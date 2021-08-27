Bill Haisten: QB Christian Burke’s brilliant debut drives Bixby in a typical blowout

BIXBY — Raise your hand if you predicted that Bixby would roll to a 28-7, first-quarter lead over season-opening opponent Mansfield (Texas) Timberview.

I see a lot of hands.

During the course of recording one of the longer win streaks in Oklahoma high school football history, the Spartans routinely rattled opponents with 28-7 types of first quarters.

Raise your hand if you predicted that Bixby would get four first-period TDs and that none would be scored by Braylin Presley.

No one would have expected that, and yet it was a great sign for the Class 6AII top-ranked Spartans. Without relying on a superhuman performance from Presley, there still was dominance. With a great variety of weapons, a brilliant debut by Christian Burke at quarterback and ferocious tackling, Bixby led 49-7 at halftime and prevailed 69-14.

I can’t imagine that Timberview officials will ever again want to see Bixby on the Wolves’ football schedule. In three Border Brawl wins over Timberview (2018, 2019 and 2021), the Spartans scored a combined total of 175 points.