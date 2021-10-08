Bill Haisten: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 match-up, historically impressive Bixby wins it 70-7

Choctaw lost six fumbles. Bixby had no turnovers.

Spartan linebacker Jack Puckett, a hero of last year’s championship game, had 2½ sacks and pressured Choctaw QB Steele Wasel all night.

As this mismatch was televised statewide on Cox cable, a greater-than-usual audience saw an extension of the Bixby win streak to 42 games.

The Spartans took an impressive step toward the state record for 11-man football: Wagoner’s 48-game streak in 2014-17. If Bixby can finish with a perfect 13-0 season, the record would belong to Loren Montgomery’s Spartan program.

Five regular-season opponents had been viewed as possible threats to the Bixby streak: Jenks, Stillwater, Choctaw, Sand Springs and Booker T. Washington. The Spartans won 23-15 at Jenks and smoked Stillwater and Choctaw by a combined score of 112-21. That leaves Sand Springs (next week in Bixby) and Booker T. Washington (on Nov. 5 in the regular-season finale at BTW’s S.E. Williams Stadium.

You don’t often see an exclamation mark in the paper, but the Tulsa World’s Mike Brown effectively used one to emphasize the magnitude of a defining Bixby statistic: that the Spartans, in advance of their Choctaw test, had not trailed at any point in its previous 58 quarters (or “14½ games!”, as Mike wrote).