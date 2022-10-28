Bill Haisten: Jenks’ great escape in OT results in another scar for Broken Arrow

JENKS — Most of the Marvel and DC Comics movies? No, thanks. Not interested.

The one sensational exception, and solidly positioned as one of my all-time favorite films, is the “The Dark Knight” — the 2008 classic featuring Heath Ledger’s unforgettable Joker character.

In one particularly chilling scene, the Joker crashed a political fund-raising party, threatening the guests and asking Harvey Dent’s girlfriend, “You wanna know how I got these scars?”

When the Broken Arrow and Jenks players squared up at Allan Trimble Stadium, the visiting Tiger players could have asked and answered the same question: “You know how we got these scars? Five losses. Plus, we already played Bixby.”

The Spartans have a scarring effect on opponents. On Oct. 14, Broken Arrow was beaten 77-17 at Bixby.

Next week, for an ESPN-televised contest on Thursday night, Jenks visits Bixby. In nine games this season, the Spartans have outscored their opponents by 541 points.

Jenks also has emotional scars — one that resulted from a blowout loss in the Backyard Bowl and another that resulted from an Oct. 7 home loss to Norman North.

During the fourth period of Friday’s Broken Arrow-Jenks showdown at Allan Trimble Stadium, the Trojans seemed doomed for another scar. With only seven minutes left, they trailed by 14 points.

It was then that Jenks QB Ike Owens got hot. He connected with Jaiden Carroll for a 31-yard score and with Ty Walls with a 54-yarder. Tied at 28-28, the game was extended to overtime. Owens converted on a 1-yard touchdown keeper and Andrew Pursell was successful on the extra-point kick.

What an important kick that turned out to be.

When Broken Arrow got the football in OT, Tiger freshman Kaydin Jones — the son of Jenks football legend Kejuan Jones — scored on a 5-yard run. The point-after kick was blocked, however, and the Jenks sideline erupted in the celebration of a 35-34 Trojan triumph.

Several Bixby players — including the Hasz twins, Austin Havens and Connor Kirby — were seated immediately below the press box, scouting the Trojans. The top-ranked Spartans were free on Friday because they played on Thursday. That outcome was typical: with a 64-7 victory, Bixby extended the nation’s longest current win streak to 58 games.

While two-time defending Class 6AI champion Jenks takes a 7-2 record to Bixby, the Tigers took a 3-6 mark and broken hearts back to Broken Arrow.

Joining Barry Lewis and me in the press box was retired Tulsa World sports writer Mike Brown. Immediately after I expressed to Mike my surprise at the lack of trick-play calls from BA coach Josh Blankenship, there were two trick-play attempts.

On third-and-2 from the Jenks 19, it was expected that Broken Arrow would stick a run play into the middle of the Jenks defense — getting at least a couple of yards and positioning kicker Hunter Martens in the center of the field for a field goal attempt in the range of 32-34 yards.

Instead, there was a trick-play pass play, but no actual pass. Instead, there was a sack and a loss of 8 yards.

On fourth down, Martens seemed ready for a 45-yard field goal try, but there was no kick. Instead, holder Cooper Bates collected the snap and fired a pass at a wide-open Joshua Willhite, but the pass was too high.

At 2:03 of the third period, I wrote the word “dagger” in my notes. It was then that Broken Arrow capitalized on a Jenks mistake, and it felt like the Trojans were cursed and destined for disappointment.

On the “dagger” play, a shotgun snap was a little low and wound up on the turf. Before Owens could recover the loose ball, Tiger linebacker Sterling Condry scooped it and sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown that delighted the Broken Arrow people and seemed to doom the Trojans to a third loss only a few days before their trip to Bixby. Broken Arrow led 28-14.

From that circumstance, Jenks recovered with a final seven minutes that should be remembered as an exercise in Trojan Magic. To the amazement of a big crowd, the Trojans mustered a dazzling comeback.

While the Tigers departed with yet another scar, Jenks can start to formulate a plan for its date with Bixby.