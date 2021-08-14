Bill Haisten: Now at the five-season mark, Owasso benefits from Bonus Blankenship

Because this is year five of what was believed to have been a three-year play in Owasso; because Blankenship turns 65 in December (a few days after the 6AI championship game); and because he and wife Angie’s total on grandchildren soon will increase to 13, I drove to Owasso with the thought that 2021 really might be Blankenship’s final season.

After watching a 98-degree afternoon practice, I believed I was ready with good questions that would result in absolute clarity. I believed I would leave Owasso with a clear feel for Blankenship’s intent and whether he stands at the edge of retirement.

But after our interview on the midfield logo at Owasso Stadium, I didn’t know any more than I did beforehand.

When Blankenship accepted Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield’s job offer – after having been at Fayetteville for only the 2016 season – did Blankenship believe he would still be coaching the Rams in 2021?

“Maybe not,” he said. “This is what I would say: I still enjoy it, I’m still relatively healthy and (Owasso) is really good to me. If any of those three factors were to change, I wouldn’t hesitate (to retire). If they’re paying you well and you still enjoy it, you might as well do it.”