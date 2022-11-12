Bill Haisten: Out-of-the-box ideas, great execution and a Beggs shocker

This column is a test of my ability to squeeze a lot of interesting and season-changing information into a limited space.

Here we go:

In September, Rejoice Christian hammered Beggs 70-16. In a Friday Class 2A first-round playoff game, those teams were matched again — and again on Rejoice’s home field in Owasso.

Rejoice was 10-0 and ranked No. 2. Unranked Beggs was 6-4.

Before Friday, Beggs hadn’t attempted an onside kick all season and rarely had tried blitz pressure against opposing quarterbacks.

Because of successful onside kicks and tremendous results from the blitzing of Rejoice quarterback Chance Wilson, along with a 359-yard rushing performance by Beggs junior Red Martel, the Demons scored a shocking, 48-28 upset of the heavily favored Eagles.

“Because of the respect we have for Chance Wilson, we decided to try some blitzes,” Beggs coach David Tenison said. “Rejoice is a prolific passing team. They completed one pass in the second half.”

Beggs special-teams coach David Shannon studied video of 50 Rejoice kickoff returns and determined that Eagles’ average starting field position was their own 42-yard line. Because of Rejoice’s skill-position talent, there always was the potential for a home-run return.

On Tuesday, Shannon pitched an idea: If Rejoice is going to consistently have nice field position after a kickoff, then why not just try onside kicks and give the Demons a chance to steal the football?

Tenison recalls his response to Shannon: “Go for it. We have nothing to lose.”

Tenison recalls the players’ response: “They were all in. Our kids did not want us to play soft.”

“David Shannon is such a smart, detail-oriented guy,” Tenison added. “He was the valedictorian at Morris High School. We have a great trust factor on our staff.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Demons committed extensive practice time to onside kicks. An additional wrinkle: the onside kicks would be executed by two players — Knox Dyson (who doubles as the Beggs quarterback and before last week had never even attempted an onside kick) and Logan Hicks.

They both would be on the field for kickoffs. They both would approach the football, but only one would strike it. Until one of the kickers booted it, the first line of Rejoice’s return-unit blockers couldn’t know whether the bouncing ball would head to the left, to the right or straight ahead.

On every kickoff, Beggs executed an onside kick or a deep pooch kick (a lofted, short-yardage kick angled toward a sideline). Three of the six true onside kicks were recovered by Demon coverage guys. One of the pooch kicks was mishandled by a Rejoice player and recovered by Beggs.

There had been the recent discovery that Dyson kicks the football pretty well, and that’s why he was recruited for hurry-up lessons on onside kicks. Tenison leaves his offense on the field for every fourth-down snap. Occasionally, Dyson launches a quick punt. There was just such an occasion during Friday’s fourth period.

During a timeout talk before the play, Dyson predicted to Tenison that his punt would be downed at the 1-yard line. It was.

“Knox called his shot on that one,” Tenison said.

A football rarity: Dyson is Beggs’ starting QB, but after the Rejoice game he was recognized by the coaching staff as the Demons’ Special Teams Player of the Week.

For several weeks, the Demons were rocked by injuries that impacted every position group. Martel, a recent Kansas commit who now is near the 1,500 mark on rushing yards for the season, missed some time because of an injury.

“We’re finally healthy again,” Tenison reported on a beautifully timed development for Beggs — and a horribly timed circumstance for Rejoice Christian.

The Demon victory was a happy positive for a Beggs community that had a rough week. Because of a disruption in the town’s water supply, Tenison said, Beggs schools have been closed since Nov. 4. Last week’s classes were conducted virtually.

“To give ourselves a chance against a great Rejoice team, we had to try something different,” Tenison said. “We had a good week of practice, and when we got that first onside-kick recovery, the energy on our sideline was unbelievable. We all went crazy. One of my assistants jumped six feet in the air.

“Our defensive pressure worked. Red Martel had a great night. We all had a great night.”

The result was the elimination of a Rejoice team I had picked to win the 2A title, and the cleverly coached Beggs Demons have bounced to the second-round hosting of the 8-3 Idabel Warriors.