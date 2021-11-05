Bill Haisten: Lincoln Riley watches the Bixby machine mash Booker T. Washington

Presley typically is mentioned within the first two paragraphs of any Bixby report, but the 2020 Tulsa World state Player of the Year had an understated stat line because he’s still recovering from a leg injury sustained two weeks ago.

Montgomery wants a fully healthy, fully loaded Presley for the playoffs, so the senior running back and Oklahoma State commit was given a light work load at Booker T. Washington. On only 10 rushing attempts, he netted 61 yards and scored once. Presley seemed extremely fired up after having thrown such a pretty touchdown pass to Bertelli.

Now 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the district, Booker T. Washington got off to the worst possible start. Its first offensive play was blown dead because of an illegal-motion infraction. On the next play, there was a fumble in the backfield and a Bixby recovery. On the next play, there was a Bixby touchdown on special-occasion QB Connor Kirby’s 3-yard dance into the end zone.

Before this game, BTW coach Jonathan Brown preached about the importance minimizing mistakes. After the first three plays from scrimmage, there was a Booker T. penalty, a Booker T. turnover and a Bixby touchdown.