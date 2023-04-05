This week’s Bill Haisten Podcast guests are Jenks coach Keith Riggs and the Tulsa World’s Barry Lewis. Riggs revisits all aspects of the unforgettably historic Jenks-Bixby football game, played on Nov. 3 and televised on ESPN. The Trojans prevailed 38-35, ending Bixby’s state-record winning streak at 58 games.
