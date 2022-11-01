Bill Haisten: Jenks-Bixby — an ESPN2 platform for Spartans' biggest home game ever

BIXBY — At the end of Monday’s typically high-energy practice — during which Austin Havens’ deep-ball passing game was razor-sharp — Loren Montgomery reminded his players that taunting and over-the-top celebrations do not fit within the personality of Bixby High School football.

“Let other teams do that,” the 13th-year head coach said. “Let them get the 15 yards (on a penalty).”

For the Class 6AI top-ranked Spartans, the scoreboard does the talking.

Bixby has outscored nine opponents by an outlandish overall total of 609-68. The average final score: 68-8.

Montgomery’s no-nonsense edict fits with his persona. He seems allergic to hype, to any attempted discussion of the Bixby win streak and to anything that might have the slightest potential for ending up on an opponent’s bulletin board, and that’s why I didn’t present this question to him.

Considering that Jenks-Bixby will be televised in prime time on ESPN2, and considering that the Spartans have a state-record streak of 58 consecutive victories, and considering that Jenks is the Spartans’ No. 1 rival and was the 6AI champion in 2020 and 2021, is the 7 p.m. Thursday showdown the biggest home game in Bixby football history?

Instead, it was a question delivered to Jay Bittle, a former Spartan athlete who last year retired from his position as Bixby’s athletic director; and to Kate Creekmore, who succeeded Bittle as the Bixby AD.

“I would say so,” Bittle replied in a text message.

Creekmore: “Yeah, I feel like it’s pretty special. The kids and the community are excited.”

Additional motivation for the Spartans: With a victory, Bixby would be 7-0 and secure sole possession of the District 6AI-1 title. If Jenks wins and if Norman North gets past Enid on Friday, then Jenks, Norman North and Bixby all would be 6-1 in the district.

“A (district) championship game and Jenks — that’s more a part of everyone’s thought process than the ESPN piece of it,” said the 44-year-old Montgomery, a former Jenks assistant who during the Monday practice took a few snaps as the Spartans’ scout-team quarterback.

On Wednesday, production personnel will prepare Spartan Stadium for the second national telecast in the history of each program. In 2005 on ESPN, Jenks was defeated at Springdale (Arkansas). In 2020, Bixby beat Booker T. Washington on ESPN.

Creekmore expects two television cameras to be positioned at the top of Spartan Stadium’s home bleachers and one at the south end of the field. An additional mobile camera will get shots from field level. No supplemental lighting is necessary because Spartan Stadium was outfitted with bright new lights a year ago.

Bixby’s first 6AI season has been historically dominant in spite of what in August was an inexperienced defensive front seven. Each of the seven players who will start against Jenks was not a starter last season. Senior Mike Incremona is the nose tackle. Junior Kason Hatley and senior Brandon Hobbs are the ends. Junior Hank Puckett and sophomore Cooper Parker are the inside linebackers. Senior Connor Kirby and junior Sam McCormick are the outside linebackers.

When senior Jersey Robb again is 100% healthy — as he is expected to be during the postseason — he returns to his inside linebacker role in place of Parker.

Bixby has a rotation of seven defensive linemen. Cody Crull, Jett Turner and ninth-grader Cord Nolan are backup linebackers who get meaningful game reps.

Alternating QBs Havens and Kirby are seniors this season. While it’s impossible to know how Bixby might be at quarterback next season, it’s safe to presume that the 2023 Spartans will continue to be tremendous on defense.

Before this season, Bixby officials were excited about the addition of 800 new bleacher seats on the visitor’s side of Spartan Stadium. In two sections, the new bleachers were expected to have been in position in September — long before Bixby’s two most significant regular-season home dates: the Oct. 14 Broken Arrow game and this week’s Jenks contest.

The manufacturer is said to have had a supply-chain issue, however, and Bixby didn’t get that extra seating this season.

Bixby hasn’t faltered in a varsity football game since Aug. 24, 2018, when Jenks rolled into Spartan Stadium and rolled out with a 28-14 triumph.

Since that game, Keith Riggs’ Trojan program is 48-11 with two 6AI titles. Since losing to Jenks in 2018, Bixby is 58-0 with four 6AII titles. The Spartans prevailed in seven of the eight 6AII championship games played since the 2014 6A split.

On opening night, Bixby bounced Owasso by 35 points. It remains the closest game Bixby has played all season. During a midseason stretch of four games, the Spartans schooled Southmoore 80-0, Enid 77-14, Broken Arrow 77-17 and Westmoore 73-6.

No other 2022 opponent has threatened the Bixby streak, which now is the longest in all of American high school football.

A proud and incredibly accomplished Jenks program now gets its shot at ending the Spartan streak, and it happens on national TV.