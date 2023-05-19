Editor’s note: Spring football practice began last week for most Oklahoma high schools. Tulsa World writers Barry Lewis and Bill Haisten will visit various area schools, looking ahead to the 2023 season.

In advance of the semifinal weekend in December, Union was unbeaten, ranked No. 1 and seemed destined for a Class 6AI title-game blockbuster against Bixby or Jenks.

The Redhawks had beaten 11 opponents by an average of 34.6 points per game, and then it happened.

Owasso happened.

If there had been a betting line on the Union-Owasso match-up at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium, the four-loss Rams might have been 17-point underdogs when they squared up against Union.

What transpired was unforgettable.

Wobbled by disbelief, I wrote this for the Tulsa World that night: At the end of three hours and 41 minutes of tension and occasional weirdness, Bill Blankenship’s Rams scored a stunning upset victory — 50-47 in a crazy classic that was extended to six overtime periods. When time expired on the fourth quarter, the score was 13-13.

Owasso danced to the championship game in Edmond, where Bixby recorded a blowout triumph and secured its eighth state title in nine years. Union coach Kirk Fridrich did not attend the Bixby-Owasso finale.

“I did watch the (live stream) — the whole thing,” Fridrich said last week. “There was the disappointment of missing an opportunity. Life is made of opportunities, and you want to be ready when they come.

“Credit to Owasso, but we picked a bad night to play badly.”

During a Thursday spring-practice session at Union, Fridrich accommodated a request to revisit the Owasso shocker.

“There’s no doubt – it’s a gut-punch,” Fridrich acknowledged. “People say, ‘You’ll think about that game for a long time.’ It’s true.”

During Union’s sixth-overtime possession, there was a decision to be made. On fourth down from the 1-yard line, would Fridrich leave his offense on the field? He opted instead for a chip-shot kick that gave Union a 47-44 lead.

The Rams countered with a TD and floated back to Owasso with a three-point upset.

“We had mishandled a handoff on the play before and fatigue was (a factor),” Fridrich explained of his fourth-down decision. “When you’re playing a game like that, the team that makes the first mistake probably is the one that loses. There’s always hindsight. People ask, ‘Would you do it differently?’ ”

Fridrich paused before adding, “It really never should have come down to that.”

It was a reference to that game’s defining statistic: on nine offensive possessions before the first overtime session, the usually potent Redhawks mustered only one touchdown.

While recovering from such a heartbreaking end to the 2022 season, Union also has done what Union always does: it reloaded.

While stars like Grayson Tempest (University of Tulsa), De’Marion Thomas (Vanderbilt) and DJ McKinney (Sam Houston State) have moved on to college football, Union again will contend for the 6AI title because it still has a loaded roster and an elite quarterback – Shaker Reisig.

‘Unbelievable offseason’

One year ago this week, the Tulsa-area football community was rocked by the move of Reisig and his family from the Jenks school district to arch-rival Union.

As a Jenks ninth-grader, Reisig was 11-0 as the starting QB. In the 2021 6AI championship game, Jenks defeated Union. Less than six months later, and after having gone through spring practice with the Trojans, Reisig was a Redhawk.

For Union last season, he completed 73% of his passes for 242 yards per game. With uncommon arm talent and polished execution on all that is required of a quarterback, Reisig totaled 27 TD passes against three interceptions. His most frequently targeted receiver returns for the 2023 season. As a junior last year, Jino Boyd had 54 catches for slightly more than 1,000 yards.

Fridrich predicts senior wide receivers Braylen Danzy and Brandon McQueen also will be significant figures in the Union passing game. Union doesn’t have one or two reliable tight ends. Union has three: senior Lane Wood (also a three-year veteran on long snapping), junior Myles Davis and senior Luke Lazenby (who last season was on the Bishop Kelley roster).

The 6-foot-1 Reisig already had scholarship offers from the University of Tulsa, Memphis and San Jose State, and now he has a Power Five offer from Illinois.

