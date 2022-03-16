Bill Haisten: In TU’s search for a rock-star coach, affordability is a very real factor

Within the University of Tulsa's search for a new basketball coach, the top two considerations are viability and affordability.

Viability trumps all other factors. For a program with horrific attendance issues, it’s impossible to overstate the importance of getting this right.

During the 2021-22 season, TU was 0-7 to open American Athletic Conference play. For the first time in 73 years, a Golden Hurricane squad was 0-7 in its conference, and there really didn’t seem to be much of a reaction around town.

That’s a chilling problem.

Being in the 8,355-seat Reynolds Center for games attended by no more than a thousand spectators — it’s a sobering sight, especially for those who were in the building when at least 7,000 was an every-game attendance figure.

That’s the challenge awaiting a new coach: making Tulsa care again about University of Tulsa basketball.

Before going off the grid for a search process that probably won’t extend beyond the end of next week (March 25 could be New Coach Day at TU), athletic director Rick Dickson spoke frequently and at length about his department’s financial challenges.

Dickson isn’t discussing his quest for a coach who can repair a broken program, but others are talking and indicating that the next coach absolutely will not be in the million-dollar realm of first-year compensation.

In 2014, Frank Haith’s first-season money amounted to $1.3 million. I’ll be surprised if the new coach commands more than 70% of that figure. One informed contact guessed that Tulsa might start a new coach at $500,000.

The reaction to that might be, “How can you expect to compete in the American Athletic Conference with a coach who makes $500,000?”

To which I would reply, “With a coach who made around a million dollars this season, TU was 4-14 in league play and in 10th place.”

It is believed that Dickson is conducting Zoom conversations this week with possible candidates, and by next week there should be finalists and in-person interviews.

Does Dickson target someone with successful head-coaching experience? Someone like Frank Martin? Recently fired at South Carolina, the 55-year-old Martin is a free agent. In 2017, he drove South Carolina to the Final Four. In 2010, he took Kansas State to the Elite Eight.

Might Dickson roll the dice on a talented coach with a history of personal missteps? From multiple contacts, there have been references to Billy Gillispie. Most references were along the lines of, “Do you really think Rick would take a look at Gillispie?”

For Bill Self’s Tulsa program, Gillispie was a phenomenal recruiter. He left a healthy head-coaching situation at Texas A&M to accept the overwhelming pressure of the Kentucky job. It didn’t go well or end well with the Wildcats. At Texas Tech, Gillispie resigned after only one season.

Today, Gillispie is the 62-year-old head coach at Tarleton State — a new presence in Division I and a member of the Western Athletic Conference.

Another name I’ve heard more than once: Texas Tech’s Sean Sutton, who was Eddie Sutton’s top Oklahoma State assistant and for two tough seasons was the OSU head coach.

What about this guy? At Northwest Missouri State, Ben McCollum coached Division II national championship teams in 2017, 2019 and 2021. He is the four-time national coach of the year. Over the past six seasons, his record in conference play is 110-10. This season, the Bearcats are 31-5 and two wins away from another trip to the Division II Final Four.

McCollum is only 40, yet nears the end of his 13th season at Northwest Missouri State.

Or does Dickson focus mostly on assistants like 48-year-old Pooh Williamson (a former Hurricane point-guard hero and a longtime Division I assistant), 43-year-old K.T. Turner (currently at OU and previously an associate head coach at Texas and SMU), and 53-year-old Chris Crutchfield (currently at Oregon and a former ORU, OU and Arkansas staff member).

An interesting additional name popped up during the past couple of days: Jai Lucas, the younger brother of former OSU guard John Lucas III. Jai Lucas played college basketball at Florida and Texas, and today he is a 33-year-old assistant at Kentucky.

Before Nolan Richardson, Tubby Smith and Self became TU rock stars, they traveled totally different paths before stopping at 11th and Harvard. Richardson had been at a Texas junior college, Smith had been on the Kentucky staff and Self had been the Oral Roberts head man.

When Doug Wojcik was fired in 2012, then-TU athletic director Ross Parmley said, “Basketball is expected to be a revenue-producing sport and a marquee sport at The University of Tulsa.”

Attendance was a problem in 2012, and more recently it’s been awful. If Golden Hurricane basketball wasn’t a money-maker in 2012, then you have to presume that it’s currently operating at a deficit.

While Dickson doesn’t have the ability to throw big money at established, winning coaches, he has the opportunity to identify an affordable head coach who at TU can perform like a rock star.

Dickson hired Tubby Smith in 1991. Smith was an affordable and hungry assistant coach, and as the TU head man his results were amazing. Dickson now is on the lookout for Tubby 2.0 — TU’s next rock star.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.