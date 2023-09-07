As a ninth-grader with uncommon abilities, Shaker Reisig made 11 starts at quarterback for the 2021 Jenks team that would capture the 18th state title in program history.

The Trojans were unbeaten in those 11 Reisig games. On Nov. 12, 2021, Jenks played its final home game of that season, rocking Norman North in the first round of the Class 6AI playoffs. Reisig passed for two touchdowns.

As Reisig was so young and productive, there was the belief that Jenks would have three more seasons of high-end QB performance.

Instead, that Norman North game became noteworthy in Jenks football history.

In that moment, no one would have imagined that they were seeing Reisig’s final home game as a Trojan.

Reisig went on to cap his freshman season with a championship victory over arch-rival Union in Edmond, and six months later – one day after he and the Trojans concluded their spring-practice period – there was the 2022 Story of the Year in Tulsa County high school sports: It became known that he and his family were moving to the Union district and that Reisig would be a Redhawk.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, in a showdown televised on Cox cable and witnessed by a standing-room-only crowd of about 10,000, there is the 20th annual MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl and parallel storylines.

There is second-ranked Union (2-0) visiting sixth-ranked Jenks (0-2 after having stumbled against Edmond Santa Fe and Owasso by a combined total of seven points).

And there is Shaker Reisig, returning to Allan Trimble Stadium as a visiting quarterback and the most closely watched and reacted-to figure on the field.

In a very measured manner, Union wide receiver Jino Boyd addressed the “Shaker Returns to Jenks” aspect of the Backyard Bowl: “It will make the atmosphere more energetic.”

It seems like a scenario that would double the pressure an athlete might feel, but Union coach Kirk Fridrich predicts that his QB will be focused exclusively on what really matters – the management of the Redhawk passing attack.

“Shaker is a Union guy,” Fridrich replied. “He’s been with us for a while. Honestly, we really don’t think about (Reisig’s history at Jenks). Knowing him, I don’t think it’ll be a big deal for him either.”

Reisig plays for the first time since receiving an Oklahoma State scholarship offer. The Mike Gundy offer was extended this week, and Reisig now has four Power Five offers: OSU (Big 12), Utah (Pac-12 now, Big 12 next year), Illinois (Big Ten) and Missouri (SEC). There are offers also from the University of Tulsa, Memphis and San Jose State.

As the Redhawks battled Broken Arrow last week, Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson was at Union-Tuttle Stadium. Wilson got a field-level look as Reisig was 27-of-35 passing for 313 yards and four touchdowns.

Jenks vs. former Trojans

When Reisig was mentioned to Khy Beaty, the Jenks senior linebacker smiled and said, “It’s not just Shaker. There are other guys, too.”

Four additional Redhawk starters are the “other guys” – players who also moved to Union from Jenks.

In addition to Reisig at quarterback, Union left tackle Jesse Jones, wide receiver Boston Carrasco, running back Jordan Schelling and cornerback Ashton Cunningham are former Trojans. All five of the former Trojans are juniors.

“Union as a whole – that’s the big deal of this game,” Beaty said. “It’s not just Shaker. Their whole team is good.”

Sixteen months have passed since Jenks coach Keith Riggs was informed in a text message that Reisig would be attending Union High School and playing football for Jenks’ No. 1 rival.

Of the Reisig return to the Jenks campus, Riggs said, “I don’t think it’s a big deal. It might have been a bigger deal last year. Certainly, our kids are familiar with him, but there’s not been a lot of talk about it in our locker room.”

Five days after Reisig left the Trojan program, a defensive end – Hudson Ball – enrolled at Jenks High School. In 2021, Ball was a freshman for a Shiloh Christian team that advanced to the Arkansas 4A championship game. Ball now is a 6-3, 238-pound junior and an elite edge rusher.

Against a Union offense with so much weaponry, it’s imperative that Trojans like Ball, safety Sam Stone and linebacker Jett Calmus respond with special performances.

Riggs recently acknowledged that Ball, on a special-occasion basis, might be used as a running back. A Backyard Bowl certainly qualifies as a special occasion.

Pursuing a record

Reisig is on track to supplant Justin Fuente as the Union football program’s career leader in passing yards. For 29 years – since the end of his 1994 senior season – Fuente has reigned as Union’s most productive passer. His career total: 6,133 yards.

Through Reisig’s first 14 starts as a Redhawk, he has completed 75% of his attempts for 3,291 yards, with 36 touchdown strikes against only three interceptions.

There’s a 99.9% likelihood that Union will be a postseason participant this year and in 2024, but for the sake of tracking Reisig’s quest for the record, let’s do the math only on the certainty of eight remaining 2023 regular-season games combined with 10 regular-season games next season.

Multiply his current, overall Union average of 235 yards per game by 18 remaining regular-season games, and his total of more than 7,500 yards would obliterate the Fuente record. Add a few playoff dates and Reisig could be well beyond 8,000.

“Shaker is a legit 6-1 and probably pushing 6-2,” Dub Maddox, Union’s assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, said in May. “He’s had an unbelievable offseason. He’s probably pound-for-pound our strongest kid in the weight room, which is very rare for a quarterback.”

Through two games, Reisig has a nearly spotless stat line: at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, he has completed 78% of his attempts for 635 yards and nine touchdowns. He has not been intercepted, and he and Maddox force defenses to cover the entire field.

As Union opened with a 42-point win at Westmoore and a 27-17 triumph over Broken Arrow, Reisig connected 12 times with Brendon McQueen, nine times with Boyd, eight times each with Carrasco and Braylen Danzy, and seven times with Schelling.

“We’ve talked about how Shaker can make all of the throws, and now his decision-making is really good,” Fridrich said. “He can explain to us, ‘I made this decision because of this or that.’ To me, that’s a sign of a really mature quarterback.

“He is a fierce competitor but holds his emotions in check. I’ve never seen anybody like him.”

The only loss for a Reisig-quarterbacked varsity team was Union’s six-overtime setback against Owasso in a 2022 semifinal. His record as a starting quarterback is 24-1.