Former Arkansas quarterback and assistant coach Barry Lunney Jr. now coordinates the Illinois offense for Bret Bielema. A few days ago, Lunney watched Reisig fire a few passes.

Before Lunney left the Union campus, there was a Fighting Illini scholarship offer.

“That’s how it goes — you get the first (Power Five offer) and all of them follow,” said Dub Maddox, Union’s assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. “(During the summer), Shaker will probably pick up a lot more.

“Shaker is a legit 6-1 and probably pushing 6-2. He’s had an unbelievable offseason. He’s probably pound-for-pound our strongest kid in the weight room, which is very rare for a quarterback.”

At Jenks and for the Redhawks last year, Reisig wore jersey No. 10. This season, he’ll wear No. 4.

Fridrich’s assessment of Reisig’s ability and influence on teammates: “He’s one of the best quarterbacks that I’ve seen play in high school.”

Kason Delgado is a quarterback who recently moved to Union from Edmond. He is nearing the finish line on his eighth-grade year. He doesn’t look like an eighth-grader.

After the semester ends on Friday, Delgado becomes a freshman and eligible to participate in summer 7-on-7 events with the varsity Redhawks. With regard to the Tulsa County big programs, the 7-on-7 schedule begins with a Union-hosted competition on June 12.

“I don’t know much about him yet,” Maddox said of Delgado, “but I’ve watched some film on him. He looks like he’s got a lot of talent. He enrolled a week ago.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s got and see if we can mold another one to follow in Shaker’s footsteps.”

For two more seasons, there is the Maddox-Reisig partnership of playmakers. Maddox loves to teach the fine points of quarterbacking and Reisig loves to learn.

“We studied a lot of film in the offseason — NFL and college teams,” Maddox said. “Shaker really likes Bryce Young and Caleb Williams. It’s fun to have a kid as young as Shaker and have him be this dialed in to football.”

By Union standards, a slump

There is highly regarded talent also on the defensive side of the Union program. In a football uniform, senior cornerback Devon Jordan already looks like a college sophomore.

Jordan has offers from OU, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), SMU and Vanderbilt. During the Thursday practice, he was outfitted with an OU-branded towel, OU gloves and white Nike cleats with crimson-colored trim.

It is expected that Jordan will announce his commitment this summer.

“He’s been offered by nearly everyone but Alabama,” Fridrich said, “and that one’s probably coming. He’s a special talent.”

As player movement becomes increasingly common at the high school level, a new cornerback is in the Union program: junior Ashton Cunningham, who last season started at Jenks. As a Trojan 10th-grader, he had two massive special-teams highlights. On each occasion, it happened on a game’s final play.

Against Broken Arrow in overtime, Cunningham blocked an extra-point kick. Jenks won 35-34.

In a quarterfinal game at Mustang, Cunningham again blocked a kick — this one a short-range field goal attempt. After having rallied from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit, the Trojans escaped with a 34-31 victory.

The 2023 season is Fridrich’s 17th as the Union head man. During nearly one-third of his 54-year life, he has been the Union football coach. A Shawnee native who played at the University of Tulsa, Fridrich was a Blankenship assistant at Union, a four-year head coach at Stillwater and a one-year head coach at Owasso before getting the Union top job on Jan. 10, 2007.

Overall, his record is 210-54. At Union, it’s 172-36 with state titles in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2016.

It’s all very impressive, but by Union standards, there is a championship slump: only one title over the last 11 seasons.

Because Bixby has become a juggernaut, because Jenks is synonymous with football greatness, because Blankenship is at Owasso, because Broken Arrow has so many athletes in its system, and because Mustang has developed into a true championship contender, 6AI is top-heavy with Oklahoma’s most talented teams.

In spite of so much challenging traffic, Union should be no worse than No. 3 in the preseason rankings and could be No. 1.

If it were a battle of stadiums and facilities, Union would be No. 1 every week of every season, regardless of the actual game outcomes.

Union will contend again this season because it has Kirk Fridrich — and because Kirk Fridrich has Shaker Reisig.

