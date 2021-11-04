Bill Haisten: Micah Tease and the Hornets strive for a streak-ending upset of mighty Bixby

While Tease made a tremendous highlight catch in last year’s ESPN showcase at Bixby, “we felt overwhelmed and really down after that game,” he recalled. “Even when we went to Lawton the next week, I was still feeling down about the Bixby game.”

Bixby looks to be unbeatable. Without the injured Presley last week, the Spartans smashed Ponca City 66-13 and had a 605-60 advantage in total yards. Presley has a leg issue and his status for Friday night is uncertain, but Bixby remains loaded with playmakers.

First-year Spartan starting quarterback Christian Burke has completed 72% of his pass attempts, with 29 TD passes against only three interceptions. Presley’s backup, running back Zach Blankenship, averages 6.2 yards per rush attempt.

Since stumbling at Choctaw in the district opener, the Hornets averaged 51 points in five straight wins. Booker T. Washington also has a nice collection of playmakers, and now, on their home turf, the Hornets have a chance to record what would be a historic upset.

“We can’t have the mistakes, penalties and turnovers that hurt us in this game last year,” BTW coach Jonathan Brown said. “We’ll be ready to play.”