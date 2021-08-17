Bill Haisten: Ongoing Union process soon should result in a new mascot/nickname

As the 2021 high school football season begins next week, I wondered where that process stands today.

“We heard very loudly from the students – they wanted a mascot,” Payne told the Tulsa World on Tuesday.

“We (solicited) ideas from a lot of people and got a lot of suggestions over the summer. It wasn’t a deal like, ‘Oh, OK, we’ll be the Cardinals.’ We wanted reasons why this name would be a good fit for Union. We wanted a name that would be uniquely Union.”

“We got mascot suggestions from 320 people,” Payne added. “Of those, two names were the most frequently suggested. We formed a committee to look at the list and those two names.”

Among committee members is recently retired TPS athletic director Gil Cloud, who was the Union athletic director when Union-Tuttle Stadium was built during the mid-’70s. The current presidents of Union’s senior, junior, sophomore and freshman classes are involved, as are the current student body president and a representative of Union’s Indian Education committee.