Bill Haisten: Relentless brilliance – at 56, Bixby has the nation’s current longest win streak

BIXBY — On Sept. 9, on the same night that Bixby battered Sand Springs 67-3, a nationally notable and especially-relevant-in-Oklahoma football game was played 1,100 miles to the northeast — in Staunton, Virginia.

During that Friday night when Bixby QBs Austin Havens and Connor Kirby combined to complete 79% of their passes, there was a showdown in Virginia between the Riverheads High School Gladiators and the visiting Lord Botetourt Cavaliers.

Before the start of the 2022 season, Riverheads had the nation’s longest high school football win streak at 50. As the 2021 Spartans scored their program’s seventh Oklahoma Class 6AII title in eight years, Bixby rolled into 2022 with a state-record streak of 49 consecutive wins.

Lord Botetourt upset Riverheads 35-21 on Sept. 9, ending the Gladiators’ streak at 52. Just for the record, Riverheads competes in a Virginia small-school classification that would be equivalent to Oklahoma’s Class A.

This sneaked up on me: The Bixby streak, now at 56 following a 77-17 flattening of Broken Arrow on Friday night, is the nation’s longest current streak both in 11-man and eight-man football.

The next-longest 11-man streak belongs to a Texas squad — the Austin Westlake Chaparrals, who before Friday had prevailed in 46 consecutive games.

Bixby’s results in its first Class 6AI season: unbeaten overall and 4-0 in District 6AI-1, the Spartans have outscored their opponents by 417 points.

Yet another Bixby mismatch began after gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister executed Friday’s midfield coin toss. At the 1:27 mark of the opening period, and with the Spartans leading 28-7, Bixby’s Jakeb Snyder intercepted a pass and returned it to midfield. A Broken Arrow player was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected.

Giving 15 free yards to the state’s best team isn’t a smart way to do business, and that play provided one of the explanations why Broken Arrow is 2-5.

For Bixby, this is historic stuff every week. If anything, it feels like the Spartans’ relentless brilliance is insufficiently celebrated. By most Oklahoma football people, Bixby blowouts are expected, acknowledged and taken for granted.

Bixby scores 60 points in as routine a manner as other teams score 20. Against Broken Arrow, the Spartans recorded their fifth consecutive performance of at least 60 points. During the 56-game streak, Bixby has scored at least 60 points in 23 games.

This is an amazing chapter in the history of Tulsa-area sports, and yet it doesn’t feel like the Bixby dynasty is hailed in the same way that the Allan Trimble-Jenks dynasty was in 1996-2001.

It’s so impressive that Bixby coach Loren Montgomery keeps his starters at such a high level of preparedness and ferocity. The Bixby starters may get fewer game reps than any other team in the state.

Because a typical Bixby halftime score is 56-7 — as it was at filled-to-capacity Spartan Stadium on Friday — it’s rare that the Montgomery’s starters get significant second-half playing time.

This is the second big win streak for the 44-year-old Montgomery. For 28 games of a 39-game Jenks streak in 1999-2002, he was a Trimble staff member.

Ron Holt is a retired longtime Stillwater News-Press sports writer who moved to Bixby a few years ago. Grandkids were the biggest consideration in that move. During the 2019 6AII title game, Holt’s grandson Trevon Holt intercepted a Gunnar Gundy pass during Bixby’s instant-classic victory over Stillwater.

As Ron’s writing is shared on social media, he has covered every Bixby football game for 10 years.

“Bixby wasn’t very good when Loren got here (in 2010),” Ron Holt said. “He said the weight room was the best way to get results. I saw the program get better every year. The real transformation — I saw it during the years my grandson was in the program (2017-19).”

Holt says the Bixby philosophy was explained to him by Spartan senior Cale Fugate: “Regardless of the (quality of the) opponent, we have a standard for how we’re going to play.”

As the smallest school in Class 6AI and with nearly 3,600 fewer students than Broken Arrow, how exactly has Bixby High School become the state capital of prep football greatness?

“Whether I’m in a meeting with other (athletic directors) or out in the community, I get that question a lot,” Bixby athletic director Kate Creekmore said. “There are two main things. The first one is the core values instilled in the kids by coach Montgomery and his staff. Determination. Grit. Integrity.

“The second thing is the weight room."

From Holt, from Creekmore and from anyone with a real knowledge of the Bixby system, there always are mentions of Montgomery’s commitment to a year-round strength program that involves not only the Spartan high school athletes, but the eighth- and seventh-graders.

Sixty-minute workouts are scattered through the course of the school day, and female and male athletes lift and condition in the same space at the same time.

“It’s a respectful, inclusive environment,” Creekmore continued. “The kids get in there and they’re not messing around. They work. I think we have the best strength coach (Connor Myers) in the state.”

The understatement of the year: Bixby is not messing around.

As 6AI rookies, the Spartans now have trucked Owasso and Broken Arrow by a combined 95 points. On Nov. 4, Jenks visits Bixby for an ESPN-televised game.

It feels as though the 6AI season will crest with a Dec. 2 Bixby-Union championship clash in Edmond. As Montgomery’s Spartan machine is the hottest prep football team in the country, it also feels like Bixby will take a 61-game win streak into championship weekend.