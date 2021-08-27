Bill Haisten: QB Christian Burke’s brilliant debut drives Bixby in a typical blowout

BIXBY — Raise your hand if you predicted that Bixby would roll to a 28-7, first-quarter lead over season-opening opponent Mansfield (Texas) Timberview.
I see a lot of hands.
During the course of recording one of the longer win streaks in Oklahoma high school football history, the Spartans routinely rattled opponents with 28-7 types of first quarters.
Raise your hand if you predicted that Bixby would get four first-period TDs and that none would be scored by Braylin Presley.
No one would have expected that, and yet it was a great sign for the Class 6AII top-ranked Spartans. Without relying on a superhuman performance from Presley, there still was dominance. With a great variety of weapons, a brilliant debut by Christian Burke at quarterback and ferocious tackling, Bixby led 49-7 at halftime and prevailed 69-14.
I can’t imagine that Timberview officials will ever again want to see Bixby on the Wolves’ football schedule. In three Border Brawl wins over Timberview (2018, 2019 and 2021), the Spartans scored a combined total of 175 points.
The 2020 Tulsa World state player of the year and an Oklahoma State commit, Presley barely played after halftime. Bixby’s dynamic tailback had only seven rushing attempts for 54 yards, six receptions for 78 yards and produced the game’s two most dazzling plays.
A simple yet fantastic play-call had Presley streaking down the center of the field and casually collecting Burke’s pass at about the Timberview 40-yard line. For a split-second, a pursuing defender might have believed he had a chance at a tackle. Presley responded by shifting to a faster gear and completing the 70-yard TD sprint.
Four minutes before halftime, Presley fielded a bouncing punt and popped a 43-yard return that led to a Connor Kirby touchdown.
The Bixby win streak was extended to 37. With a perfect season (13-0), the Spartans would break Wagoner’s 11-man football state record of 48 consecutive victories.
For the 24th time during the streak, Bixby totaled at least 45 points. For the 13th time, there was a scoring total of at least 60 points.
When time expired on Timberview-Bixby, everyone who plays for, coaches for or cares about the Spartans began to obsess about next week’s extravaganza: Bixby at Jenks, a showdown matching Oklahoma’s 2020 champions in the two largest classifications (the Spartans in 6AII and Trojans in 6AI).
On Friday night, Jenks needed overtime to record a 20-14 win at Mansfield Summit. It was the Trojans’ first overtime victory since 2002.
The most-discussed of Bixby-Jenks pregame storylines may be the 2019 Bixby-Jenks outcome. That night, the Spartans won by 50 points at Allan Trimble Stadium.
Because quarterback changes always are significant, it would have been fair to expect an uneven opener for the Bixby offense. Instead, coach Loren Montgomery’s 12th Spartan squad clicked immediately against Timberview.
As the senior successor to Mason Williams, who quarterbacked Bixby to three state titles, Burke posted quite a first-start stat line: He was 18-of-24 passing for 285 yards and five touchdowns.
Montgomery unveiled a compelling wrinkle – the use of Kirby as a Belldozer type of battering-ram QB on short-yardage plays. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Kirby scored three touchdowns and apparently will be used like Blake Bell was at OU a few years ago.
The Bixby celebration won’t last more than 12 hours. By Saturday morning, Montgomery, Presley, Burke and all other Spartans become fully focused on getting a fourth win over Jenks in five years.