Tournament director and longtime Cedar Ridge Country Club member Frank Billings says the May 12-14 LIV event will be a high-energy, great-golf experience for patrons. Included in the field is Phil Mickelson, who hadn’t played very impressively since joining the LIV tour but last week finished second in the Masters.
