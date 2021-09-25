Bill Haisten: It was a mess, for sure, but BTW-Choctaw wasn’t a festival of dirty football

Based on questions asked by text-message friends on Saturday, there apparently was the perception that the Booker T. Washington-Choctaw game Friday night must have been a festival of fighting and dirty football.
It wasn’t like that.
Yes, there was chippy stuff all night. There was an incident at the end of the second play from scrimmage, after Booker T. Washington defensive back Gentry Williams was blocked aggressively beyond the sideline and deep into the Choctaw bench area. Hot-tempered players were engaged in a skirmish, but it was contained pretty quickly.
Everyone remembers the Tulsa-Mississippi State bowl-game brawl. This moment in Choctaw amounted to 0.1% of that.
I’ve seen a thousand sports fights that were much worse than the Choctaw bench scrap, but still I was surprised that there weren’t ejections. High school officials typically have an extremely low tolerance for anything that resembles fighting.
Each team was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and the tone was established. That tone had nothing to do with fighting or dirty football.
It had everything to do with penalties.
In what should have a great Friday night meeting of two of Class 6AII’s better teams — the second-ranked Choctaw Yellowjackets and the third-ranked and previously unbeaten Hornets — there was an astounding total of 47 penalties (32 during the second half).
Choctaw prevailed 29-20 in a District 6AII-2 opener that lasted three hours and 13 minutes. Friday’s Owasso-Union showdown was extended to an overtime period, and that game was played in 26 fewer minutes than BTW-Choctaw.
“That’s what I was told by my stat guys — 47 total penalties,” Choctaw coach Jake Corbin said on Saturday. “It was the most I’ve ever been a part of in 16 years of coaching.”
It looked from the press box like the officiating crew had a rough night. On several occasions, the officials huddled for lengthy discussions. On several occasions, they appeared to be confused. Flag after flag after flag. It was a joyless game with no flow.
Coaches know better than to publicly criticize officials. If they do, they get a Monday morning call from a representative of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. Corbin did, however, acknowledge that the penalties “delayed the game substantially. There were a lot of disruptions that aren’t usual.”
If teams combine for 20 penalties, it would be considered too many. When I spoke on Saturday with Corbin and Booker T. Washington coach Jonathan Brown, each coach was measured in what he had to say about the officiating and the 47 penalties.
“Both teams are very competitive and very good,” Brown said. “The game should have been better than it was.”
Several Oklahoma City-area media members were in Choctaw to cover an important game and get a look at two heavily recruited Hornets — Williams and junior Micah Tease. The media guys watched Williams for less than a half.
A senior defensive back, Williams was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the Choctaw bench incident. During the second quarter, he was ejected for what Brown reports was a second unsportsmanlike foul.
“It was explained to me that Gentry was ejected because of taunting,” Brown reported on Saturday. “They said he was clapping in the face (of a Choctaw receiver) after the play.”
While historically messy, Booker T. Washington-Choctaw won’t be remembered as having been a dirty game. There were a few personal-foul infractions, but they resulted from excessive effort. Not from cheap shots. When time expired, the players shook hands and parted ways.
Upcoming for each team is a district meeting with Bixby, 6AII’s top-ranked team and defending champion. Choctaw hosts Bixby on Oct. 8. Booker T. Washington hosts Bixby on Nov. 5.
On Friday, during a 71-0 win at Bartlesville, Bixby was penalized four times.