Bill Haisten: Prep football shocker – Jenks QB Shaker Reisig makes the move to Union

This scenario would be unimaginable: Let’s say an OU freshman quarterback leads the Sooners to the national title, and then during the following spring transfers to Texas or Oklahoma State.

The quarterback not only leaves the Sooners, but winds up on the roster of a rival program.

Preposterous hypothetical.

Right?

At the high school level, an exact equivalent just happened.

Last season, as a quarterback with the best ninth-grade arm talent I’ve ever seen, Shaker Reisig was a huge factor in Jenks’ roll to the Class 6AI title. In the championship game played at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Jenks prevailed 30-15 over arch-rival Union. Reisig scored on a 26-yard run. Jenks celebrated a second consecutive state title and the 18th in program history.

On Thursday, Tulsa World sports writer Barry Lewis and Ian Maule were in Jenks to watch a Trojan spring-practice session. Lewis interviewed Reisig. Maule photographed Reisig. Lewis says nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

On Friday morning, however, circumstances changed in a shocking manner.

Union coach Kirk Fridrich confirmed for the Tulsa World that Reisig and his family have moved into the Union district and that Reisig now is on the Redhawks roster.

The Union Redhawks were at an Owasso-hosted team camp on Friday. Reisig was with the Redhawks but did not participate. He wore a long-sleeved black Nike shirt and spent the morning with Union’s offensive coaches and quarterbacks.

Reisig’s first public exercise as a Union quarterback is scheduled for Monday, June 6 at 7 p.m., when Union hosts a passing-league session that also involves Bixby (which takes its state-record, 49-game win streak into 6AI this year), Broken Arrow, Owasso – and Jenks.

When Reisig runs onto the new turf at the new Union stadium – wearing a Union helmet and with former Jenks teammates on the other sideline, it’ll be a stunning moment, for sure.

It was on that same turf that Reisig made his first varsity start last season. This paragraph was included in my column from the 2021 Backyard Bowl at Union: On his first pass of the night, Reisig was intercepted. After that, he settled into a productive and occasionally dazzling groove, driving the defending 6AI champion Trojans to a 22-0 victory and their second consecutive shutout conquest of Union.

By season’s end, Reisig was 11-0 as the Jenks starter and had completed 68% of his passes. At Jenks, it is expected that Ike Owens will enter the summer and the August preseason as the No. 1 QB. Owens started in the first two games of the 2021 season – a victory over Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge and a home loss to Bixby.

Before Jenks would bus to Union for the annual Backyard Bowl showdown, Trojan coach Keith Riggs made the decision to start the 6-foot,190-pound Reisig (whose last name is pronounced ry-zigg).

It is believed that Reisig was the first ninth-grader ever to start at quarterback for Jenks. Even before the start of his ninth-grade season, Reisig had a major-college scholarship offer from San Jose State. Last month, there was an offer from Memphis and visits to Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

The Reisig move is the second significant quarterback switch of the spring. In March, Owasso’s Austin Havens and his family moved into the Bixby district. Havens was with the Spartans for offseason conditioning and spring practice.

Reisig hails originally from Rochester, New York. During the summer of 2017 (before the start of his sixth-grade year), he and his father traveled to Jenks for a National Football Academy quarterbacks camp.

During that weekend in Oklahoma, Reisig said he fell in love with the Jenks football culture. Within a few months, Reisig’s parents decided to make the move to Oklahoma and enroll their son in Jenks schools.

I wrote this in September: That move may impact the Jenks program and all of 6AI for years to come.

Now, there’s been another move – a mind-blowing switch to Union, of all places. You might want to circle this date on your calendar: Sept. 9, Backyard Bowl, again at Union.

Jenks-Union is the most high-profile rivalry in the state, and now, in such a sudden manner, a former Trojan star is positioned to quarterback the same program he helped defeat in last year’s Backyard Bowl and 6AI championship game.

As Reisig is about to become a 10th-grader, he’ll still impact 6AI for years to come – though certainly not as expected a few months ago and not as expected as recently as Thursday afternoon.

