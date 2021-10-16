Bill Haisten: Monday’s Gentry Williams decision – OU, Southern Cal, Mizzou or Florida?

“It was a great process,” Williams said. “I’ll be more relieved in December, when I get the opportunity to sign and I’ll know it’s definitely over with.

“This (Monday announcement) is just another step in the road. I’m grateful for this opportunity on Monday, but I’m really just ready for December.”

For the third time since 2018, a Hornet athlete is at the center of a nationally significant recruiting situation. Booker T. Washington defensive back Dax Hill committed to Michigan, flipped to Alabama and then flipped back to Michigan and signed with the Wolverines. Today, Hill is a starter in Jim Harbaugh’s secondary.

During a ceremony that also was streamed on the CBS Sports app, Oklahoma basketball Player of the Year Bryce Thompson announced his commitment to Kansas. After one season with the Jayhawks, Thompson now is on the OSU roster and scored a nice name-image-likeness partnership with Bill Knight Ford, a south Tulsa dealership.

During the first couple of weeks of the 2021 season, Williams didn’t seem quite ready to put 100% stress on a right knee that was seriously injured in 2020. A torn ACL resulted in a big surgery and a grueling comeback. Now, he runs and cuts like pre-injury Williams.