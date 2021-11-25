Bill Haisten: Holland Hall rematch results in the greatest opportunity ever for Verdigris

Following Wednesday’s Verdigris practice, sixth-year Cardinal coach Travis East was asked about the self-esteem bounce his program might have gotten because of its Holland Hall conquest.

“It was a big-time game because it showed we could do it,” East stated.

In advance of the 7 p.m. Friday rematch at Owasso Stadium, the Cardinals and Dutch both are 11-1. With the momentum of an eight-game win streak, Verdigris is one of the few 3A squads that can match Holland Hall’s physicality.

Since stumbling at Verdigris, Holland Hall has gotten back on track while outscoring three opponents 155-17. While the Dutch attempts to repeat as the 3A champ, Verdigris pursues its first state title.

The other 3A semifinal matches unbeaten Lincoln Christian and unbeaten OKC Heritage Hall in Shawnee. The 3A championship game, with a 1 p.m. kickoff, is played on Dec. 3 in Edmond.

White now is a junior and a dual-threat QB who completes 66% of his pass attempts while averaging nearly 6 yards per rush attempt. Because the October meeting of Verdigris and Holland Hall was such a classic, did White expect a second dance with the Dutch in November?