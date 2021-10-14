Bill Haisten: In the Class 5A main event at Coweta, McAlester scores a 33-2 knockout

During a 3½-minute span of the second period, the Tigers committed their first turnover of the season (a Killian Barnes interception of a Gage Hamm pass) and trailed for the first time (when McAlester’s Caden Lesnau collected a short pass and converted on a 22-yard touchdown dash).

Ultimately, Coweta’s most treasured distinction — its perfect record — was broken to pieces. The Tigers mustered only 25 rushing yards after halftime and their passing game never clicked on a consistent basis.

When the Tigers and Buffaloes clashed last year in McAlester, Coweta was clutch offensively — converting on several fourth-down snaps and escaping with a 20-17 victory.

In the McAlester News-Capital this week, while reflecting on that disappointment, Buffaloes coach Forrest Mazey was quoted as having said, “Let’s take it personal a little bit.”

Two hours before kickoff, the McAlester offensive linemen were doing drills in the north end zone. I wondered why they would be on the turf so early. By the third quarter, the explanation was evident: the Buffalo big men had been preparing to be the best position group on the field.