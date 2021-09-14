Bill Haisten: Since its OSSAA switch, Holland Hall’s five-season report card is striking

At No. 1 is Holland Hall-Metro Christian.

“It’ll be a fun Friday night,” said Tag Gross, who during the ’80s was a Holland Hall quarterback and now is in his 22nd season as the Dutch head coach. “We played some darn good teams down in Texas (while competing in the SPC), but nobody cared.

“After a game in Fort Worth, we’d get back to Tulsa at about 4 in the morning. The coaches would have to work the next day, and it would really hit you on Sunday and Monday. Every other week, we were doing that.”

Holland Hall takes to Metro Christian a 14-game win streak. The average score during the streak: 47-6. The 2020 Dutch defense was anchored by the unblockable Owen Ostroski, the Tulsa World’s All-World male athlete of the year and now a University of Tulsa freshman. The Holland Hall defense recorded five shutouts.

The 2020 Dutch offense had a third-year starting senior quarterback, Wallace Clark, who now is an infielder on the OU baseball roster.

Clark’s Holland Hall successor at QB is sophomore Kordell Gouldsby, the younger brother of former multi-sport Dutch star Marc Gouldsby.

Kordell Gouldsby has recovered from a serious knee injury sustained during the 2020 football season.