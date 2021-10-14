Bill Haisten: In the Class 5A main event at Coweta, McAlester scores a 33-2 knockout

COWETA — Before the start of this Class 5A main event, Coweta coach Tim Harper made small talk with referee Kevin Mykeloff and several media members.
“McAlester will be the best team we’ve faced this year,” Harper stated, “and we will be the best team they’ve faced.”
Rankings and records defined McAlester-Coweta not only as the most important of this week’s District 5A-3 games, but among the more interesting of all of Oklahoma’s high-stakes games played on Thursday night.
Harper’s 6-0 Tigers entered as the No. 3-ranked team in 5A. The 6-0 Buffaloes arrived with the No. 2 ranking (behind No. 1 Collinsville) and with enough fans to nearly pack the east bleachers at Tiger Field.
This one would be played only four days after Tiger Field was grazed by a small tornado. Thankful that stadium damage was minimal, Coweta fans arrived early and brought great energy.
Their Tigers had prevailed in 16 of their previous 17 games. McAlester was 12-1 in its previous 13.
Through the six-week mark of Harper’s third season, the Tigers had not trailed in any game and had not committed a turnover. Their magic carpet ride ended as the extremely physical, Erik McCarty-driven Buffaloes dominated and recorded a 33-2 victory.
Unfazed by a hostile environment, McAlester stuffed a Coweta offense that had averaged 46 points per game.
During a 3½-minute span of the second period, the Tigers committed their first turnover of the season (a Killian Barnes interception of a Gage Hamm pass) and trailed for the first time (when McAlester’s Caden Lesnau collected a short pass and converted on a 22-yard touchdown dash).
Ultimately, Coweta’s most treasured distinction — its perfect record — was broken to pieces. The Tigers mustered only 25 rushing yards after halftime and their passing game never clicked on a consistent basis.
When the Tigers and Buffaloes clashed last year in McAlester, Coweta was clutch offensively — converting on several fourth-down snaps and escaping with a 20-17 victory.
In the McAlester News-Capital this week, while reflecting on that disappointment, Buffaloes coach Forrest Mazey was quoted as having said, “Let’s take it personal a little bit.”
Two hours before kickoff, the McAlester offensive linemen were doing drills in the north end zone. I wondered why they would be on the turf so early. By the third quarter, the explanation was evident: the Buffalo big men had been preparing to be the best position group on the field.
After a scoreless opening period, the Lesnau TD set the tone for the rest of the evening. The only Coweta points resulted from a safety that resulted from a McAlester punt snap that sailed beyond the end line of the end zone.
With touchdown runs of 1 and 41 yards, McCarty has scored at least one rushing TD in 20 consecutive games. During the possession that ended with McCarty’s 41-yard TD, the McAlester offensive line was at its best as the Buffaloes converted on third-and-7, on third-and-1 and on third-and-6.
As Coweta was 0-of-6 on fourth-down conversion attempts, the Buffaloes put the game out of reach with a Trent Boatright-to-Cale Prather pass play of 79 yards and Ethan Watkins’ 1-yard TD surge.
The game’s best play-call was Boatright’s jump-pass connection to Prather. As the Coweta defense was bunched near the line of scrimmage, anticipating a McCarty carry, Boatright elevated and lobbed a toss to a wide-open Prather. The throw traveled about 5 yards, but there was no defender in the center third of the field.
Prather sprinted in a straight line for the 79-yard home run that gave the Buffaloes a 27-2 lead and shocked the standing-room-only Coweta crowd.
A 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior, McCarty is the real deal. His Thursday stat line: 13 carries for 132 yards. He has scholarship offers from Kansas State, Nebraska and Pittsburgh.
Having pocketed their 13th consecutive road victory, Buffalo players celebrated a little more than you typically see after a regular-season win. Nothing about it was inappropriate, but the McAlester guys were seriously fired up. They had mashed a quality opponent and perhaps had gotten a glimpse into their future.
Energized by a 31-point conquest of Coweta, McAlester may be destined for a special December.
McALESTER 33, COWETA 2
McAlester;0;15;6;12;--;33
Coweta;0;2;0;0;--;2
McAlester: Caden Lesnau 22 pass from Trent Boatright (Kobe Clark kick).
Coweta: Safety. McAlester punt snap sailed beyond end line of end zone.
McAlester: Erik McCarty 1 run (McCarty run).
McAlester: McCarty 41 run (kick failed).
McAlester: Cale Prather 79 pass from Trent Boatright (2-point try failed).
McAlester: Ethan Watkins 1 run (kick failed).