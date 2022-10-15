Bill Haisten: In Bixby, a commitment to basics and amazing results

In 1996-2005, the years during which the Allan Trimble/Jenks-Bill Blankenship/Union rivalry became a phenomenon, a message was conveyed to the rest of the state: If you don’t evolve, you’ll never put your fingerprints on one of these big-school championship trophies.

Trimble’s influence centered on program management and athlete development. During a period when most schools asked assistant coaches to preside over the strength-and-conditioning work of their players, Trimble had a full-time strength coach.

Blankenship’s influence centered on offense. Specifically, on his dynamic ’90s passing game — driven first by quarterback Justin Fuente and then by Josh Blankenship.

When Tag Gross left the Jenks staff in 2000, becoming the Holland Hall head man, he borrowed some of this from Allan Trimble and some of that from Bill Blankenship.

“Allan was definitely a mentor directly to me,” Gross said on Saturday, “and Bill has always been so kind any time I had questions.”

In 2001, because Gross had seen the results Trimble got from Jenks’ offseason lifting-and-conditioning program, Holland Hall hired a strength coach. In a figurative sense, Trimble’s fingerprints were on Holland Hall’s 2020 and 2021 Class 3A trophies.

Loren Montgomery and other Bixby football insiders say the key to the Spartans’ ongoing success is a combination of two very basic basics: a year-round strength program that involves every Spartan football athlete from the seventh grade through the 12th grade, and an unwavering emphasis on physicality and mastering the fundamentals of blocking and tackling.

It’s no more exotic than that. Montgomery takes skilled kids, strengthens them and wins every week.

With a 77-17 rocking of Broken Arrow on Friday, the Class 6AI top-ranked Spartans extended their state-record win streak to 56 games. Among all current high school football streaks, Bixby’s is the longest in the nation.

Bixby outgained Broken Arrow by 396 yards. Bixby’s 11 touchdowns were scored by 10 different players. Only tight end Luke Hasz had multiple TDs.

Before this season — the Spartans’ first in 6AI — I heard this from several football people: “Yeah, well, they dominate in Class 6AII. Let’s see how it looks when Bixby gets reclassified and has to face schools like Jenks, Union, Broken Arrow and Owasso every week.”

Here’s how it looks in 6AI: Bixby has outscored seven opponents by a total of 417 points. Bixby conquered Owasso by 35 and Broken Arrow 60. Owasso captured the 2017 and 2019 6AI championships. Broken Arrow was the 2018 champ.

Since 2017, Bixby is 7-1 against Jenks, Union, Owasso and Broken Arrow. The only loss was in the 2018 opener at Jenks. Bixby hasn’t lost since. In 2020, the Spartans blanked Union 34-0.

Although Bixby still has to face Jenks on Nov. 3, it seems that second-ranked and unbeaten Union is the most legitimate threat to the Bixby streak and the Spartans’ quest for what would be a fifth consecutive state title and eighth in nine seasons.

If the Spartans and Redhawks wind up with first-place finishes in their respective districts, they would not clash before the 6AI championship game on Dec. 2.

Throughout the Tulsa area, there are young assistant coaches who eventually will become head coaches. Twenty years from now, when asked about their influences, Loren Montgomery’s name will be mentioned frequently — and even by coaches who will have had no history with the Bixby program.

Those coaches will ask Montgomery how he has achieved a record win streak and so many championships, and I bet Montgomery is generous with his time and advice.

After that, it’s just a matter of compelling players to do the work — to do 10 more reps after it feels like their muscles might pop.

If there is a secret sauce in Bixby, it’s the willingness of the athletes to do the work. The Bixby kids really do the work. The results speak for themselves.