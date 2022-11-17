Bill Haisten: In a cold quarterfinal, Mustang encounters the Jenks mystique

Since Allan Trimble became the Jenks head coach before the 1996 season, and since current Mustang coach Lee Blankenship was a 10-year-old in Spiro, a Tulsa County team has captured every championship in Oklahoma’s largest classification.

In Class 6A (1996-2013) and 6AI (since 2014), a non-Tulsa County team has been involved in only nine of the 26 championship games.

In a Friday quarterfinal, and in sub-freezing conditions at Bronco Stadium, Mustang hosts defending 6AI champion Jenks. If Jenks prevails at Mustang and if Bixby wins as expected over Enid, next week’s semifinals would include a Jenks-Bixby neutral-site rematch.

Consider the discrepancy in football achievement: Jenks has 18 state titles. Mustang has none. In 1996-2021, Jenks was involved in 21 championship games. Mustang was involved in one (a 2005 loss in Union’s final game with Bill Blankenship as its coach).

Because the 2022 Trojans (9-2) have a hot offense and ended Bixby’s 58-game win streak on Nov. 3, the natural inclination is to expect a Jenks victory on Friday.

Mustang, however, is a dangerous and confident opponent.

When the Trojans and Broncos were matched in a 2021 semifinal, Jenks won by only seven points — 17-10 — and went on to capture its second consecutive state title.

“We’ve had explosive growth in Mustang, but it still feels like a small, close-knit community,” Lee Blankenship said. “We don’t have a movie theater in Mustang, believe it or not. On Friday nights in Mustang, the greatest show in town is right there on the football field.”

Of the eight head coaches in the 6AI quarterfinals, three are members of the Blankenship family: Bill, whose Owasso Rams visit potent Norman North on Friday; Bill’s son Josh, whose Broken Arrow Tigers play a rivalry game at unbeaten, top-ranked Union; and Mustang’s 36-year-old Lee Blankenship. Bill’s father and Lee’s grandfather were brothers.

Mustang has stars like wide receiver/defensive back Jacobe Johnson (an OU commit) and QB Tristen Russell (who against Edmond Memorial two weeks ago passed for 281 yards and four TDs on only 12 completions).

Because Mustang (8-2) had a first-round bye last week, Lee Blankenship and his staff were at Allan Trimble Stadium to watch Jenks batter Edmond North 68-14 in a first-round contest.

In spite of a lousy forecast, the Mustang side of Bronco Stadium is expected to be jammed with vocal fans who are sick of Tulsa County’s stranglehold on 6A/6AI championships.

“I used to live in the eastern half of the state,” said Lee Blankenship, who was the Beggs head man in 2013-17 and the Bartlesville coach for one season before becoming accepting Mustang’s top job. “I don’t know why it is, but Oklahoma City just feels colder. It’s supposed to be dry here on Friday, but it’s also supposed to be really cold.”

Blankenship was only stating a fact. It does feel colder in that part of the state. The wind in Canadian County has sharp teeth. Even if it was unintentional gamesmanship, his weather report might plant a seed of dread in the minds of the visiting Trojans. For the 7 p.m. kickoff, the temperature is expected to be in the upper 20s.

Cold rain pelted the Mustang High School campus on Monday. So that Mustang’s players could get a productive practice before such a big game, there was a two-hour turf rental at a Let’s Play Soccer facility in OKC. Four busloads of Bronco personnel and gear transported to that facility.

In 2019, Blankenship’s first Mustang team had 100 varsity players. Before he arrived, offseason weight-lifting was not mandatory. In Blankenship’s program, there is a high level of commitment to offseason strength work.

This season, there are 140 Bronco players. That total is roughly equal to what is seen at Broken Arrow and Union. Mustang’s development of an elite program is ongoing.

Against Tulsa-area 6AI programs, Blankenship’s Mustang record is 3-8. In 2019, the Broncos scored their first victory over Union. In 2021 and again this season, Mustang’s Blankenship conquered Owasso’s Blankenship.

Against all other 6AI opponents, the Blankenship Broncos are 22-6.

Because of the Trojans’ history of success, most opponents have a two-touchdown psychological deficit before the opening kickoff. Blankenship implores his Mustang players to ignore the Trojans’ reputation.

For several years, there was the mystique of Jenks.

Then, the mystique of Jenks and Union.

More recently, Owasso won a pair of titles and Broken Arrow got one in 2018. After having owned Class 6AII, Bixby is a 6AI rookie that was ranked No. 1 for most of the 2022 season.

As Tulsa County is sustained as the Oklahoma’s hottest pocket of high school football, a collective mystique has been developed. That’s what west-side-of-the-state 6AI programs like Mustang and Norman North are up against.

“We can’t focus on a helmet logo or a fancy graphic on the side of a bus,” Lee Blankenship said. “We can’t focus on the facility that we’re playing in. None of that matters. What matters is us being the best version of ourselves. That’s the strategy in beating (Tulsa County) schools.

“Don’t get me wrong. We’ve gotten our heads thumped by the Tulsa teams, but we have to approach those games like any other games. The other team’s logo or big stadium or fancy chartered bus — we don’t let that beat us.”