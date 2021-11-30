Bill Haisten: Junior Smith’s title-game role model — his Union position coach Jeremy Smith

In September, the usually dynamic Union run game mustered only 117 yards against Jenks. Undoubtedly, the Union coaches this week are spending extra time on the study of Jenks-Norman North video. Against Jenks, the Timberwolves ran for 202 yards.

As Jenks has prevailed in 11 of its past 15 meetings with Union, Redhawk stars Junior Smith and Banks carry a heavy burden to play the best football of their lives on Saturday.

“This is Jenks. We’re not playing around anymore,” Jeremy Smith said. “Put up or shut up. Jenks is coached extremely well and they’re a great team. What are we going to do? How will we respond?”

When Jeremy Smith was a high school junior in 2007, Fridrich’s first Union team was undefeated before falling 42-24 to Jenks in the championship finale. Jeremy Smith rushed for 118 yards and two scores, but says he remains “haunted every day by that game.”

The 2007 setback motivated Union players every day during the 2008 season, Jeremy Smith says now. The end result was his 242-yard masterpiece as Union beat the Trojans and secured the first of four consecutive Union championships.