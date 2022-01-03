Bill Haisten: On a Florida beach, does Bill Blankenship decide to coach or retire?

On Friday night, Angie and Bill Blankenship hosted all 13 of their grandchildren — ranging in age from 12 years to 18 months — for a New Year’s Eve party and sleepover.
Activities included dinner, a dance party, a hot tub session in the rain, bingo and a movie. At 11:30, there were ice cream sundaes for everyone. At midnight, for the older kids who were still awake for the finish line of 2021, there were noisemakers, fireworks and bubbles.
On Sunday night, Angie and Bill Blankenship continued the process of recovering from Friday night.
Bill had been somewhat aware of the Sunday NFL games and intently aware of several episodes of Kevin Costner’s television series. The Blankenships binged on “Yellowstone.”
When Bill Blankenship accepted the Owasso head-coaching position in 2017, there was the expectation that it would be a three-year marriage. His 2017 and 2019 Rams were Class 6AI champions. There was a fourth season in 2020 and a fifth in 2021 (which ended with a 41-40 playoff loss to the Broken Arrow Tigers, who had been crushed 42-3 at Owasso in September).
Will there be a sixth season for Blankenship? Three weeks ago, there was a milestone birthday — his 65th.
“Yes,” he says, “the Tulsa World published (a slideshow) about it. Being able to sign up for Medicare — that can wake your world up a little bit.”
While he occasionally is asked about the possibility of retirement, Blankenship hadn’t been asked about it since he turned 65.
“The honest answer is, I just really don’t know,” said Blankenship, whose Owasso record is 52-10. “We’re moving that way (toward staying with the Rams) until such time when I feel differently about it.
“I promised Angie from the very beginning that we were going to have a vacation, spend time and come back with a plan. We’re just trying to get a little more clarity about it, whether (retirement) is now or later.”
That vacation starts in a few days and involves “a beach somewhere in Florida,” Blankenship explained. During his run in Owasso, a winter getaway has become an annual thing.
“We have a new superintendent (Dr. Margaret Coates),” Blankenship said. “She’s an interim, but we have a transition in our leadership, so we’ve got to talk about all of that. Not so much about my job, but how does this affect (the football program) moving forward?
“I want to leave this place really good. Not just hand off the baton. If we put this kind of effort and time into this, we want to ensure that there’s success moving forward. This is about more than just me.”
Blankenship left Union after a Class 6A championship in 2005 and left Fayetteville after an Arkansas state championship in 2016. He coached the Fayetteville Bulldogs for only one season before accepting Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield’s pitch to build a championship situation with the Rams.
If Blankenship is with the Rams in 2022, it would be his 39th season of coaching and his 33rd as a head coach and offensive play-caller.
Any coach’s exit preference would be to retire after a title season.
“That would be storybook. I think it took me 20 years to get the first one,” said Blankenship, who celebrated his first state title in 2002 — his 20th season of coaching and his 11th as the Union head man.
In Owasso, Blankenship has beautiful facilities and a winning culture. The only negative, he says, has nothing to do with Owasso. It has everything to do with competing each year against his son — Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship.
Bill expected it to be stressful for himself and especially for Angie (who refused to attend either of the Owasso-Broken Arrow games in 2021). The reality, Bill says, is that it’s more difficult than he had envisioned.
After Josh was hired by Broken Arrow one year ago this week, he and two new assistant coaches resided at Angie and Bill’s Bixby home for four months. While their children finished the school year elsewhere, and while their new-home processes were ongoing, the Broken Arrow coaches were welcomed into the home of a rival school’s head coach.
The Blankenships enjoyed their extended-stay reunion with Josh and their new friendships with his assistants. What they didn’t enjoy in the least was the Bill vs. Josh game dynamic.
While lounging on a Florida beach, 65-year-old Bill Blankenship and his wife will decide whether he continues to coach in spite of the annual Josh game — or retires because of it.