asking me this all the time: Where are OU and OSU?”

Mike: “I don’t know.”

When Alabama’s Nick Saban extended the offer in January, you would think that an alarm would have been activated at the Barry Switzer Center in Norman.

At the same time that Cole Adams was on the phone with his father, marveling at the Crimson Tide offer, you would think that Brent Venables would have been on a helicopter to Owasso.

In the relationship competition, you would think that the Sooners would have scrambled in an attempt to play catch-up.

Instead, before there was an offer from the Sooners, there were SEC offers from Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M and Tennessee. Within the Big 12, there were offers from Kansas State, Texas Tech, TCU and Iowa State. The University of Tulsa offered. So did Wisconsin and Michigan State of the Big Ten.

Ultimately, there was an OU offer — in late May.

Of the 19 schools that called with offers, OU’s was the final one.

In spite of the four-month gap between the Alabama and OU offers, many within the Tulsa football community expected Adams to commit to Venables’ OU program and sign with the Sooners in December.

“I did, too,” said Bill Blankenship, Adams’ head coach at Owasso.

In June, Adams did an official-visit trip to each of his three finalists. In order, he traveled to Alabama, to Arkansas and to OU. On June 29, his commitment announcement included this line: “In the words of Lynyrd Skynyrd ... Sweet Home Alabama!”

“In my heart this entire time, it always went back to Alabama," Adams told the Tulsa World that day. “Why not go play for the best team and play in the best conference? That’s my philosophy.

“The SEC is the best league, and I want to play for a national championship.”

The pressure to be great

Because he heeded Blankenship’s advice to make a commitment during the summer, Cole Adams will play his entire senior season as an Alabama commit. His social-media following has doubled.

This week, in a massively compelling opener at TU’s H.A. Chapman Stadium, Adams and the Owasso Rams collide with Bixby. For the 7:35 p.m. Thursday kickoff, attendance is expected to exceed 20,000. Those kids will play before the largest crowd they’ve ever experienced.

As an Alabama commit, Adams is expected to be brilliant against the 49-wins-in-a-row Spartans, and a week later against the two-time defending Class 6AI champion Jenks Trojans, and then against Broken Arrow, Union and Mustang. The front half of the Owasso schedule is unbelievable.

Is it possible, Adams was asked, that he might apply too much pressure on himself to do something amazing on every touch of the football?

Adams now has a 50-50 identity: He is Owasso’s best player and he is an Alabama commit.

Following last Tuesday’s 104-degree practice session (during which he sustained a gashed upper lip), he addressed the extra-pressure aspect of his final season of high school football.

“Honestly, I just think back to my freshman and sophomore years,” the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Adams said. “There was no pressure at all. I just played hard and never took a play off. I just tried to do my job on every play, and that’s how I’ve got to approach it this season. It’s an approach that has worked so far.”

Blankenship on Adams’ handling of the pressure to dazzle not only the Owasso fans and opposition’s fans, but the Alabama fans who will see highlight clips on Twitter: “I think Cole is more prepared for this experience than most (high school stars).

“It’s a real possibility with some kids. I think if Cole was lost in the stardom stuff, he would not have committed early. He wanted to get it done so that there wouldn’t be distractions.”

Adams took several college courses during the summer. He already has qualified for December graduation from Owasso High School. In January, he becomes a University of Alabama student.

Only seven months from now, he’ll participate in spring practice with the Crimson Tide.

“That’s crazy,” Adams said. “I hadn’t thought about it that way.”

Adams could have opted for an easy senior year with no morning classes. He could have shown up every day at the start of fourth period. Instead, he said, “I really like getting up early and getting started with my day. I want to enjoy my last few months here at the high school.”

Instead of sleeping late each morning, Adams signed up for elective classes like mentor leadership, visual art and public speaking.

OU was ‘just too slow’

Mike Adams explains why Oklahoma State never seriously pursued his son, and how Cole seemed deflated by a perceived lack of interest from the Sooner staff.

“People were like, ‘OSU has the Presley brothers, and Cole (is a comparably sized player).’ So we really didn’t worry about that,” said Mike Adams, a former Northeastern State football star who now is an insurance agent. “But OU not offering earlier than they did — I think that kinda got into Cole’s head. He was thinking, ‘Maybe they just don’t like me.’

“Cole decided to be positive about everything. He looked at Alabama and the other schools that had offered, and I believe he fell in love with Alabama from the first minute.”

Cole Adams was recruited primarily by Alabama staff members Holman Wiggins (a receivers coach and one of Saban’s assistant head coaches) and Sam Pertitto (the Tide’s personnel operations director).

“Holman Wiggins and coach Peritto were calling and texting Cole all the time,” Mike Adams recalls. “They flew Pertitto up here on a private jet. I was like, ‘Holy crap. This is for real.’”

In 2011, Blankenship was Tulsa’s first-year head coach. Wiggins was on his staff. When Owasso clashes with Bixby this week, Blankenship begins his sixth season as the Rams’ head man.

Blankenship did not initiate Adams-related dialogue with Alabama.

“Actually,” Blankenship says, “it had never occurred to me to call Alabama about Cole.”

Wiggins contacted Blankenship in January, and that conversation led to additional talk and extensive video study.

“They wanted background information,” Blankenship explained. “I gave them all of the good stuff on Cole and his character. That probably sped up the process because (Wiggins) trusted my information on the off-the-field stuff.”

During the spring, as OU’s involvement was intensified, Blankenship says he called Wiggins “to ask about Alabama’s level of interest. Coach Wiggins said, ‘Oh, man — we’re serious.’”

Adams’ OU offer was received 16 months after his first college offer (from Kansas State in January 2021).

“(The Sooners) were just too slow initially,” Blankenship said. “They recruited Cole (aggressively) after that. OU was consistent with their message: ‘We want to see him in the spring. We want to validate it.’”

Nick Saban is an obviously remarkable judge of winning talent. Anyone can identify a tremendous athlete, but not all tremendous athletes are championship athletes.

As Saban’s Alabama record is 183-25 with six national titles, and as 41 of his Tide players have been NFL first-round draft picks, his success rate on evaluating, signing and developing high school players has been historically phenomenal. He signs winners.

The Alabama offer in January was an emphatic validation that Cole Adams is expected to become a winning weapon for a superpower program.

“I know Cole is different,” Mike Adams said. “He’s got some God-given ability that you just can’t coach, but I didn’t expect him to wind up at the Alabama-OU level of recruiting. We’re so humbled and honored, and it’s all been so eye-opening. We’ve been like, ‘Holy cow — this is the crème de la crème.’ It’s been a wild ride.

“If you put truth serum in my son, it was Alabama and OU from the start. In my opinion, I really think this was a matter of Alabama winning it more than OU losing it.”

An Oklahoma high school football star won’t play his college football in Norman or Stillwater. Instead, Cole Adams soon will have a Tuscaloosa address.

Before that move, however, he will apply his big-play speed and talent to Owasso’s attempt at ending the Bixby win streak.