Bill Haisten: It was a mess, for sure, but BTW-Choctaw wasn’t a festival of dirty football

Based on questions asked by text-message friends on Saturday, there apparently was the perception that the Booker T. Washington-Choctaw game Friday night must have been a festival of fighting and dirty football.

It wasn’t like that.

Yes, there was chippy stuff all night. There was an incident at the end of the second play from scrimmage, after Booker T. Washington defensive back Gentry Williams was blocked aggressively beyond the sideline and deep into the Choctaw bench area. Hot-tempered players were engaged in a skirmish, but it was contained pretty quickly.

Everyone remembers the Tulsa-Mississippi State bowl-game brawl. This moment in Choctaw amounted to 0.1% of that.

I’ve seen a thousand sports fights that were much worse than the Choctaw bench scrap, but still I was surprised that there weren’t ejections. High school officials typically have an extremely low tolerance for anything that resembles fighting.

Each team was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and the tone was established. That tone had nothing to do with fighting or dirty football.

It had everything to do with penalties.