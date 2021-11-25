Bill Haisten: Holland Hall rematch results in the greatest opportunity ever for Verdigris

VERDIGRIS — For any football program that evolves from depressed to dynamic, there usually is a turning point of some sort.
During a 33-game span in 2016-19, Verdigris was 13-20.
In 33 games since, the Cardinals are 28-5.
Since the midway mark of the 2019 season, when then-freshman Dylan White became the starting quarterback, Verdigris has commanded a seat at the table reserved for Class 3A’s elite programs.
The 25th of those 28 victories was especially significant. On Oct. 29, the Cardinals prevailed 12-7 over defending 3A champion Holland Hall. During a 20-game Dutch win streak that preceded the trip to Verdigris, there hadn’t been a final margin of fewer than 19 points.
The Verdigris defense scored a touchdown (on Caden Parnell’s 20-yard interception return) and, with 2:20 left to play, got a fourth-down stop at the Cardinal 12-yard line. Verdigris limited the usually potent Dutch to 203 total yards. At the same time, the Dutch defense limited the Cardinals to one offensive touchdown on their home field.
“I think Verdigris is a team that can compete for the state championship,” Holland Hall coach Tag Gross said. “I think we are, too.”
This weekend’s Oklahoma high school football schedule is packed with interesting playoff matchups, but no game tops this 3A semifinal — Holland Hall-Verdigris II — for having greatness potential.
Following Wednesday’s Verdigris practice, sixth-year Cardinal coach Travis East was asked about the self-esteem bounce his program might have gotten because of its Holland Hall conquest.
“It was a big-time game because it showed we could do it,” East stated.
In advance of the 7 p.m. Friday rematch at Owasso Stadium, the Cardinals and Dutch both are 11-1. With the momentum of an eight-game win streak, Verdigris is one of the few 3A squads that can match Holland Hall’s physicality.
Since stumbling at Verdigris, Holland Hall has gotten back on track while outscoring three opponents 155-17. While the Dutch attempts to repeat as the 3A champ, Verdigris pursues its first state title.
The other 3A semifinal matches unbeaten Lincoln Christian and unbeaten OKC Heritage Hall in Shawnee. The 3A championship game, with a 1 p.m. kickoff, is played on Dec. 3 in Edmond.
White now is a junior and a dual-threat QB who completes 66% of his pass attempts while averaging nearly 6 yards per rush attempt. Because the October meeting of Verdigris and Holland Hall was such a classic, did White expect a second dance with the Dutch in November?
“I didn’t know how it would all shake out, but I knew we were two good teams,” replied White, who has been a Verdigris quarterback since his first-grade season.
Two of White’s more impactful teammates are Parnell and Reese Roller, each a recent Tulsa World/Bill Knight Automotive Player of the Week.
As a linebacker, Roller is a tackling machine. In the Cardinal backfield, Parnell and Mason Mittasch have rushed for a combined total of nearly 1,800 yards. In the first Holland Hall game, Parnell had 10 tackles and the pick-6 TD.
The Holland Hall of Friday has a different look than the Holland Hall of Oct. 29. That night, sophomore quarterback Kordell Gouldsby sustained a serious left-wrist injury. With Ethan Roush now at QB, and as Zane Woodham rushed for 193 yards, Holland Hall eliminated Perkins-Tryon 34-14 last week.
Referring to Friday’s Holland Hall reunion with Verdigris, Woodham said: “We get the game we wanted. I’m not going to say it’s revenge, but this is who we wanted to play again.”
A 2003 graduate of nearby Claremore High School, the 36-year-old East played football at Northeastern State, coached Mustang linebackers for two seasons and coached the Midwest City defensive line for five years. After coordinating the Verdigris defense for three seasons, East was promoted to head coach in 2016.
Verdigris is a perfect example of the value of coaching stability. East has overseen the defense during all six of his head coaching seasons, while Zach Gray has coordinated the Cardinal offense for four years.
After having been 12-19 through East’s first three seasons, the Cardinals are practicing during Thanksgiving week for the third straight year. For Thursday night, East scheduled a Thanksgiving practice under the lights. Players and coaches were joined by their families on the Verdigris turf.
For the Cardinals, there would be a light workout. For everyone in attendance, there would be a celebration of the greatest opportunity in the 24-season history of the Verdigris program.
