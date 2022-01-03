Bill Haisten: On a Florida beach, does Bill Blankenship decide to coach or retire?

Blankenship left Union after a Class 6A championship in 2005 and left Fayetteville after an Arkansas state championship in 2016. He coached the Fayetteville Bulldogs for only one season before accepting Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield’s pitch to build a championship situation with the Rams.

If Blankenship is with the Rams in 2022, it would be his 39th season of coaching and his 33rd as a head coach and offensive play-caller.

Any coach’s exit preference would be to retire after a title season.

“That would be storybook. I think it took me 20 years to get the first one,” said Blankenship, who celebrated his first state title in 2002 — his 20th season of coaching and his 11th as the Union head man.

In Owasso, Blankenship has beautiful facilities and a winning culture. The only negative, he says, has nothing to do with Owasso. It has everything to do with competing each year against his son — Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship.

Bill expected it to be stressful for himself and especially for Angie (who refused to attend either of the Owasso-Broken Arrow games in 2021). The reality, Bill says, is that it’s more difficult than he had envisioned.