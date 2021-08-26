Bill Haisten: Oklahoma high school football blasts into action with Good vs. Good entertainment

This is what I love about high school football: These guys don’t mess around. The premier programs typically don’t open with creampuff opponents.
The best of Oklahoma’s prep football teams blast into each season with important, highly entertaining contests.
Every year, the opening three weeks of the Oklahoma prep football schedule are replete with must-see meetings of teams that have legitimate aspirations of winning a state title. These are the games that precede the start of district play, and there are tons of Good vs. Good match-ups at the top of the Oklahoma schedule. There are several displays of Great vs. Great even before the midway mark of September.
On Thursday night, in the first significant big-school contest of the season, Booker T. Washington (ranked fourth in Class 6AII) played a televised game at Southmoore of 6AI.
On Friday night, the entire state is supercharged by the energy of real football.
In the Border Brawl collisions of Arlington, Texas-area teams and Tulsa-area teams, Mansfield Lake Ridge gets the distinction of playing in the first actual game played in 6AI top-ranked Union’s stunningly renovated stadium, while Mansfield Summit is in Jenks for a dance with the defending 6AI champion Trojans.
Josh Blankenship debuts as the Broken Arrow coach when the Tigers visit Mansfield Legacy. Mansfield Timberview tangles with 6AII champion Bixby at Spartan Stadium.
Mansfield Summit was a five-loss team last season (with three setbacks of at least 19 points), and yet seven of the 14 people picking high school games for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram predicted a Summit victory at Jenks.
Previous Bixby-Timberview outcomes: In 2018, the Spartans prevailed 36-33; and in 2019, Bixby recorded a statement victory. At Arlington, Bixby trailed 13-6 midway through the second period. Bixby wound up with 552 total yards and a 77-47 triumph.
Oklahoma teams have prevailed in seven of the 10 Border Brawl games.
Friday’s Bixby and Jenks openers are particularly compelling because of Bixby’s 36-game win streak and because the Spartans play at Jenks next week. If both Bixby and Jenks take a 1-0 record into that one, it only adds to the intensity of the reunion of south Tulsa suburban powers.
When I say these high school guys don’t mess around, Broken Arrow-Union and Bixby-Jenks on Sept. 3 add punch to my point. Four championship-level squads engage in rivalry games witnessed by crowds of 10,000-plus.
When Bixby returns to Jenks, the Trojans will be motivated to end the Spartan win streak and cleanse their memories of the 2019 debacle at Allan Trimble Stadium.
It wasn’t shocking that Bixby won that game two years ago, but it was mind-blowing that the Spartans led 43-0 at halftime and rolled to a 57-7 road win over the most successful 11-man program in state history.
Before 2017, Bixby was winless in 26 previous games with Jenks. As the Spartans bus to Jenks next week, they’ll ride with confidence. Bixby has beaten the Trojans in three of the past four meetings.
As the Tulsa World’s Barry Lewis reported this week, the opening Friday night schedule also includes Owasso (No. 2 in 6AI) at Edmond Santa Fe (fourth in 6AI), Sapulpa (No. 9 in 5A) at Sand Springs (No. 8 in 6AII), and Beggs (No. 2 in 2A) at Lincoln Christian (last year’s 3A runner-up and currently ranked No. 2).
On Sept. 2, in one of the more underrated of all Oklahoma neighborly rivalries, there is Hominy at Cleveland. Wagoner doesn’t play until Sept. 3, at which time the defending Class 4A champion Bulldogs visit Coweta (ranked fifth in Class 5A). In Wagoner County, Wagoner-Coweta is on an OU-Texas level of significance.
Wagoner has dominated the series since Dale Condict became its coach in 2005, but the Coweta Tigers are for real and armed with the belief that 2021 is their year.
Sept. 10 should be epic. At the same time that a Jenks-Union Backyard Bowl occurs at Union, there is a Father vs. Son clash of the Blankenships: the Bill Blankenship-coached Owasso Rams hosting Josh and the Broken Arrow Tigers in the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl.
It should be a beautiful, intense experience for the fans and the players, but a truly stressful night for Angie Blankenship — Bill’s wife and Josh’s mom.
Bill Blankenship turns 65 in December. Now in his fifth Owasso season after initially having been expected to coach the Rams only for three years, Blankenship is non-committal on the possibility that he’ll still be the Owasso head man in 2022.
My guess is that he won’t be, and I believe the greatest factor on a retirement decision will be the Owasso-Broken Arrow series. It’s one thing to coach against a friend or a former assistant. It’s an entirely different deal to coach against your son in a pressurized rivalry.