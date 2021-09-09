Bill Haisten: In Jenks, there’s no pressure or plan to answer Union’s stadium statement

Because of the consistency of dramatic greatness over the past 25 years of this series, there’s the possibility and maybe the likelihood that Friday’s Jenks-Union battle is remembered as having been another classic.

For the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl — scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff — the live attendance should amount to about 10,000.

Half of the spectators will experience renovated Union-Tuttle Stadium for the first time, and they’ll be blown away by the appearance and amenities of a 45-year-old facility that now feels like a brand-new facility.

Jenks’ 9,000-seat Allan Trimble Stadium has a fairly new press box and additional recent improvements. Jenks also has the Sharp Center — a $5 million complex that houses the Trojan football program and looks as good and clean today as it did when it was built 15 years ago.

The Trojans have the most accomplished program in the state, and now rival Union has a stunning new stadium.

Within the Jenks Public Schools offices, is there any compulsion or pressure to answer Union’s $35 million statement with a next-level Jenks project?