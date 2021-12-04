Bill Haisten: In a 5A classic, Andrew Carney and Collinsville savor their town’s first title

EDMOND — Before the start of Thursday’s Bixby-Deer Creek game, as media members snacked on Rib Crib barbecue in the Chad Richison Stadium press box, the conversation centered on expectations for the weekend.
I shared a prediction that Friday's Class 3A game would be really good (and it was as Holland Hall prevailed 24-16 over Lincoln Christian), and that the Saturday 5A battle matching 13-0 Collinsville and 13-0 McAlester would be the best of the five Oklahoma championship contests played during this three-day football festival.
Ultimately, Collinsville-McAlester exceeded the expectation. It was the best game I saw all year.
There was a combined total of 872 offensive yards, 11 touchdowns and brilliant highlight plays. Ultimately, there was for Collinsville the first football state championship in school history.
Ranked No. 1 since the second week of the season, the Cardinals got a final-minute stop from their defense and won 42-35 over Erik McCarty and the McAlester Buffaloes.
If not for a problematic right leg that required medical attention during the fourth period, McCarty would have rushed for more than 300 yards. The phenomenal junior running back finished with 268, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt while scoring four TDs.
The Cardinals countered with a two-man attack as running back Brayden Gilkey and quarterback Andrew Carney combined for 290 rushing yards. On 36 of the Cardinals’ 52 offensive plays, Gilkey or Carney was the ball-carrier on a run play.
There were ties at 14-14, 21-21, 28-28 and 35-35, and the teams never were separated by more than seven points. It’s impossible to have a more evenly matched clash of dynamic high school football teams.
The attendance was announced as having been 5,300. Maybe Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association officials were using some type of new math, because the attendance looked to be a lot closer to 7,500 than to 5,300.
The Collinsville side of the stadium was filled. Tons of McAlester people made the 145-mile trip from Pittsburg County.
Everyone saw an instant classic, and the first half was wild.
If you can envision the pace and scoring of a Golden State Warriors-Brooklyn Nets basketball game, that’s pretty much how Collinsville-McAlester was played during the first two periods.
The Cardinals and Buffaloes combined for as many first-quarter offensive touchdowns (five) as Jenks and Union scored during the entirety of their Class 6AI championship game here on Saturday.
During the first quarter, Collinsville averaged 8.7 yards per play. Impressive, right? McAlester averaged 13.8 per play.
I’m not sure whether kickoff coverage was flawed or the return units blocked amazingly well, but there were first-quarter returns of 49 yards by Collinsville’s Caden Boyd, 42 yards by McAlester’s Caden Lesnau and 48 yards by McAlester’s Lleyton Bass.
By halftime, McCarty had rushed for 193 yards. If there were a fantasy draft of the high school running backs I’ve seen this season, Bixby’s Braylin Presley would be my first selection. McCarty would be my next choice.
At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, McCarty has scholarship offers from Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Kansas State because he’s outfitted with a remarkable gift for getting 12 yards on plays when he should have been stopped for a gain of 3. He’s deceptively fast, has an uncommon change-of-direction ability and he’s tough. McCarty carried the football 31 times on Saturday.
Collinsville’s MVP was Carney, who accounted for all six of his team’s six touchdowns. With 1:52 left to play, on a 6-yard keeper, he scored his fourth rushing TD for what wound up being the championship-clinching points.
Carney also found Oscar Hammond with touchdown passes of 23 and 18 yards.
A glorious night for the Cardinals and their community was doubly special for 12th-year head coach Kevin Jones.
With this unforgettable triumph over a very, very good McAlester team, Jones recorded his 100th victory with the Collinsville program.