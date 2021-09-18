Bill Haisten: Message to 6AII contenders — look out for Booker T. Washington

“We’ve got to tighten up some things like our run game and some stuff on special teams,” Brown says, “but the mind-set of our players is good right now. We’re ready to go to Choctaw.”

While mighty Bixby has to be considered the favorite to get what would be a fourth consecutive state title, the Class 6AII postseason may prove to be the most compelling of any classification in the state.

Choctaw suffered a Sept. 10 loss at Dallas Jesuit, but the third-ranked squad is loaded with high-end talent. Fifth-ranked Sand Springs is a hot team with a hot quarterback.

This weekend’s most impressive victory was recorded by the Sandites, who prevailed 40-33 at Shiloh Christian in Springdale, Arkansas. Shiloh Christian is ranked No. 1 in Arkansas Class 4A and the defending state champion.

After Sand Springs senior Ty Pennington and his family were the subjects of a Tulsa World feature piece on Friday morning, Pennington was tremendous on Friday night. As the Sandites rallied from a two-touchdown deficit, Pennington was 21-of-32 passing for 331 yards and five touchdowns.