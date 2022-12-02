Bill Haisten: The Bixby machine does it again, adding to its stack of milestones

EDMOND — At any level of football, no team does energy, intensity, crisp execution, cold-blooded domination and championships better than the Bixby Spartans.

Owasso is really good. You saw it last week, when the Rams achieved the unexpected — a six-overtime upset of previously unbeaten Union that extended the Owasso win streak to eight games.

It wasn’t ridiculous to envision Owasso being a credible and possibly dangerous challenger in Friday night’s Class 6AI championship game at Chad Richison Stadium.

Loren Montgomery’s Bixby machine responded in an exactly typical manner: with energy, intensity, crisp execution and cold-blooded domination that resulted in an exactly typical Bixby halftime lead of 42-6.

By the end of a 69-6 victory — as eight Spartans scored at least one touchdown on the main stage of Oklahoma prep football — Bixby celebrated its fifth consecutive title and added to its stack of remarkable milestones.

Now with a perfect batting average in four title games played on the University of Central Oklahoma campus, the Spartans ended their first season in 6AI in the same way they ended their 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons in 6AII.

Bixby has eight championships within a span of nine seasons. Regardless of classification, only one other school — tiny Morrison, located 16 miles north of Stillwater — has accomplished such a feat. In 1986-96, Morrison was the Class B champ in eight of those nine seasons.

Not even Allan Trimble’s Jenks dynasty won eight titles within a nine-season period. Seven of Trimble’s first nine teams were champions. There was a span of 10 seasons — 2002-2011 — during which Union won seven titles.

How rare is a run of at least five consecutive championships? Pretty rare.

In 6A, Jenks had six consecutive titles in 1996-2001. In 5A, Midwest City Carl Albert twice had five consecutive titles (in 1997-2001 and 2016-20). In Class B, Morrison had seven in a row in 1988-94. In Class C, Shattuck won six consecutive titles in 2003-08.

Friday’s game was a rematch of the Aug. 25 Bixby-Owasso opener played at the University of Tulsa. At halftime that night, the Spartans led 14-7. The final score was Bixby 49, Owasso 14.

For 28 Bixby seniors, it’s been a wonderful life of varsity football. Since Aug. 31, 2018, the Spartans’ record is 61-1. On the new turf of Chad Richison Stadium, senior stars were impactful as usual.

Quarterback Connor Kirby was brilliant against Jenks last week and followed with comparable excellence on Friday. Kirby rushed for two touchdowns and passed for four (connecting with Jakeb Snyder for 11 yards, with All-American tight end Luke Hasz for 9, with Luke’s twin brother Dylan for 65 and with Cale Fugate for 29).

There was a 2-yard TD carry by Jersey Robb, and this might have been a little sickening for the Owasso spectators: Austin Havens, another Bixby senior who last season was on the Rams’ roster, fired touchdown passes to Luke Hasz and Christian Kaiser.

At the midway mark of the 2021 season, when asked about Bixby’s 2022 reassignment to Class 6AI, Owasso coach Bill Blankenship replied, “Welcome to the SEC.” What a great quote and what a great headline it became in the Tulsa World’s August football preview.

If not for a Nov. 3 home loss to Jenks — a 38-35 classic televised on ESPN2 — Bixby would have been undefeated in its first roll through the SEC/6AI.

With six minutes left to play on Friday, a chant emanated from the Bixby side of the stadium: “SEC! SEC! SEC!”

One particularly interesting Spartan touchdown was scored at the 9:12 mark of the third period. A sophomore quarterback (Cooper Parker) threw a strike to a ninth-grader (Cord Nolan) who battled for extra yardage like a mad man and dragged two Owasso defenders into the end zone.

Bixby’s ninth- and eighth-grade teams also have been dominant. Montgomery’s strength-and-conditioning program extends into the middle-school level of Bixby football.

Through the first nine weeks of the 2022 regular season, the Spartans outscored their opponents by an average of 60 points. This was a Bixby team that from last year’s championship squad returned only four starters on each side of the ball.

In December 2020, after Montgomery declined an offer to get involved in Broken Arrow’s search for a new football coach, I wrote about that situation in a column with this headline: As Loren Montgomery stays in Bixby, a superpower program remains intact.

The column ended with a Montgomery quote: “It’s possible that we’ve only scratched the surface.”

He said that after the 2020 Spartans recorded their program’s third consecutive title. As the championship streak now is at five, and as Bixby until one month ago had a 58-game win streak, it’s clear that Montgomery’s statement was not an overstatement.

The Spartans have raised the bar on football performance in this state, and there are grade-school and middle-school kids in Bixby who can’t wait for their shot to sustain a fantastic era of greatness.