Bill Haisten: Josh Blankenship's masterpiece -- a 41-40 upset of his dad’s Owasso team

By investing so much trust in his players to execute whatever he asked for, Josh conveyed the perfect message: Tonight, we’re going to try everything and we’re going to play our guts out. If we go down, we go down swinging.

What a dichotomy for Bill Blankenship. There might have been a split-second moment when he was proud of his son’s creativity and guts, but any “proud father” sentiment would be countered by the horrifying sight of Broken Arrow outplaying the heavily favored Rams.

By halftime, the temperature was 43, the wind-chill index was 40 and the Tigers had a 14-7 lead. Truth: With a couple of breaks, and if their passing game had clicked on a more consistent basis, the Tigers’ halftime cushion might have amounted to two or even three touchdowns.

Through the first half of the 10-game regular season, Broken Arrow had been beaten 38-28 by Union, 42-3 by Owasso and 31-14 by Jenks. As the schedule became much more manageable, and as Broken Arrow had a weekly advantage in speed, the Tigers defeated four Oklahoma City-area opponents and Enid by an average score of 44-18.

It all looked nice on paper, but would that momentum really mean anything in the Owasso-Broken Arrow sequel?