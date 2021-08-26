Bill Haisten: Oklahoma high school football blasts into action with Good vs. Good entertainment

Mansfield Summit was a five-loss team last season (with three setbacks of at least 19 points), and yet seven of the 14 people picking high school games for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram predicted a Summit victory at Jenks.

Previous Bixby-Timberview outcomes: In 2018, the Spartans prevailed 36-33; and in 2019, Bixby recorded a statement victory. At Arlington, Bixby trailed 13-6 midway through the second period. Bixby wound up with 552 total yards and a 77-47 triumph.

Oklahoma teams have prevailed in seven of the 10 Border Brawl games.

Friday’s Bixby and Jenks openers are particularly compelling because of Bixby’s 36-game win streak and because the Spartans play at Jenks next week. If both Bixby and Jenks take a 1-0 record into that one, it only adds to the intensity of the reunion of south Tulsa suburban powers.

When I say these high school guys don’t mess around, Broken Arrow-Union and Bixby-Jenks on Sept. 3 add punch to my point. Four championship-level squads engage in rivalry games witnessed by crowds of 10,000-plus.

When Bixby returns to Jenks, the Trojans will be motivated to end the Spartan win streak and cleanse their memories of the 2019 debacle at Allan Trimble Stadium.