Bill Haisten: Jenks' recovery leads to the Oklahoma Victory of the Year

Eight weeks after a 35-point setback against archrival Union, four weeks after losing at home to Norman North, and one week after trailing Broken Arrow by 14 points in the fourth quarter, Jenks mustered some Trojan Mojo and achieved the 2022 Oklahoma high school football Victory of the Year.

Witnessed by a stunned, standing-room-only crowd at Spartan Stadium and televised on ESPN2, Jenks recorded a 38-35 road conquest of top-ranked Bixby and ended the Spartans’ state-record win streak at 58 games.

Having been devastated by injuries during the first several games of the season, Jenks averaged only 16 points against Edmond Santa Fe, Owasso, Union, Westmoore and Norman North.

While Jenks struggled to generate offense, Union was quarterbacked very effectively by a former Trojan — last year’s Class 6AI championship QB Shaker Reisig.

As more Trojans became healthy, however, Riggs’ squad began to roll as Jenks teams have done during decades of dominance.

In three games before traveling to Bixby, the Trojans totaled 49 points at Moore, scored 90 against Southmoore and rallied in the Broken Arrow game for a 35-34 overtime win.

On only 46 offensive plays at Bixby, Jenks had 491 total yards. After the game, when Trojan coach Keith Riggs finally had a moment to glance at his phone, there were 75 fresh text messages.

Bixby had defeated nine previous victims this season by an average of 60 points, but there were early indications that Jenks would not be a typical opponent. After two possessions, Bixby usually has two touchdowns. On Thursday, each of Bixby’s first two possessions ended with a punt.

Riggs and his offensive assistants have tinkered with different personnel combinations on the offensive line, and for the Bixby game Landon Zaldivar was at left tackle, Gavin Kirby at left guard, Maddox Gilkey at center, Milton White at right guard and Jack Wiltshire at right tackle.

“That’s the group we’ll go with, moving forward,” Riggs said.

That’s a smart play because the Trojan offensive line was the best position group on either team. Most of the night, Jenks was better at the point of attack.

Against Bixby, both Owasso and Broken Arrow averaged 3.3 yards per rush attempt.

Against Bixby, because of the combination of backfield talent and great blocking, the Trojans’ run-game numbers were astonishing: 357 yards and 10.2 per attempt.

Running back Jaiden Carroll ran 20 times for 180 yards. QB Ike Owens kept the football 12 times for 175 yards, averaging 14.6 yards per carry.

“We felt good about our plan in the run game,” Riggs said on Friday. “Did I expect us to run for 350 yards? No. That doesn’t happen very often. But we felt good about the run looks we thought we could get. We put in some (new run plays) for Ike, and our running backs also did a great job with their blocking.”

Jenks was the 2020 and 2021 6AI champion. At the end of this 8-2 regular season, the 2022 Trojans launch their three-peat bid with a home date against the 3-7 Edmond North Huskies.

It feels massively probable that Jenks advances to a quarterfinal meeting with Mustang, and it feels like a rock-solid certainty that the Jenks-Mustang winner would see Bixby in the semifinals.

What was expected to have been a brief chat with Riggs developed into a more extensive Q&A:

Tulsa World: Because of the circumstances and the Bixby streak, does it feel like the Bixby game was the Jenks program’s biggest regular-season win since you became the head coach in 2018?

Riggs: “Yeah, maybe so.”

Tulsa World: Do you feel as good about the Jenks Trojans today as you did before your last two teams started their playoff runs to the 6AI title?

Riggs: “That’s a hard question to answer because every team is so different. I can say this much: I do feel really good about this football team right now.”

Tulsa World: Did you ever take a moment at Bixby, during the pregame or even during the game, to realize the magnitude of the moment and what a special event that game had become?

Riggs: “I don’t think it really hit me until after the game. Before the game, there’s so much going on. You’re focused on your routine.”

Tulsa World: For Jenks, the worst week of the season must have been the Backyard Bowl week. Ten Trojan starters were sidelined with injuries. Union won 38-3.

Riggs: “We all felt like the disparity in the score would have been different if we’d had everybody. The hardest part was that we had a bye week the following week. We had to wait two weeks before we could play again. Our kids answered the call. They went back to work.

“We always felt like we had the makings of a really good football team. We just needed to get the pieces together. We saw what we’re capable of (at Bixby).”

Tulsa World: Did you ever fear that your team was cursed by never-ending bad luck?

Riggs: “Sure. As guys were going down — and as we had some guys who had been hurt, came back and then got reinjured — you start thinking, ‘What’s next? What’s going to happen now?’ All along, I felt like we would be good if we could just get healthy. The question always was, when would that happen? When would we get healthy?

“We are still missing some guys who won’t be able to play again this season, but we now are as healthy as we can be. It feels good to have those pieces back. Also, we have young guys who got valuable experience and are now contributing even with (more experienced) guys being back on the field.”

Tulsa World: Union finished a 10-0 regular season. How excited would your players be to get a Union rematch?

Riggs: “If we were to face Union again, it would be in the finals. Ultimately, that’s where we want to be. If you ask our guys, they’d love an opportunity to play them again.”