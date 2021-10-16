Bill Haisten: Monday’s Gentry Williams decision – OU, Southern Cal, Mizzou or Florida?

If you’re a fan of the OU, Southern Cal, Missouri or Florida football programs, set a reminder on your phone: Gentry Williams announcement, 2:45 p.m. Monday, CBSSports.com.
During a CBS live stream, Williams will make the biggest play in his recruiting journey of nearly three years. The Booker T. Washington senior defensive back, a four-star prospect who combines high-end track speed with football talent, is scheduled to reveal his choice.
From a list of 20 major-college offers, the 6-foot, 175-pound Williams designated a final four that included the Sooners, USC Trojans, Mizzou Tigers and Florida Gators.
“The decision has basically been made,” Williams says. “I’m pretty set in stone on what I’m going to do.”
Williams is determined to sustain his secret until Monday. The people who typically would know in advance, they don’t seem to know this time.
“I’m at peace,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, I’m the person who has to attend the classes and do the workouts. I have to (make) the best decision for me.”
Williams has visited each of the four schools (with his official OU visit having occurred during the weekend of the Sept. 18 Nebraska game in Norman). He explains the personal appeal of each of his four finalists.
OU: “Tradition. They have a great tradition going on.”
Southern Cal: “Just a different type of vibe — something you’re not used to, growing up in Oklahoma. Something special.”
Missouri: “I think they’re definitely building something special.”
Florida: “I would say that Florida probably was the best atmosphere I felt as a whole. Down in the South, in the SEC — it’s just different down there.”
When Williams flew to Florida, he had a travel partner — Owasso defensive end Chris McClellan.
“He enjoyed it. I enjoyed it,” Williams said. “We had a great time down there.”
The still-uncommitted McClellan has offers from OU, Oklahoma State, the University of Tulsa and about three dozen other major-college programs including Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Southern Cal. Next weekend, McClellan is scheduled to visit Alabama.
With a 62-6 rout of Putnam City West on Thursday, the Class 6AII third-ranked Hornets improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1. Booker T. Washington closes the regular season with District 6AII-2 home games against Ponca City, Muskogee and, on Nov. 5, top-ranked and defending state champion Bixby.
That’s why Williams is choosing to make his commitment announcement in October instead of on Dec. 15 (the date on which recruits may sign a letter of intent). On Nov. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, he wants to focus solely on the Bixby Spartans.
“It was a great process,” Williams said. “I’ll be more relieved in December, when I get the opportunity to sign and I’ll know it’s definitely over with.
“This (Monday announcement) is just another step in the road. I’m grateful for this opportunity on Monday, but I’m really just ready for December.”
For the third time since 2018, a Hornet athlete is at the center of a nationally significant recruiting situation. Booker T. Washington defensive back Dax Hill committed to Michigan, flipped to Alabama and then flipped back to Michigan and signed with the Wolverines. Today, Hill is a starter in Jim Harbaugh’s secondary.
During a ceremony that also was streamed on the CBS Sports app, Oklahoma basketball Player of the Year Bryce Thompson announced his commitment to Kansas. After one season with the Jayhawks, Thompson now is on the OSU roster and scored a nice name-image-likeness partnership with Bill Knight Ford, a south Tulsa dealership.
During the first couple of weeks of the 2021 season, Williams didn’t seem quite ready to put 100% stress on a right knee that was seriously injured in 2020. A torn ACL resulted in a big surgery and a grueling comeback. Now, he runs and cuts like pre-injury Williams.
“You can do all of the training and treatment therapy in the world, but it doesn’t prepare you for real football,” Williams said. “I don’t even wear a brace anymore.”
Hornet coach Jonathan Brown has been a witness to the restoration of the speed that resulted in the offers from OU, Southern Cal, Missouri and Florida. Oklahoma State, also. At the end of Williams’ ninth-grade year, OSU was the first school to extend an offer.
“From Gentry, I saw it for the first time a few weeks ago — that burst,” Brown said. “College coaches want to see that burst. That closing speed.”
Because of COVID-19 limitations on campus visits, Brown says, “I don’t think (Williams) has been able to have the same (recruiting) fulfillment that Dax got, but Gentry definitely has the same amount of buzz.”