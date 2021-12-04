Bill Haisten: In a 5A classic, Andrew Carney and Collinsville savor their town’s first title

The Cardinals countered with a two-man attack as running back Brayden Gilkey and quarterback Andrew Carney combined for 290 rushing yards. On 36 of the Cardinals’ 52 offensive plays, Gilkey or Carney was the ball-carrier on a run play.

There were ties at 14-14, 21-21, 28-28 and 35-35, and the teams never were separated by more than seven points. It’s impossible to have a more evenly matched clash of dynamic high school football teams.

The attendance was announced as having been 5,300. Maybe Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association officials were using some type of new math, because the attendance looked to be a lot closer to 7,500 than to 5,300.

The Collinsville side of the stadium was filled. Tons of McAlester people made the 145-mile trip from Pittsburg County.

Everyone saw an instant classic, and the first half was wild.

If you can envision the pace and scoring of a Golden State Warriors-Brooklyn Nets basketball game, that’s pretty much how Collinsville-McAlester was played during the first two periods.