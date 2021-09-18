Bill Haisten: Message to 6AII contenders — look out for Booker T. Washington

Bixby, Choctaw and Sand Springs are bunched in a powerhouse district.
Booker T. Washington also is a member of District 6AII-2. I promise you — no one is looking forward to tangling with the fourth-ranked Hornets.
For the first time since 2015, Booker T. Washington is 3-0. Maybe that’s why Hornet coach Jonathan Brown seemed so energetic on Saturday morning (after only five hours of sleep).
On Friday, as Lathan Boone threw three touchdown passes and as Micah Tease collected an end-zone fumble and scored on a 104-yard return, BTW rocked Edison 64-13.
Preceding the Edison game were Hornet road wins over Southmoore (51-7) and Del City (39-26). Del City is ranked eighth in 6AII.
“The Del City game told us a lot about our team,” Brown said. “So did the Jenks scrimmage.”
In the Trojan Preview last month, Booker T. Washington faced the defending 6AI champion Trojans. If not for Booker T. Washington’s mistake on an extra-point attempt, the Hornets and Trojans would have finished in a 14-14 tie.
“That’s when I realized that we have a good team,” Brown said. “When Jenks punched us, we punched back. I was like, ‘We might be OK this year.’”
Next for Booker T. Washington is a trip to Choctaw. In all of Oklahoma this week, there may not be a better game than Booker T. Washington-Choctaw (7 p.m. Friday).
“We’ve got to tighten up some things like our run game and some stuff on special teams,” Brown says, “but the mind-set of our players is good right now. We’re ready to go to Choctaw.”
While mighty Bixby has to be considered the favorite to get what would be a fourth consecutive state title, the Class 6AII postseason may prove to be the most compelling of any classification in the state.
Choctaw suffered a Sept. 10 loss at Dallas Jesuit, but the third-ranked squad is loaded with high-end talent. Fifth-ranked Sand Springs is a hot team with a hot quarterback.
This weekend’s most impressive victory was recorded by the Sandites, who prevailed 40-33 at Shiloh Christian in Springdale, Arkansas. Shiloh Christian is ranked No. 1 in Arkansas Class 4A and the defending state champion.
After Sand Springs senior Ty Pennington and his family were the subjects of a Tulsa World feature piece on Friday morning, Pennington was tremendous on Friday night. As the Sandites rallied from a two-touchdown deficit, Pennington was 21-of-32 passing for 331 yards and five touchdowns.
Third-ranked Stillwater is a threat to win every week, although the Pioneers were staggered by Braylin Presley on Friday. There is a long list of teams that have been staggered by the Spartans’ senior running back.
Against Stillwater, as Bixby won 42-14 and pushed its win streak to 39 consecutive games, Presley rolled for 233 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns.
For Booker T. to continue as a contender, Brown’s team has to remain healthy. In recent years, the Hornets were devastated by serious injuries sustained by seriously talented players like four-star defensive Gentry Williams, who last year was sidelined with a knee injury.
On his varsity and junior varsity roster, Brown has about 40 players. Most of the other really good 6AII programs have twice that many players. Any injury would have has a real impact on the Hornets.
On Saturday morning, a now-healthy Williams, Tease and Hornet wide receiver Jordan Drew attended the Nebraska-OU game in Norman. The Sooners have extended a scholarship offer both to Williams and Tease.
If you’re in search of quality Friday night entertainment, circle these dates on your calendar: Friday (Booker T. at Choctaw), Oct. 8 (Booker T. at Sand Springs) and Nov. 5 (as the Hornets end their regular season by hosting Bixby).