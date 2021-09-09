 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill Haisten: In Jenks, there’s no pressure or plan to answer Union’s stadium statement
0 Comments

Bill Haisten: In Jenks, there’s no pressure or plan to answer Union’s stadium statement

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Because of the consistency of dramatic greatness over the past 25 years of this series, there’s the possibility and maybe the likelihood that Friday’s Jenks-Union battle is remembered as having been another classic.

For the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl — scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff — the live attendance should amount to about 10,000.

Half of the spectators will experience renovated Union-Tuttle Stadium for the first time, and they’ll be blown away by the appearance and amenities of a 45-year-old facility that now feels like a brand-new facility.

Jenks’ 9,000-seat Allan Trimble Stadium has a fairly new press box and additional recent improvements. Jenks also has the Sharp Center — a $5 million complex that houses the Trojan football program and looks as good and clean today as it did when it was built 15 years ago.

The Trojans have the most accomplished program in the state, and now rival Union has a stunning new stadium.

Within the Jenks Public Schools offices, is there any compulsion or pressure to answer Union’s $35 million statement with a next-level Jenks project?

“I really don’t think so,” Jenks athletic director Tony Dillingham said. “Our seating capacity of 9,000 is ample for what we’re typically going to experience year in and year out. While I love what (Union) did here, and they had the room to do it, I don’t feel any pressure for us to do it at this time.

“To be honest with you, with the way our campus is laid out, we’re sort of land-locked. To do something along the lines of what has happened (at Union), you’d probably have to build an entirely new stadium at a different location. I think it would be cost-prohibitive at this point in time.”

As participants in a Backyard Bowl news conference on Tuesday, Jenks coach Keith Riggs and several Trojan players were at Union.

“This is my first in-person view of the stadium,” Riggs said. “It’s incredible.

“I began to understand the size of (the Union-Tuttle strength-and-conditioning facility) a few months ago, when I saw a picture of a cement truck actually driving into it. It really hit home when I saw that.”

In February 2018, by a huge margin, Union voters approved a $126.8 million, five-year series bond that resulted not only in the Union-Tuttle renovation, but in myriad projects and improvements throughout the school district.

What football fans will see on Friday is Phase I of a two-part stadium project. The 2022 Backyard Bowl is also set to be played at Union-Tuttle. By then, Union’s construction of a new fine-arts building will have been completed. That building and a cutting-edge video board will be positioned immediately beyond the north end zone.

During Bixby's run in Class 6AII, Loren Montgomery built a six-championship dynasty at Lee Snider Field. In every sense, Bixby has outgrown its current stadium and football complex.

As the Spartans are positioned for a 2022 jump to 6AI, it is believed that the Bixby Public Schools soon will unveil plans for a stadium renovation or possibly a new stadium. It will be interesting to see the influence of the Union renovation as Bixby formulates plans for its future.

Favorite stadiums

The Tulsa World’s Mike Brown, Barry Lewis and Bill Haisten rank their favorite Oklahoma high school football stadiums:

Mike Brown

1, Union’s Union-Tuttle Stadium: Former Superintendent Wesley Jarman’s brainstorm was ahead of its time in 1976, when curious people drove by to gawk as the large, concrete grandstands rose out of what was then a near-prairie. Today, with its $35 million facelift, it is once again a showplace.

2, Memorial’s LaFortune Stadium

3, Bixby’s Lee Snider Field

4, Collinsville’s Sallee Field

5, Berryhill’s Berryhill Stadium

Texas honorable mention: Pennington Field in Hurst. It’s the comfortable home stadium of Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District teams and a popular neutral-site venue for neighboring Metroplex schools. There is ample press box seating for a medium-sized college football game.

Barry Lewis

1, Union’s Union-Tuttle Stadium: It set the standard for area high schools when the original stadium opened in 1976 and the new stadium on that site does the same. It’s great now and will be a showplace when it’s finished. I knew when I saw the plans that it would be impressive, but it is better than I imagined — somewhat the same feeling when I first saw ONEOK Field.

2, Stillwater’s Pioneer Stadium

3, Wagoner’s W.L. Odom Field

4, Holland Hall’s Hardesty Field

5, Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium

Texas honorable mention: Norma and Lamar Hunt Family Stadium in Dallas, on the campus of St. Mark's School of Texas. A nice setting with a lot of trees. It's cool to be in a high school stadium that was donated by the Hunt family and carries the name of the legendary Kansas City Chiefs owner/AFL founder, Lamar Hunt, who came up with the name of "Super Bowl."

Bill Haisten

1, Union’s Union-Tuttle Stadium. It was a state-of-the-art facility when built in 1976, and now clearly is the most beautiful and most impressively outfitted high school stadium in Oklahoma. The most dazzling of the stadium’s new features might be the massive strength-and-conditioning facility, positioned below the double-deck seats on the west side.

2, Clinton’s Tornado Bowl

3, Guthrie’s Jelsma Stadium

4, Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium

5, El Reno’s Memorial Stadium

Texas honorable mention: Bulldog Stadium in Borger. While it's modest in size and design, this was the venue in which, at the age of 8, I first witnessed live football. I don’t remember the Borger opponent or the game’s outcome, but I have a vivid memory of the Bulldogs’ red uniforms, the beautiful green of the natural-grass surface and the sounds of the band and the fans. I was hooked on football forever.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News