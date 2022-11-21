Bill Haisten: No TV, but there are live-stream options for the 6AI semifinals

In message threads with my football conversation friends, there have been two frequently asked questions.

First: Was this Bedlam game the worst ever? (It was truly terrible, but I’ve seen worse Bedlam games.)

Second: Are the Class 6AI semifinals televised or live-streamed? (Televised, no. Streamed, yes, and each of the three options is free of charge.)

The blockbuster 6AI doubleheader happens on Friday at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium. At 1 p.m., there is the Jenks-Bixby rematch of the Trojans’ unforgettable Nov. 3 ending of Bixby’s 58-game win streak. At 7 p.m. on Friday, there is top-ranked, unbeaten Union vs. Owasso. Kirk Fridrich vs. Bill Blankenship.

It’s unfortunate that no Tulsa television company made an attempt to carry the 6AI games, and it’s a disgrace that no Oklahoma television company will carry any of next week’s championship games from the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

If you can’t be at Broken Arrow on Friday — or if you actually choose Black Friday shopping chaos over attending high-stakes games — there are live-stream options for viewing.

During the first semifinal, Bixby’s live stream may be accessed at bixbyps.org. Play-by-play is provided by Mark Wedel, whose Sports Animal 97.1 radio call is synchronized with the stream.

There will not be a Jenks live stream. Jenks does a live stream only from its home football games. On Friday, the Don King-Eric Fox radio call may be heard at The Blitz 1170.

During the 7 p.m. contest, Union’s high-quality stream is available at unionsportsnetwork.com. As Rick Couri will be in Houston with the University of Tulsa football team, Chris Lincoln gets the play-by-play assignment on Union-Owasso. His analysis partner is Tom Stockton.

Owasso’s radio partner is a Bartlesville station (KYFM 100.1). With Grant Mowery on play-by-play and his dad, Steve Mowery, on analysis, the Rams’ live stream may be accessed at owassoathletics.org.

At the championship level, the governing body of Oklahoma high school sports — the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association —has a live-stream contract with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS).

In 2018, when the OSSAA did a media-rights bid process on its championship properties, no Oklahoma television station submitted a bid. As a result, the NFHS Network scored a 10-year deal to stream Oklahoma championship games.

Through the first three years of a contract that extends through the 2027-28 school year, there were complaints about the quality of the NFHS streams. However, OSSAA spokesman Van Shea Iven indicated in an email, there were very few complaints during the 2021-22 school year.

There were “even less” live-stream complaints, Iven wrote, during recent NFHS presentations of Oklahoma championships in softball, fall baseball, cheer competitions and cross country.

The NFHS streams are not free. During the Dec. 1-3 football championship window in Edmond — which includes the 6AI title game at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 — consumers have two options: subscribing at nfhsnetwork.com for one year ($79.99) or for one month ($11.99).

On the one-month plan, a viewer could see each of the state’s nine prep championship football games.

This weekend, according to the OSSAA, only one high school football game in the entire state will be televised live: Class 6AII semifinal Stillwater-Deer Creek is presented on TV 31 in Stillwater.

Tulsa TV stations like to brag about being engaged with the community, and then an event like Jenks-Bixby/Union-Owasso happens and there’s no live television coverage. For the viewing of what could be a historically great day of football in Broken Arrow, the streaming options are the only options.