Bill Haisten: Junior Smith’s title-game role model — his Union position coach Jeremy Smith

Junior Smith strives to be on the list of Union-Jenks figures who were at their best in Union-Jenks championship games.
As a Redhawk senior and the go-to guy in Kirk Fridrich’s run game, Smith wants to be an MVP-type of reason why Union closes the 2021 football season in the best way possible.
In the Class 6AI championship game, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, the No. 2-ranked Redhawks challenge top-ranked, defending champion Jenks. It’s another winner-take-all chapter in an amazing rivalry.
“We already expected to play Jenks, but we were excited when it was official,” said Smith, who averages 103 rush yards per game and 6 yards per attempt.
This is the 11th Jenks-Union championship game. In the history of Oklahoma high school football, they have clashed at the championship level with more frequency than any two other schools.
When Union defeated Jenks 34-20 in the 2008 title contest played in Stillwater, Jeremy Smith became a Union-Jenks legend. Junior Smith’s goal: to do something on Saturday that resembles what Jeremy Smith did on Dec. 5, 2008.
That night, on the same Boone Pickens Stadium turf on which he would become a playmaker for Oklahoma State in 2009-12, Jeremy Smith rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
Today, as a first-year member of the Union staff, 30-year-old Jeremy Smith is Junior Smith’s running backs coach.
“I’ve loved all of the great Union running backs,” Jeremy Smith said. “Shamari Brooks (now a University of Tulsa senior) was one of my favorites, but Junior is at the top of my list.
“This dude has the best vision of any high school back I’ve ever seen. How do we keep creating opportunities for him? That’s the challenge. Find ways to give him chances to make plays. Plus, he’s so tough.”
Durability and productivity are the defining characteristics of Junior Smith and Union senior quarterback Rovaughn Banks, who this season have combined totals of 333 rushing attempts, slightly more than 2,000 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns.
No other Union player has more than 21 rush attempts.
In advance of Jenks-Union, there is one massively important key for the Redhawks: whether they can muster enough of a run game to move the chains and score points.
In neither of the past two Jenks-Union meetings were there any Redhawk points at all. There was a 28-0 Union loss last season and a 22-0 Union loss in September, on the Redhawks’ home field.
Against Jenks this season, Edmond Memorial and Westmoore rushed for a combined total of minus-26 yards. When the Trojans conquered Mustang 17-10 in a 6AI semifinal last week, the Broncos ran for 69 yards, averaging only 2 yards per attempt.
In September, the usually dynamic Union run game mustered only 117 yards against Jenks. Undoubtedly, the Union coaches this week are spending extra time on the study of Jenks-Norman North video. Against Jenks, the Timberwolves ran for 202 yards.
As Jenks has prevailed in 11 of its past 15 meetings with Union, Redhawk stars Junior Smith and Banks carry a heavy burden to play the best football of their lives on Saturday.
“This is Jenks. We’re not playing around anymore,” Jeremy Smith said. “Put up or shut up. Jenks is coached extremely well and they’re a great team. What are we going to do? How will we respond?”
When Jeremy Smith was a high school junior in 2007, Fridrich’s first Union team was undefeated before falling 42-24 to Jenks in the championship finale. Jeremy Smith rushed for 118 yards and two scores, but says he remains “haunted every day by that game.”
The 2007 setback motivated Union players every day during the 2008 season, Jeremy Smith says now. The end result was his 242-yard masterpiece as Union beat the Trojans and secured the first of four consecutive Union championships.
Last weekend, Jeremy and his second-grade son, Jett, were in Stillwater for the Bedlam showdown. When thousands of fans rushed onto the field to celebrate the Cowboys’ first Bedlam triumph in seven years, Jeremy and his son were in the middle of it all.
“It’s been a beautiful year,” Jeremy Smith said. “To watch my son play well, to watch these (Union) guys have great success and then to see Oklahoma State win Bedlam — what a great season.
“Let’s keep it going against Jenks this weekend. Let’s go. Let’s do it.”