Bill Haisten: ‘Perfect’ play-call launches Holland Hall back to the Class 3A title game

Dating to the start of the 2020 season, Holland Hall is 24-1. The one setback, of course, was dealt by Verdigris a month ago.

The Dutch and Cardinals had faced off only twice before Friday (during the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons), but already there is the undeniably real feel of a rivalry. At field level before Friday’s game, there was the message from several Holland Hall people that the Dutch desperately wanted a rematch with Verdigris.

“(The Cardinals) took it to us and we wanted a chance to play them again,” Gross explained. “We had a great week of preparation. You could tell the kids were focused.”

Before the Verdigris road game in October, Roush was a significant wide receiver for the Dutch. Since sophomore Kordell Gouldsby sustained a serious left-wrist injury that night, Roush for the first time since he was in middle school has gotten an extensive run at the QB position. In his past four starts, Holland Hall has outscored opponents 190-23.

For the Lincoln Christian rematch next week, the Dutch seems outfitted with playmakers at all three levels of its defense, with an increasingly confident and capable QB, and with an offensive coordinator — Thompson — who isn’t afraid to punch up a daring play-call.