Bill Haisten: Owasso star Cole Adams’ inspirational bond with kids who have special needs

OWASSO — What occurred in Stephani Barger’s classroom for students with special needs was not a photo-opportunity event orchestrated by a publicist.

A Tulsa World photographer and writer were visitors that morning, but with regard to the loving connection of a mentor and students, nothing happened on Thursday that doesn’t happen also on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It’s inspirational – Cole Adams’ relationship with special-needs kids at Owasso High School.

Each school day, the Rams’ senior wide receiver spends his third-hour period as a mentor. Motivated to volunteer because his older brother, Dawson, had been a mentoring hero, Cole Adams was an assistant in Barger’s class last year and again as a senior.

“They’re all the nicest and happiest kids I’ve ever met. Always so positive,” Adams said. “We should all try to be more like those guys.”

On most days, history is taught during third hour. Adams typically is assigned to assist the students at one table. If a student is unable to write, Adams helps with that. He is responsible for making sure each student has necessary supplies.

On Thursday, because the students had been together at a Wednesday soccer tournament, their assignment was to write an essay about that experience. “It goes in their scrapbooks,” Barger explained.

“The best part about Cole is that when he’s here with us, he’s not the football star,” Barger said. “He’s everybody’s best friend. He makes every one of these kids feel exceptionally perfect. I just love that. Cole is also very good about seeing the kids who want attention but can’t express it. He makes sure that everybody gets a high-five or a fist-bump or something from him.

“He’s not shy with any of our students, no matter the disability. Some of our students have more severe disabilities. He’s right in there. We feel very blessed to have Cole in our class.”

During Dawson Adams’ middle school and high school years, he mentored special-needs students and volunteered with Special Olympics. Cole’s twin brother, Jake Adams, also is a frequent visitor to special-needs classrooms.

As Cole Adams was being recruited to play college football, he communicated to each school that he’ll want to pursue additional mentoring opportunities. As a gifted receiver and return specialist, he entered the 2022 season as a state Player of the Year type of figure for Owasso.

After having considered OU and Arkansas as finalists, he committed to Alabama in June and will sign with the Crimson Tide on Dec. 21. He plans to become a mentor in Tuscaloosa. Volunteering isn’t something he’ll eventually abandon, he says.

In some form and for the rest of his life, there will be mentoring.

“It’s very important to Cole,” said Kristi Adams, the mother of Dawson, Jake and Cole. “I know I’m their mom, but I’m just so proud of the people my sons have grown up to be. I love that Cole wants to continue with it. We all have a heart for these kids and their families.”

Mutually beneficial

Except for the first two quarters in the Aug. 25 opener against Bixby, there was no 2022 season for Cole Adams. He sustained a serious left-shoulder shoulder injury that night, underwent surgery and since then has been stuck on the Rams’ sideline.

His recovery is on schedule, he reports, and Adams expects to be cleared for full-speed strength work and running in January – the same time at which he becomes a University of Alabama freshman and a member of the Tide football team. Adams has achieved enough academically to graduate from high school in December.

Adams says his time in Barger’s classroom is mutually beneficial. While the students treasure their relationships with Adams, he says he is uplifted by their sweet nature and spirit. When an injured athlete engages with a student who is confined to a wheelchair, it does wonders for perspective.

Asked about the frustration of watching the Rams instead of making plays for the Rams, Adams replied, “If you have a strong mental game, you can get through anything.”

For the Adams family this season, there have been two injury setbacks. During Owasso’s Sept. 30 game at Mustang, Jake Adams also sustained a shoulder injury (although it wasn’t nearly as serious as Cole’s).

When the brothers drove to Fayetteville to watch the Oct. 1 Alabama-Arkansas game, Cole’s left arm was in a sling while Jake’s right arm was in a sling.

“When it rains, it pours,” Kristi Adams said. “People were joking: ‘If you put them together, you’d have two healthy shoulders.’

“Cole has done a really good job of focusing on what’s important and what he can control. I think once you can swallow that pill, as to what this semester is going to look like without football, you just move forward.”

On Thursday, as Adams’ football teammates wrapped their minds around the approach of Friday’s home clash with Edmond Memorial, he was in Barger’s class and Phyllis Masters’ office.

Masters is Owasso High School’s senior attendance administrator. During Thursday’s third period, a special-needs student – Zoya Urban – worked as an aide in Masters’ office. When Cole Adams visited, the room’s energy quadrupled.

Zoya wore a new ring, proudly showing it to Cole while asking about his brother: “Where’s Jakey Poo?”

“Cole is so patient and good with these kids,” Masters said. “You hear that special-needs kids get picked on at some schools. I’ve never seen that in this building. Not one time, ever. It is awesome to see these kids all get along so beautifully.”

‘Always happy chaos’

Jayden Brown is a special-needs student and an Owasso senior. As a student manager, Brown spends a lot of time around the Rams’ football program. He and Adams know each other well.

While Adams is attentive to every kid in the class – be it with small talk, with praise of an art project or with a compliment of the pretty pink bow in senior Viktoria Lim’s hair – Brown scores the most time and the most hugs.

During a discussion of Adams’ upcoming move to Alabama, Brown said, “It’s not going to be fun, being here alone.”

It was a remark that was both touching and crushing.

Some of Barger’s students – including Brown – were involved this weekend in a state volleyball tournament in Noble. Barger’s father drove the bus.

“When I need a social skill taught that is specific to high school kids, these kids are like, ‘You’re a 49-year-old woman. You don’t know anything about being a teenager,’ ” Barger said. “But if I send Cole in there to do it, all of a sudden it’s cool.

“We do a big dating unit because all of my students want that boyfriend-girlfriend experience. My mentors are essential for that. They talk about the cool parts of dating in high school. They talk about the pitfalls. We do a lot of role-play and I have (students) break up with a mentor. It is funny, but it also is a lifelong lesson.”

Cole Adams began mentoring as a seventh-grader – as Dawson had done — but at the high school level, students may become mentors only after being screened and approved by Barger. Also, Barger insists that her student mentors agree to the terms of a conduct code.

“It says, basically, ‘I realize that I am their friend and I am teaching them social skills and life skills. I’m going to be held to a higher standard,’ ” Barger stated. “With that, (student mentors) can’t get into trouble. They can’t be viewed on social media as being in trouble.

“Cole, of course, has exceeded expectations in all of that.”

Adams describes a typical morning in Stephani Barger’s classroom: “It’s always happy chaos and it’s always awesome.”

The updated scouting report on Cole Adams: at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, he’s outfitted with an elite level of speed, reliable hands and a tender heart.

