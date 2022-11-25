Bill Haisten: Improbable and unforgettable – in a six-OT classic, Owasso stuns Union

BROKEN ARROW — A massive majority of informed football people would have expected the previously unbeaten and impressively talented Union Redhawks to defeat Owasso in a Class 6AI football semifinal.

A majority of that majority probably would have expected Union to win comfortably. In September, the Redhawks prevailed 35-17 at Owasso.

Absolutely no one expected what actually transpired in a Class 6AI semifinal rematch of the Rams and Redhawks.

At the end of three hours and 41 minutes of tension, occasional weirdness and heavy pressure at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium, Bill Blankenship’s Rams scored a stunning upset victory — 50-47 in a crazy classic that was extended to six overtime periods.

When time expired on the fourth quarter, the score was 13-13.

Something for the history buffs: For the first time since 1995, neither Union nor Jenks is involved in the Class 6A or 6AI championship game.

It was expected all season that Bixby and Union were destined for a December gold-ball finale. Instead, as Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard plunge, the season ends in the same way it began — with an Owasso-Bixby game. With an 11-1 Bixby team facing a 9-4 Owasso challenger.

At the end of Union’s offensive possession during the sixth overtime, the Redhawks faced fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. The Union run game had been effective throughout the overtimes, and it was expected that coach Kirk Fridrich would trust his offensive line and one of his outstanding running backs to power up for that final yard.

Instead, Fridrich sent his field-goal unit into the game. Cameron Sarey converted on the chip-shot kick, giving the Redhawks a 47-44 advantage and opening the door for Owasso to steal a victory on the same turf on which its 2021 season ended (with a quarterfinal loss to Broken Arrow).

On Owasso’s next play, Willingham drove forward for a gain of 9 yards. On the next play, he splashed into the end zone, triggering a wild celebration of the Cinderella Rams and the Owasso students who spilled onto the turf.

Blankenship is the coach who in 1992-2005 poured the foundation for sustained greatness at Union, and on Friday he was the coach who jolted the Redhawks right out of the 6AI tournament.

“Cinderella” might feel like a silly term for an Owasso program that won the 6AI title in 2017 and 2019, but in this moment it’s not ridiculous. With Shaker Reisig at QB and with so many playmakers at his disposal, Union was heavily favored.

This Owasso-Union battle will be remembered for having had so many chapters, one of which would be titled “The Cole Adams Rumor.”

Before, during and after the Jenks-Bixby semifinal, played on this same field, the air was filled with a rumor that centered on Owasso’s elite wide receiver/return specialist: “Have you heard that Cole Adams is playing tonight for Owasso? Yeah, he practiced on Thursday.”

Press-box skeptics found it hard to believe that Adams, on the three-month anniversary of his serious shoulder injury during Owasso’s 49-14 loss to Bixby, would (A) be game-ready physically after three months of surgery recovery, and (B) be willing to risk a setback that could jeopardize his plan to participate in Alabama’s spring practices.

Adams is committed to signing with the Crimson Tide on Dec. 21, graduate early from Owasso High School and become a Bama freshman after the Christmas break.

Adams attended Jenks-Bixby as a spectator. When he returned to Memorial Stadium with his Owasso teammates, however, he wasn’t wearing a helmet and pads. He was in street clothes and a letter jacket. He was an animated and as a fully engaged as is possible from the sideline, but the Adams return to action did not happen.

Maybe the rumor will get sparked up all over again next week.

Through one period on Friday, nothing about this rematch was happening as expected. Union seemed to lack energy. The underdog Rams had driven 95 yards for a Mason Willingham touchdown and a surprising 7-0 lead.

Owasso led 13-0 before Union rallied to tie and send what had been an interesting but fairly routine high school football game to the highest levels of drama.

Heroic Rams included J’Kharri Thomas, who had 135 total yards offensively and scored twice; and Anthony Hills, whose fourth-overtime TD was a perfect example of fantastic effort; but Owasso ultimately was saved by Willingham.

The senior quarterback rushed for 141 yards and four touchdowns. He passed for 162 yards and two more scores.

For the rest of their lives, these Union players will remember the night that their 2022 postseason intersected with Mason Willingham, Bill Blankenship and the Owasso Rams.