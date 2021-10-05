Bill Haisten: Kyron Downing and an interesting Vinita team take aim at Dutch win streak

“We wanted to get him the ball in space and let him be an athlete,” Williams explained. “Like I tell the college coaches, there’s still a lot of growth left in Kyron’s game. This is only his second year to be split out and catch passes.

“At the next level, there aren’t a lot of 175-pound running backs. Kyron’s size and speed make him a perfect slot receiver at the next level.”

The 5-11 Downing actually looks 10 pounds bigger than his listed weight of 175. When he was a third-grader and a rookie in the sport, he remembers having been coached on how to read his blocking.

Today, Downing’s actions as a ball-carrier are more sophisticated than what you typically see from a high school player. After he collects the ball on a zoom-sweep type of run play or a short pass play, he waits for blocking to develop before he explodes into or beyond the second level of the defense.

Even at top speed – and his top speed is impressive, given that he is an accomplished track athlete – Downing would best be described as a glider. He makes everything look easy. On 19 rushing attempts and 21 receptions this season, he has averaged 15.5 yards per touch.

Perhaps more than any other individual on the Holland Hall schedule, Downing has the attention of Dutch defensive coaches.