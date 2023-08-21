Editor’s note: The Tulsa World is chronicling the 2023 season of Jenks junior edge rusher/running back Hudson Ball. Part 1 reviews the Ball family’s 2022 move from Springdale, Arkansas, to Jenks. Less than a week after the Trojan program lost a tremendous quarterback, there was the unexpected arrival of a game-changing defensive player – 6-foot-3, 238-pound Hudson Ball.

JENKS — As a ninth-grader in 2021, Shaker Reisig was 11-0 as the Jenks starting quarterback. In the 11th of those starts, the Trojans defeated arch-rival Union for the Class 6AI title.

Six months later, and less than 24 hours after the Trojans concluded their spring-practice period with a feeling of long-term security at QB, the Jenks coaches and players were jolted by tough news: Reisig would be moving into the Union district and playing for the Redhawks.

Five days later, Jenks coach Keith Riggs received a call. The message went something like this: A family has moved to Jenks from the Fayetteville area. They have a son who plays football.

Riggs and defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor conducted quick research. They were stunned to learn that the “son who plays football” was no ordinary son who plays football.

This son was Hudson Ball, who on that date — June 1, 2022 — was introduced to his new coaches and some of his new teammates. Ball and his parents were given tours of Allan Trimble Stadium and the Trojan facilities.

During the Arkansas 2021 postseason, Ball as a Shiloh Christian ninth-grader had been a disruptive varsity defensive lineman.

Gaylor remembers his reaction to Ball’s arrival: “I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ I wanted information. Who in the heck is this guy?”

By the end of Ball’s sophomore season at Jenks, he had nearly 100 tackles. As Jenks rallied from a 19-point, fourth-quarter deficit in a quarterfinal playoff game at Mustang, Ball saved the Trojan season with the block of a final-play, 25-yard field goal attempt. Jenks won 34-31, advancing to the state semifinals for the 17th consecutive season.

As I watched the ferocity of Ball’s performance during that bitter-cold night at Mustang, I decided that he would be the subject of the Tulsa World’s 2023 in-season player series. He had been noticeably good all season, but Ball was great at Mustang.

Bixby’s Braylin Presley (2021) and Owasso’s Cole Adams (last year) were subjects of this series, and now the World chronicles the junior season of Ball — who runs like the wind and hits like a truck.

As Jenks opens its 2023 season by hosting Edmond Santa Fe on Friday, Ball mostly will be positioned as a very-difficult-to-block edge rusher. In 14 months as a Trojan, has grown from 215 pounds to 238.

Having been in jersey No. 32 last season, Ball this year wears No. 31 – the number he had with the Shiloh varsity.

“We’ll be moving Hudson around and doing different things with him,” Gaylor said. “If you remember Dan Cody at OU in the early 2000s — we’ll be doing some things like that with Hudson. We’ll try to be creative.”

When Shaker Reisig departed for Union, the Trojans lost a Player of the Year type of quarterback.

Less than a week later, when the Ball family decided that Hudson would be a Jenks Trojan instead of a Bixby Spartan, Jenks gained a Player of the Year type of game-changer on defense.

“It was immediately obvious that he was going to be a good athlete for us,” Riggs stated, “but when Hudson first arrived, no one knew in that moment exactly what we had gotten.”

Bixby got the first look

Jack Ball is Hudson’s dad. The family move from Springdale, Arkansas, to Oklahoma became necessary when Jack — a jet and helicopter pilot — accepted a job in the Tulsa market. Jack is a Westville native and a former football and track athlete.

Hudson’s mother Anne Ball is a former volleyball athlete who attended Siloam Springs High School and John Brown University. Hudson’s older brother Jackson Ball was an Arkansas All-State offensive lineman at Shiloh Christian and now also resides in the Tulsa area.

During Shiloh’s run to the 2021 Arkansas 4A championship game, the brothers were teammates — Jackson as a senior and Hudson as a freshman.

After having talked with Hudson Ball, with Riggs and with Gaylor, I thought I knew everything about the Ball family move from Arkansas.

Additional enlightenment was provided by Anne Ball.

Striking enlightenment.

The Bixby program’s reputation being what it is, the Balls were advised to target Bixby High School as a landing spot for Hudson. Also, as fans of the Razorbacks, the Balls were aware that Bixby twin brothers Dylan and Luke Hasz were being recruited by Arkansas (and now are freshmen in the Arkansas football program).

“That was the plan initially — to go to Bixby,” Anne Ball recalled during Friday’s Jenks Trojan Preview scrimmage event. “I tried to get a teaching job at Bixby.”

The plan changed when Anne was unable to score a teaching position with Bixby Public Schools. Hudson Ball has a friendship with Kane Archer, who as a sophomore quarterback at Greenwood is among the more highly regarded prep players in Arkansas.

It was Archer who suggested to Ball that he would be smart to take a look at Jenks.

“I knew nothing about Jenks,” Hudson recalls. “I had toured Bixby. We decided to come to Jenks. I didn’t know anybody, but you could tell that football was big here.”

In Oklahoma, Jenks is the essence of “big football”: 18 Trojan teams were state champions. In 1996-2021, there were 15 championships.

After having been on the staff of a Sapulpa school during the 2022-23 school year, Anne Ball now teaches at a Jenks elementary school.

‘His eyes light up’

Football-minded readers are familiar with the Bosa brothers, both of whom starred at Ohio State.

As a linebacker for the Chargers, Joey Bosa was the 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. As an end for the 49ers, Nick Bosa was the 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Both physically and from a style-of-play standpoint, Hudson Ball looks like the Bosa brothers. With Ball at 238 pounds today, he should be at or beyond 250 by this time next year and should be a 265-pound wrecking ball by the time he’s a college player.

I’m astounded that Ball enters his junior season with only one major-college offer. In April, he received that offer from UNLV. I’m especially astounded that Arkansas coach Sam Pittman hasn’t extended an offer.

Alabama aggressively recruited Cole Adams at the same time that OU dragged its feet. By the time OU got serious about Adams, it was too late. The former Owasso superstar now is a Crimson Tide freshman receiver.

By mid-October, Ball should have several more offers.

“It’s unbelievable,” Gaylor said of the currently quiet nature of Ball’s recruiting process. Gaylor says college recruiters should be on a first-name basis not only with Ball but with several additional Trojans like senior cornerback Ilias Cooper, junior safety Sam Stone and senior tight end/linebacker Jack McInelly.

Hudson Ball was a tackle-football rookie when he was a second-grader, playing for an Oklahoma youth-league team — the South Delaware County Outlaws — that was based in Colcord.

The family resided in a Nashville, Tennessee, suburb when Hudson was a fourth-grader, then returned to Springdale, Arkansas, where Jackson and Hudson would play for the Shiloh Christian Saints. You should see the video of Hudson as a ball-carrier against middle-school defenders.

This seems unfair, considering Hudson Ball’s size and physicality, but the Jenks coaches have a plan for an occasional Ball appearance in the Trojan backfield — and not as a blocking back.

At some point this season, a 160-pound defensive back may find himself squared up with and challenged by 238-pound Hudson Ball as the ball-carrier.

“A player like Hudson — when you ask him to do something different, his eyes light up,” Riggs said. “He’s all in.”

On the potential that Ball eventually does become a Player of the Year type of figure for the Trojans, Gaylor said, “Because of (the lack of) population, the state of Oklahoma just doesn’t produce very many elite defensive linemen. Hudson is elite.”