Bill Haisten: Kyron Downing and an interesting Vinita team take aim at Dutch win streak

VINITA – A trip to Vinita was scheduled because I wanted to watch and talk with Kyron Downing, a senior wide receiver and one of the truly elite playmakers in Oklahoma high school football.
While Downing is the most artistic and productive athlete on the Hornets’ roster, I discovered during a two-hour practice that the Vinita team as a whole is interesting. Next on the Hornets’ schedule: a date with Holland Hall, which brings to Craig County a 17-game win streak.
At 7 p.m. Friday, in a District 3A-4 contest viewed in Vinita as a big event, the 4-1 Hornets and their fascinating junior quarterback host the top-ranked and defending state champion Dutch.
“Holland Hall is a great team with great athletes,” Vinita coach Matt Williams said. “The speed of the game against a team like that – it’ll take us a few minutes to get used to it.
“That’s what I keep telling our guys: we’ve got to have a good, clean first quarter and not let Holland Hall overwhelm us with their athletes.”
If Vinita pulls off what would be a pretty significant upset, it would happen because Downing is a special ball-carrier and because that fascinating junior QB – Paul Glasscock – has God-given arm talent.
As a Vinita sophomore last year, Glasscock weighed 127 pounds while starting both at quarterback and cornerback. Now a 5-foot-10, 140-pound junior, Glasscock is an 80% passer with a five-game total of 15 TD passes.
While working against the scout-team defense on Tuesday, Glasscock attempted about two dozen passes. Each one landed at the fingertips of the intended receiver. I don’t remember a single pass having hit the ground.
Apparently, Glasscock is a classic gamer. Football teammates say he also is a fearless and talented basketball player.
“He’s what puts our team together,” Hornet running back Ransom Williams said of Glasscock. “He might weigh 140, but he hits like he weighs 200. Sometimes, you’ll see (a ball-carrier) get outside against our defense, and in a one-on-one situation he makes the tackle. He’s just really good at everything he does.”
If you search for “Williams” in this column, you’ll find it 14 times. Past and present, it’s an important name in Vinita football.
The Hornets play on L.P. Williams Field. As the Hornets’ head coach in 1981-98, L.P. Williams recorded 142 victories and twice (in 1985 and 1995) drove Vinita to championship-game appearances.
As the Hornets practiced Tuesday on a different field, 75-year-old L.P. Williams mowed L.P. Williams Field, ensuring it’ll be clean and fast for the Holland Hall showdown.
In 1988-90, L.P.’s son Matt was a Vinita triple-option halfback and quarterback. Today, Matt Williams is Vinita’s second-year head man.
Matt’s younger brother Jeff Williams is a former Inola head coach and now coordinates the Hornets’ offense.
Ransom Williams is Matt’s son and averages 10.8 yards per rush attempt. Before a setback two years ago in Jay (when Matt was the Jay football coach), Ransom’s hobby was competitive arm-wrestling.
A classic quote from Ransom Williams, as he reflected on his arm-wrestling injury: “There was a kid who had just moved to Jay and he didn’t look crazy (strong). It was on a Friday – the morning of the rivalry game. The Jay-Grove game.
“I thought, ‘OK, I’ll arm-wrestle him.’ He gets up there, and he’s eating a piece of beef jerky while I’m arm-wrestling him. He takes another bite of beef jerky and then he breaks my arm.”
Matt Williams responded by banning his son from arm-wrestling until after he has completed his high school football eligibility.
The Downing family also is well-known within this community. Kyron has attended Vinita schools since kindergarten and now is the Hornet program’s career leader in touchdowns. His mom, Cicley Downing, was a Vinita basketball and track star before her graduation in 1997. Kyron’s grandfather Farris Downing is the pastor of Vinita’s United Missionary Baptist Church.
In all of his football seasons before 2020, Kyron Downing was a running back. After Matt Williams became the Vinita coach, Downing was moved to wide receiver.
“We wanted to get him the ball in space and let him be an athlete,” Williams explained. “Like I tell the college coaches, there’s still a lot of growth left in Kyron’s game. This is only his second year to be split out and catch passes.
“At the next level, there aren’t a lot of 175-pound running backs. Kyron’s size and speed make him a perfect slot receiver at the next level.”
The 5-11 Downing actually looks 10 pounds bigger than his listed weight of 175. When he was a third-grader and a rookie in the sport, he remembers having been coached on how to read his blocking.
Today, Downing’s actions as a ball-carrier are more sophisticated than what you typically see from a high school player. After he collects the ball on a zoom-sweep type of run play or a short pass play, he waits for blocking to develop before he explodes into or beyond the second level of the defense.
Even at top speed – and his top speed is impressive, given that he is an accomplished track athlete – Downing would best be described as a glider. He makes everything look easy. On 19 rushing attempts and 21 receptions this season, he has averaged 15.5 yards per touch.
Perhaps more than any other individual on the Holland Hall schedule, Downing has the attention of Dutch defensive coaches.
If he were at Jenks or Union or Booker T. Washington, Downing would have a bunch of FBS offers. He’s above average academically and way above average athletically, and yet he currently has offers only from Army, Navy, Air Force, Hawaii and New Mexico.
Combining the states of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri, I can think of at least a dozen major-college programs that would benefit from signing Downing.
He’s in Vinita, Oklahoma.
Not Vinita, Australia.
How a talent like this gets overlooked by nearby schools – it boggles the mind.
“I’m not stressing about it,” Downing said. “God has a plan for me. We’ll see what happens.”