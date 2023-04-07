JENKS — These facts and figures were the scene-setters before the Jenks-Bixby showdown on Nov. 3, and they’re perfect for the next five paragraphs of this review of one of the more dramatic and intense football games I’ve ever seen.

Before that ESPN2-televised, regular-season-ending Thursday contest at Spartan Stadium, Bixby had the nation’s longest active high school football win streak — a state-record streak of 58 games.

After having captured seven titles in eight seasons of Class 6AII competition, Bixby was a first-year presence in 6AI. South Tulsa County rivals Jenks and Bixby were together in District 6AI-1.

Through the first two-thirds of the season, Jenks was cut to pieces by injuries. Ten starters were inactive for the Backyard Bowl — a demoralizing 38-3 loss at Union. The Trojans were beaten at home by Norman North. One week before the Bixby challenge, Jenks needed a fourth-quarter rally and overtime to erase a 14-point deficit and defeat Broken Arrow 35-34.

On Oct. 14, Bixby smashed Broken Arrow 77-17. Through their first nine games of the 2022 season, the Spartans outscored opponents by 541 points. Through nine games, the average score of a Bixby game was 68-8.

On opening night, Bixby beat Owasso by 35 points. Before Nov. 3, that was the most modest final margin in any Bixby game.

I knew Bixby wouldn’t smoke Jenks by 60 points. When those teams clashed in 2021, the Spartans won by only eight points (23-15).

Before the Nov. 3 game, however, I didn’t give the Trojans more than a 5% chance to prevail on Bixby’s turf. From the Spartans, there had been an every-week combination of fast-paced ferocity and crisp execution.

Jenks had been the 2020 and 2021 6AI champion, but I expected Bixby to win by four touchdowns.

On Nov. 1, Jenks coach Keith Riggs met with the ESPN2 personnel who would work the telecast.

“If we hold (the Spartans) to half of their average points,” Riggs told them, “and we score double what they normally give up, we still lose the football game.”

As a Trojan sophomore, safety Sam Stone started in every game last season. He has a vivid memory of what transpired at Spartan Stadium — and of the chatter that preceded that game.

“We were hearing a lot of different opinions,” Stone recalls. “There was a lot of doubt: ‘You guys probably aren’t going to win.’

“Our coaches were super positive all week. (Otherwise), what we heard from other kids and teachers — and even some parents — was mostly negative stuff.”

Jenks 38, Bixby 35

I arrived at the Bixby campus one hour and 45 minutes before kickoff, and still I had to park three blocks away. By that time, most of the standing-room-only crowd already was in the stadium.

Even during the pregame, everything and everyone seemed supercharged.

“It was the best environment I’ve ever experienced as a coach,” Jenks defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor remembers. “In that smaller stadium, it was an electric atmosphere.”

Against seemingly unbeatable Bixby, Jenks twice led by 17 points (31-14 and 38-21). The Trojans weathered late heroics by Spartan QB Connor Kirby, recovered a pair of beautifully booted onside kicks and held on to win 38-35.

“One thing Bixby had done such a great job of all season: overwhelming their opponent in the first quarter,” Riggs said last week. “Quick score, turnover, quick score, punt return, and suddenly they’re up 21-0 or 28-0 in the first quarter.

“It’s hard to battle back from that. We knew it was important for us to get off to a great start.”

It’s impossible to do better than to start with a 53-yard touchdown pass — Ike Owens finding Ty Walls for the score and a 7-0 Jenks advantage.

During the remainder of the first half, there was an exchange of TDs: Connor Kirby to Kordell Gouldsby for 55 yards and a Bixby touchdown. Owens responded with a 12-yard TD. Bixby’s Jakeb Snyder scored on a 12-yard pass play.

Before the Jenks game, a common Bixby halftime score had been 49-6.

Andrew Pursell converted on a 22-yard field goal to give Jenks a 17-14 halftime lead. That in itself felt astonishing, and then the third quarter happened.

More specifically, the first five minutes of the third quarter happened.

It was during that span that Jenks’ Jaiden Carroll scored on an 80-yard run, Jalyn Stanford intercepted a Bixby pass, Carroll broke free for a gain of 63 yards and Stanford scored on a 4-yard surge behind the left side of the Trojan offensive line.

Jenks had rolled to a 31-14 cushion.

For the first time in 32 games, the Spartans had a double-digit deficit.

Bixby answered with Connor Kirby’s 44-yard TD dash. Jenks answered that with a drive and a moment-of-truth reaction from junior offensive lineman Gavin Kirby, who dived on a fumble at Bixby 1-yard line.

Gavin Kirby’s memory of that play: “I went back to the sideline and (teammates) were saying, ‘You should have picked it up and just went in (for the touchdown).’ I was like, ‘You know what? I probably could have.’ But I made the safe play.”

On the next snap, with seven minutes left to play, Owens sneaked into the end zone for a 38-21 Jenks advantage.

Bixby rallied with a pair of Connor Kirby touchdown passes, drawing to within three points with 50 seconds left. Bixby perfectly executed an onside kick and had a chance to recover, but Stone closed the deal for Jenks.

“The ball popped up right in front of me,” Stone said. “I was on top of the ball, and about four dudes were on top of me. That one finished the game.”

