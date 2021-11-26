Bill Haisten: ‘Perfect’ play-call launches Holland Hall back to the Class 3A title game

OWASSO — Thankful to be at a high-stakes ballgame instead of fighting Black Friday traffic, and thankful also for 50-degree, light-wind perfection at Owasso Stadium, fans of the Holland Hall Dutch and Verdigris Cardinals probably expected a game resembling the regular-season meeting of these teams.
That one — a 12-7 Verdigris victory on Oct. 29 — was decided with two minutes remaining.
This one — a 35-6 Holland Hall statement in a Class 3A semifinal — was to some extent decided at the midway mark of the second period.
After the Holland Hall defense stuffed the Cardinals on fourth-and-1 near midfield, there was celebration on the Dutch sideline. In the press box, there was Brian Thompson — a former University of Tulsa wide receiver who now coordinates the Holland Hall offense.
Hoping to capitalize on momentum and to stretch the Dutch lead to three touchdowns, Thompson immediately called for a trick play: Running back Zane Woodham would take the football from quarterback Ethan Roush, then pivot and lateral the ball back to Roush. As that transpired, senior wide receiver Tre Carter raced downfield.
In spite of having been grabbed by a Verdigris defender, Carter ran beneath the Roush pass, coolly collected it and danced into the end zone for a 46-yard score. With 5:57 remaining before halftime, that touchdown resulted in a 21-0 difference.
Verdigris is talented and had a beautiful season, but no Class 3A team is capable of erasing a 21-point deficit against this Holland Hall team.
When Dutch coach Tag Gross heard Thompson’s play-call in his headset, he remembers his immediate response as having been, “Oh, crap.”
It wasn’t “oh, crap,” as in “I don’t like this play in this situation.”
It was more like, “I love this play in this situation — if we execute it correctly.”
“Everything has to work,” Gross said, “but it worked like a charm.”
Holland Hall senior wide receiver Hunt Heldebrand was an on-field witness to the Roush-to-Woodham-to-Roush-to-Carter dagger.
“Considering the momentum we got from that play,” Heldebrand said, “it was the perfect call.”
For the defending 3A champion Dutch (12-1), there is an extension of the greatest two-year performance in program history. In last year’s 3A title contest, Holland Hall defeated Lincoln Christian. Those squads are matched again for next Friday’s championship finale at Edmond.
With a final-minute comeback and a massively clutch kickoff return in Shawnee, unbeaten and top-ranked Lincoln Christian eliminated OKC Heritage Hall 27-20.
Dating to the start of the 2020 season, Holland Hall is 24-1. The one setback, of course, was dealt by Verdigris a month ago.
The Dutch and Cardinals had faced off only twice before Friday (during the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons), but already there is the undeniably real feel of a rivalry. At field level before Friday’s game, there was the message from several Holland Hall people that the Dutch desperately wanted a rematch with Verdigris.
“(The Cardinals) took it to us and we wanted a chance to play them again,” Gross explained. “We had a great week of preparation. You could tell the kids were focused.”
Before the Verdigris road game in October, Roush was a significant wide receiver for the Dutch. Since sophomore Kordell Gouldsby sustained a serious left-wrist injury that night, Roush for the first time since he was in middle school has gotten an extensive run at the QB position. In his past four starts, Holland Hall has outscored opponents 190-23.
For the Lincoln Christian rematch next week, the Dutch seems outfitted with playmakers at all three levels of its defense, with an increasingly confident and capable QB, and with an offensive coordinator — Thompson — who isn’t afraid to punch up a daring play-call.
A defensive stop and Thompson’s perfect gamble — it changed this game and launched the Dutch back to the biggest stage in 3A football.
Roush was Friday’s player of the game, but I bet Thompson got a postgame hug from his head coach.