As Carroll rushed for 180 yards and Owens kept the football 12 times for 175, Jenks gashed Bixby for 357 rushing yards and 10.2 per attempt. In such a pressurized contest, Jenks committed only four penalties and finished plus-1 on turnovers.

Total yards: Jenks 499, Bixby 498.

What a game.

Jenks and Bixby would meet again three weeks later, in a 6AI semifinal played at Broken Arrow. The Spartans prevailed 28-14, advancing to a championship clash with Owasso. The Rams had stunned Union in a six-overtime semifinal.

In the title game, Bixby was typical Bixby. The Spartans beat Owasso 69-6.

‘Our guys are Jenks Trojans’

For this reflection on the Nov. 3 Jenks-Bixby battle, the Tulsa World spoke with several members of the Trojan football family.

Stone, junior tight end/linebacker Khy Beaty and Gavin Kirby shared memories. So did Riggs and Gaylor, and so did Marcie Corwin, who for 12 seasons has been a Jenks football mom.

Logan Corwin was a receiver who won three championship rings. Ian Corwin was a three-year starter at quarterback. Landon Corwin is a junior fullback and linebacker.

“We were optimistic that (the Trojans) could compete,” Marcie Corwin said, “but we also were anxious because we hadn’t beaten Bixby (since 2018) and the game would be at Bixby.

“By halftime, we’re thinking, ‘We’re in this. We can win this.’ At the end of the game, we were all like, ‘Yeah — that’s Jenks football.’ ”

Beaty on the Trojans’ bus ride to Bixby: “You could feel it in the air — the anticipation. It felt like a movie. The ESPN part of it was like a bonus. The main part was getting to play Bixby.”

Beaty on the bus ride back to Jenks: “Very rowdy. Lot of music and dancing.”

Gavin Kirby: “When we lost to Norman North, it was a slap in the face to get beat by a team (from the Oklahoma City area). A west-side team coming over here and beating Jenks. We were like, ‘All right, let’s get ourselves back together.’ ”

Gavin Kirby on Bixby having been such a heavy favorite: “I even had some doubts myself, but once we got the game under way, Ty Walls had that big play (the 53-yard TD catch). I don’t know what it was about that Bixby game, but that’s when we decided to start clicking.”

Stone on having silenced so many doubters: “I think it made it all just a little bit sweeter.”

Only a few hours after Jenks conquered Bixby, Riggs had to be at a Career Day event while Stone reported to Jenks High School to take a pre-ACT test.

“That wasn’t any fun,” Stone recalls. “I had gotten maybe one hour of sleep after the game. It was hard to go back to normal life.”

Known as a fiery coach, Gaylor seemed pretty fired up when discussing Jenks 38, Bixby 35.

“We were playing against (the Bixby offense) — one of the best offenses I’ve ever seen, if not the best,” Gaylor said. “Loren (Montgomery) has done an amazing job with that Bixby program. They’re so explosive and they play so fast, with so many motions and shifts.

“Our guys are Jenks Trojans, and it’s not like they haven’t been in big games. Our guys were state champions in 2020 and 2021, and everyone was telling us about how we were going to lose. Our guys were sick of hearing it. We took it personal. We played with some attitude.”

“Bixby had been the bully every week,” Gaylor added. “Bixby would punch first and (the opponent) usually didn’t punch back. We punched back.”

Happy birthday, Gavin Kirby

Nov. 3, 2022 forever will be remembered as an important date in Jenks football history — and in the life of Gavin Kirby, whose 17th birthday coincided with Jenks 38, Bixby 35.

“When we play Bixby this year,” Kirby says, “it’ll be on my birthday again. My 18th birthday.”

The District 6AI-1 collision of the Spartans and Trojans currently is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3 at Allan Trimble Stadium in Jenks. However, because of the high-stakes drama that resulted from the November 2022 game, it’s easy to presume that ESPN might lobby to have Bixby-Jenks 2023 moved to Thursday, Nov. 2 for television.

Jenks 38, Bixby 35 was the Game of the Year in Oklahoma football and the most competitive and riveting of the 2022 high school games presented on any ESPN platform. The more I think about it, I’ll be surprised if ESPN doesn’t make a play for the 2023 rematch.

JENKS 38, BIXBY 35

Nov. 3, 2022 – Spartan Stadium, Bixby

Jenks;7;10;14;7;—;38

Bixby;7;7;7;14;—;35

Jenks: Walls 53 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

Bixby: Gouldsby 55 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

Jenks: Owens 12 run (Pursell kick)

Bixby: Snyder 12 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

Jenks: FG, Pursell 22

Jenks: Carroll 80 run (Pursell kick)

Jenks: Stanford 4 run (Pursell kick)

Bixby: Kirby 44 run (Hoffman kick)

Jenks: Owens 1 run (Pursell kick)

Bixby: McCormick 12 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

Bixby: Fugate 16 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – Jenks 14, Bixby 21; Rushes-Yards – Jenks 35-357, Bixby 35-219; Comp-Att-Int – Jenks 8-11-0, Bixby 20-29-1; Passing Yards – Jenks 142, Bixby 279; Fumbles-Lost – Jenks 2-1, Bixby 1-1; Penalty Yards – Jenks 4-20, Bixby 7-50; Total Yards – Jenks 499, Bixby 498; Punts-Avg. – Jenks 4-42.8, Bixby 4-42.5.